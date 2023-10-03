Ukraine-Russia war live: Russia to hold 'nuclear war' evacuation drills

Vladimir Putin watches a parade marking the 75th anniversary of the Nazi defeat in Moscow on 24 June, 2020 - Sergei Guneyev/AP

Russia will today hold nationwide drills simulating the evacuation of civilians during a nuclear war, according to reports.

The exercises on Tuesday will test rescue workers’ readiness to remove large numbers of people from hypothetical “radiation zones”, leaked documents published by Russian media outlet Baza show.

It is unclear how many civilians, if any, will be involved.

Russia holds civil defence drills annually, but this is thought to be the first time the exercises will be held simultaneously across the country.

They come after the head of Russia’s leading nuclear energy research centre reportedly urged the Kremlin last week to stage an atomic weapons test in the Arctic Ocean as a show of force.

Both the United States and Russia - by far the world’s largest nuclear powers - have said that a nuclear war can never be won and must never be fought, but the conflict in Ukraine has raised fears of a direct confrontation between Moscow and the West.

Ukraine’s first fully underground school will be built in Kharkiv, the eastern city’s mayor said, in a bid to shield pupils from Russian attacks.

“Such a shelter will enable thousands of Kharkiv children to continue their safe face-to-face education even during missile threats,” Mayor Ihor Terekhov said on the Telegram messaging app.

While many schools in frontline regions have been forced to teach their students online throughout the war, Kharkiv has organised some 60 separate classrooms throughout its metro stations to house more than 1,000 children and their teachers.

Parts of the city lies less than 20 miles from the Russian border and it has been subject to nearly daily Russian rocket and missile attacks.

The new school will “meet the most modern regulatory requirements for protective structures,” Terekhov said. It was not immediately clear how big the school will be or when it will open.



Russian official accuses Ukraine of firing cluster munitions at border region

Ukraine fired cluster munitions at a Russian village near the Ukrainian border, damaging several houses, the governor of Russia’s Bryansk region said.

Alexander Bogomaz said no casualties had been reported so far following the alleged shelling of the village of Klimovo on Tuesday.

Ukraine has received cluster munitions from the United States, but it has pledged to use them only to dislodge concentrations of enemy soldiers.

Russian officials in Bryansk and other regions bordering Ukraine have repeatedly accused Kyiv of indiscriminate shelling.

Ukraine says it downed dozens of drones, one cruise missile

Ukraine’s air force said it had destroyed 29 of 31 attack drones launched overnight by Russia and one cruise missile.

The aerial assault lasted more than three hours and mostly targeted the regions of Mykolaiv and Dnipropetrovsk, the southern command of Ukraine’s forces said.

Falling debris in the southeastern city of Dnipro caused a fire at a private firm that was quickly doused, according to Serhiy Lysak, Dnipropetrovsk’s governor.

Damage to manufacturing facilities at an industrial enterprise in the city of Pavlohrad led to a fire that was also put out, he added on the Telegram messaging app.