UK artillery system destroyed by kamikaze drone, claims Kremlin

Soldiers attend a funeral ceremony for lieutenant colonel Vitali Baranov, commander of the 206th battalion of the Ukrainian army territorial defence, in Katiuzhanka close to Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023 - Efrem Lukatsky/AP

Russia claims it has destroyed a British-built AS-90 armoured self-propelled artillery system that was supplied to Ukraine.

Footage shared by the Russian Ministry of Defence purports to show the AS-90 being hit by a Russian kamikaze drone, causing a large explosion and a fire. It can be seen burning profusely until the footage ends.

The ministry said the vehicle was “neutralised by a precise strike by a loitering munition”.

The Telegraph was not able to independently verify the claims.

It comes as Ukraine thwarted an attempt overnight by a Russian saboteur group to cross its northeastern border in the Sumy region, its military said on Thursday.

03:37 PM BST

The Telegraph’s Ukraine blog is closed for today

Join us again tomorrow for the latest news on the conflict.

02:24 PM BST

Ukraine-Russia war in pictures

Ukraine gunners of the 79th separate amphibious assault brigade in Donetsk - Anadolu

A board in Donetsk promoting military service in the Russian Armed Forces - Reuters /Alexander Ermochenko

Rescuers clear debris at a lyceum, after a Russian strike in Nikopol, Dnipropetrovs region - Handout/AFP

02:14 PM BST

Russia claims it has taken out a UK-built artillery system

Russia has said that it has taken out a UK-built AS-90 armoured self-propelled artillery system that was supplied to Ukraine.

The footage purports to show the AS-90 being hit by a Russian kamikaze drone, causing a large explosion and for it to catch fire. It can be seen burning profusely until the footage ends.

The images were obtained from the Russian Ministry of Defence on Wednesday, 11th October, along with a statement claiming (in English): “UK-made AS-90 self-propelled artillery system issued to AFU [Armed Forces of Ukraine] militants was neutralised by a precise strike of a loitering munition.

“After a strike, powder charges ignited and ammunition detonated. UK-made self-propelled artillery system was completely destroyed.”

01:51 PM BST

Russian parliament to vote on withdrawing from global nuclear treaty

Russia’s parliament will vote next week on withdrawing Moscow’s ratification of the global treaty that bans nuclear tests, lawmakers said on Thursday.

At a time of acute tension with the West over Russia’s war in Ukraine, the move could provide Moscow with legal cover to conduct a test involving a nuclear explosion for the first time since 1990, even though it says it has no such intention.

Parliament’s lower house, the State Duma, said it would hold a first reading on the bill next Tuesday. Leonid Slutsky, head of the Duma’s international affairs committee, said he expected it to complete its passage two days later.

All 450 members of the Duma would sponsor the motion, Slutsky said, a sign that its unanimous approval is guaranteed. He said Russia would then notify the United Nations Secretary-General of the move.

01:30 PM BST

Rising death toll from missile strike in northeastern Ukraine

The death toll from a missile strike on the village of Hroza in northeastern Ukraine has risen to 59 after police finished identifying the victims, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said on Thursday.

Ukraine said a Russian missile hit a cafe in the village in the Kharkiv region last week as people gathered to mourn a fallen Ukrainian soldier. Moscow denies targeting civilians in its full-scale invasion, a position it repeated in response to a question at a Kremlin briefing about the strike on Hroza.

“The Russians killed 59 people with a direct hit with an Iskander (missile) on the village of Hroza,” Klymenko said on the Telegram messaging app.

“All victims are local residents. They were pensioners, medics, farmers, teachers, entrepreneurs. All were civilians. Entire families of several generations died.”

01:00 PM BST

Putin calls for strengthened military ties with Kyrgyzstan

Vladimir Putin on Thursday called to strengthen military ties with Kyrgyzstan in a trip to the Central Asian country, his first foreign visit since the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for him in March.

President Putin is wanted by the court over the deportation of Ukrainian children. Its ruling requires members of the ICC, which does not include Kyrgyzstan, to make the arrest if he sets foot on their territory.

Televised footage showed Putin greeting Kyrgyz counterpart Sadyr Japarov in the capital Bishkek for a summit of the post-Soviet group Commonwealth of Independent States.

“I would like to thank the president for the invitation. We have good reasons (to be here), but even without reasons this visit is long overdue,” Putin said in talks with Japarov.

12:10 PM BST

Russian bombards port and grain facilities in southern Ukraine

Russia pounded port and grain facilities in southern Ukraine on Thursday and launched new attacks on the eastern town of Avdiivka in one of its biggest offensive operations in months.

Underlining the intensity and importance of the assault on Avdiivka, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Ukrainian forces were holding their ground. Ukraine’s military said it had repelled more than 10 Russian attacks near the town.

The military says Moscow’s forces have redirected a lot of troops and equipment to Avdiivka, hitting back more than four months into a Ukrainian counteroffensive in the east and south that has encountered stiff Russian resistance.

“Avdiivka. We are holding our ground. It is Ukrainian courage and unity that will determine how this war will end,” Zelenskiy wrote on the Telegram messaging app alongside photos of Ukrainian troops and of Avdiivka’s entrance sign.

11:33 AM BST

Romanian authorities find crater from suspected drone near border with Ukraine

Romanian authorities said on Thursday that they found a crater from a suspected drone that may have exploded on impact on its territory near the border with Ukraine, reviving concerns about possible spillover of Russia’s war in Ukraine onto a NATO member country.

The pre-dawn discovery of the crater three kilometers (1.8 miles) west of the village of Plauru, which sits across the Danube River from the Ukrainian port of Izmail, was made after the Romanian Defense Ministry said it detected a series of drones heading towards Ukrainian river ports.

The ministry said the drone had possibly exploded on impact but it was not immediately clear when or from where the drone was launched and that an investigation was under way.

10:41 AM BST

Vladimir Putin with Kyrgyzstan's President in rare foreign visit

Vladimir Putin held talks in Kyrgyzstan on Thursday, a Central Asian nation with strong ties to Moscow, during what was his first foreign trip since the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant for him in March.

The Kremlin chief has rarely travelled abroad since he sent troops into Ukraine in early 2022 and is not known to have left Russia since the ICC issued a warrant for him, accusing him of overseeing the illegal deportation of children from Ukraine.

Russia does not recognise the ICC’s jurisdiction and has rejected its allegations against Putin.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, front right, and Kyrgyzstan's President Sadyr Japarov, front left, attend a military welcome ceremony prior to their talks in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, on Thursday - Sergei Karpukhin/Pool Sputnik Kremlin

The Russian leader is also due to travel to China next week for the third Belt and Road Forum in Beijing. Neither Kyrgyzstan nor China are members of the ICC, which was established to prosecute war crimes.

His two-day trip to Kyrgyzstan will culminate in his participation in a summit of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), a grouping of some former Soviet republics, in Bishkek on Friday amid signs that Russia’s influence in some parts of the Soviet Union, such as Armenia, is under pressure.

Moscow’s ties with other countries in an area it has traditionally regarded as its backyard have come under pressure over their enforcement of Western sanctions imposed on Russia over Ukraine.

09:57 AM BST

IMF announces £100 million aid package for Ukraine's military

The International Fund for Ukraine has today announced a package worth over £100 million for the Armed Forces of Ukraine to provide maintenance and manoeuvre support.

The package includes tracks and engines for Armoured Fighting Vehicles; temporary bridges, and heavy equipment transporters for moving Main Battle Tanks; minefield breaching capabilities and portable mine clearance equipment to enable soldiers on foot to cross sections of mine fields and plant equipment for clearing obstacles such as anti-tank ditches.

An IMF spokesman said: “We are also delighted to announce that all capabilities from the Air Defence Package announced in June are now on contract. The first systems will be delivered by the end of the year and will bolster Ukraine’s ability to protect its critical national infrastructure over the winter months.”

09:40 AM BST

Czech Foreign Ministry to summon Russia’s ambassador over attacks on Ukrainian hamlet

The Czech Foreign Ministry will summon Russia’s ambassador over Russian attacks on the Ukrainian hamlet of Hroza this month, CTK news agency reported on Thursday.

An air strike on Hroza in northeastern Ukraine earlier this month killed dozens. The Kremlin said after the attacks that the Russian military does not strike civilian targets in Ukraine.

09:21 AM BST

Zelensky: Ukrainian troops holding their ground in eastern town of Avdiivka

President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Thursday that Ukrainian troops were holding their ground in the eastern town of Avdiivka, where fighting with Russian forces has intensified this week.

“Avdiivka. We are holding our ground. It is Ukrainian courage and unity that will determine how this war will end,” Zelenskiy wrote on the Telegram messaging app alongside photos from the area.

Russian forces have mounted an offensive on Avdiivka, Ukrainian officials have said, and Russian accounts have also indicated the fighting there has intensified.

09:08 AM BST

Hobbit house bomb shelter near Kyiv school

In Hostomel, Kyiv Oblast, the Gurtum Charity Foundation built a bomb shelter in the form of a fairy-tale Hobbit house near the elementary school. - Charity Foundation

08:45 AM BST

Muscovites make trench candles for the Russian military

Muscovites make trench candles for the Russian military on the grounds of the Martha and Mary Convent in central Moscow on October 11, 2023 - Olesya Kurpyayeva/AFP

08:30 AM BST

Russian losses to date, estimated by Ukraine's military

These are the indicative estimates of Russia’s combat losses as of Oct. 12, according to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/41TKYJvs5c — The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) October 12, 2023

07:54 AM BST

Russian drone attack damages 'vital' port infrastructure in Odesa

Russia has unleashed a drone attack on Ukraine’s Danube port infrastructure, causing damage to the vital export route in the Odesa region in the south, Ukrainian officials and the military said on Thursday.

Odesa region governor Oleh Kiper said that port infrastructure and residential buildings were damaged in the overnight attack in the Izmail district, home to Ukraine’s Danube ports.

Fires caused by the attack had been put out, Kiper said on the Telegram messaging app, adding that a woman had been sent to hospital with burns.

Russia has stepped up attacks on port infrastructure since mid-July, when it quit a U.N.-brokered deal that allowed safe passage of Ukrainian grain shipments via the Black Sea.