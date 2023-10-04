Ukraine-Russia war live: Ukraine 'attempts jet ski landing' on Crimea

Volodymyr Zelensky meets troops in a trip to Kharkiv region, Ukraine - APAImages/Shutterstock

Ukrainian troops attempted a jet ski landing on annexed Crimea last night, Moscow has claimed.

The group, made up of a boat and three jet skis, was apparently heading for Cape Tarkhankut at the western tip of the peninsula when they were intercepted by a Russian aircraft.

The Russian defence ministry said its airforce “stopped an attempt to penetrate the territory of Crimea by a landing group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine”.

The Ukrainians had been heading “in the direction of Cape Tarkhankut on a high-speed military boat and three jet skis,” it said.

Pro-Russian bloggers suggested at least one Ukrainian soldier was killed in the ensuing fight some time after they were detected around 1am.

Moscow said it had also destroyed 31 drones launched from Ukraine over its neighbouring Belgorod, Bryansk and Kursk regions.

But a source in Ukraine’s SBU security services claimed they had struck an S-400 “Triumph”, Russia’s most advanced air defence system.

11:53 AM BST

Russia 'praising commanders for futile counterattacks'

Russia appears to be praising commanders who launch futile counterattacks on Ukrainian positions in the south, top military analysts have said.

The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) think tank noted that Sergei Shoigu, Russia’s defence minister, had publicly commended an “odd group” of units operating in Zaporizhzhia.

Some normally credited with maintaining the Robotyne-Verbove line against pressure from Kyiv were ignored, while others like 70th Guards Motorized Rifle Regiment were singled out for praise.

The ISW said: “Shoigu’s choice of units could indicate he seeks to highlight Russian commanders who continue to follow Russian military leadership’s orders for relentless counterattacks.

“Some of the formations Shoigu highlighted have been consistently counterattacking on the Robotyne-Verbove line to their detriment.”

11:37 AM BST

Zelensky 'preparing for winter' as he meets officials

Volodymyr Zelensky today held meetings on preparing for the onset of winter amid warnings that Russia had begun a new campaign against Ukraine’s energy facilities.

The Ukrainian president wrote on Telegram: “Important meetings... a meeting with everyone in [Kharkiv] who is responsible for protection and preparation for the winter. The key issues are energy sector and reconstruction.”

A concerted Russian bombing campaign took out 30 per cent of Ukraine’s power stations in just over a week in October 2022.

10:57 AM BST

Ukraine says it hit Russian 'Triumph' defences in Belgorod

A Ukrainian drone strike hit Russia’s most advanced air defence system across the border near the city of Belgorod, security sources have said.

It is unclear what damage was caused to the S-400 “Triumph” system, which Kyiv has targeted in Crimea in August and September.

“The SBU [security service] advises the Russians to think about a new name for this complex,” the source added.

10:36 AM BST

Russia 'strikes Ukrainian military warehouse'

Moscow has released footage of a strike on what it claims is a Ukrainian weapons warehouse, amid warnings that the West is running out of supplies to send over.

The video, apparently shot from a drone, shows a fireball engulfing the building in Kostiantynivka, Donetsk.

“Ukrainian militants hid and stored there weaponry and military hardware. Pilots wiped out the depot,” the Russian defence ministry said in a statement.

10:29 AM BST

Ukraine 'has retaken half of Kamianske'

Ukraine has partially pushed back Russian forces from a village in Zaporizhzhia amid fierce fighting in the southern region, it has been claimed.

According to a pro-Russian blogger, Kyiv has retaken the northern half of Kamianske, to the west of Robotyne, while Moscow’s troops occupy the south.

In January, a pro-Kremlin local official claimed that Ukraine had been forced to retreat to the northern outskirts of the settlement.

10:12 AM BST

Russia 'building a new supply route in case Ukraine takes Tokmak'

Russia is building a new railway to Crimea to keep supplies flowing through the annexed peninsula in case it loses a key southern city, according to a Ukrainian military expert.

In comments reported by RBC-Ukraine, Colonel Vladyslav Seleznyov said Kyiv would be able to fire on the current railway if it takes Tokmak, a settlement it is targeting in Zaporizhzhia.

Moscow is therefore building a new line closer to the coast that runs from the Russian city of Rostov-on-Don through to Crimea, he added.

Ukraine has signalled it intends to choke off Russian supplies to the peninsula, repeatedly targeting the Kerch bridge from mainland Russia and attempting to sever its “land bridge” from the south.

10:01 AM BST

12 ships 'ready to defy Russian Black Sea blockade'

A dozen vessels are ready to head to Ukraine’s Black Sea ports via a shipping corridor through Nato waters, the Ukranian navy has said.

Another 10 ships are apparently ready to depart from its ports, defying the de-facto Russian blockade that has been in place since July.

09:44 AM BST

Ukraine creates 'invisibility cloak' for covert missions

Ukraine claims to have developed an “invisibility cloak” that allows its soldiers to undertake covert missions without being detected by cameras or drones.

Mykhailo Fedorov, the technology minister, said: “Ukrainians have created a super defence against Russian thermal imaging cameras and drones with thermal imaging cameras.

“The cloak blocks the radiation of heat and makes the fighters invisible to the enemy. For example, our snipers or... groups performing combat missions.

“The design is compact and light - weight up to 2.5kg... The invisibility cloak is just one of the developments that will help save the lives of our soldiers at the front.”

09:33 AM BST

Black Sea Fleet 'retreats to Novorossiysk and Feodosia'

Russia’s Black Sea Fleet has apparently left Sevastopol for the Russian port of Novorossiysk and Feodosia on the Crimean coast following a series of attacks.

Military Informant, a channel with over 600,000 followers, said the decision was taken to protect ships from long-range Storm Shadow and Scalp missile attacks.

“It is said to realise that such a manoeuvre is, in fact, the only way to preserve ships against the threat of just a few missiles from a few aircraft,” it added.

09:13 AM BST

Nato official: Military supplies are reaching 'the bottom of the barrel'

Nato’s most senior military official has warned that the “bottom of the barrel is now visible”, claiming the West is running low on weapons and ammunition to give Ukraine.

Rob Bauer, chair of the bloc’s military committee, told the Warsaw Security Forum: “We give away weapons systems to Ukraine, which is great, and ammunition, but not from full warehouses. We started to give away from half-full or lower warehouses in Europe.”

It comes weeks after Kyrylo Budanov, Ukraine’s chief spymaster, insisted allies could send more because “warehouses in Western countries are not completely empty.”

09:01 AM BST

Alleged Russian spies arrested by Ukrainian security service

Three Russian agents who collected information on troop movements in Kharkiv and Zhytomyr have been arrested, according to Ukraine’s SBU security service.

They also are said to have gathered intelligence on critical infrastructure that could be targeted in air strikes, sending this through to a handler based in Belgorod.

The individuals, who have not been named, were arrested in their homes and reportedly face life imprisonment.

08:52 AM BST

Ukraine 'strikes Russian artillery and warehouses in Kherson'

Ukraine is apparently targeting Russian artillery and ammunition in the southern region of Kherson as it launches strikes behind enemy lines.

The armed forces said in a statement: “On the Kherson direction, the defence forces continue to conduct a counter-battery fight, destroy warehouses and successfully hit the enemy’s rear.”

08:46 AM BST

Russian paratrooper units suffering 'enormous losses'

Russian paratroopers have suffered “enormous losses” as their leadership attempts to curry favour with Moscow, it has been claimed.

A pro-Russian blogger affiliated to paratrooper units claimed Mikhail Teplinsky, commander of the airborne forces, wanted to “rehabilitate himself” after tacitly supporting the Wagner rebellion in June.

They said: “It was because of this that he decided to transfer the 76th Airborne Division from the Krasnolimansky direction, where it was conducting successful operations, to Zaporizhzhia.

“It was Teplinsky who initiated the creation of the ‘Robotyne Cauldron’, which was a failure for us, because of which 7th and 76th Airborne Division suffered enormous losses.”

08:33 AM BST

Pictured: Armoured vehicle shattered in Donetsk amid fierce battles

A ruined military vehicle is seen on the side of the road is seen in Donetsk - Ozge Elif Kizil/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

08:31 AM BST

Russian journalist sentenced to prison for war protest

A Russian journalist who protested the invasion of Ukraine has been sentenced to eight and a half years in prison in absentia.

Marina Ovsyannikova burst into a news broadcast with a placard reading “Stop the war” and “They’re lying to you” just weeks after the invasion began in February 2022.

She fled for an unspecified European country with her daughter after escaping from house arrest a year ago, according to her lawyer.

Ms Ovsyannikova, 45, was found guilty of “spreading knowingly false information about the Russian Armed Forces”, according to a statement by the court.

08:20 AM BST

Moscow says it shot down Ukrainian missile near Crimea

A Neptune missile launched by Ukraine was destroyed by air defences off the coast of Crimea, Moscow has said.

It is unclear what the target of the alleged strike was, but the cruise missile has recently been used to strike the Black Sea Fleet base in Sevastopol and S-400 anti-aircraft systems.

The report has not been independently verified.

08:17 AM BST

Biden reassures Nato allies on support for Ukraine after Congress tensions

Joe Biden was forced to reassure Western allies that Washington will continue supporting Ukraine in its fight against Russia after billions of dollars of aid were ditched from a crucial government bill, James Crisp writes.

The US President told Rishi Sunak, the Prime Minister, and other leaders in a call that he was confident Congress would eventually back his demand for weapons and money for Volodymyr Zelensky’s army.

He had earlier signed legislation to avoid a federal government shutdown, which was passed by Congress after a last minute deal on Saturday, that sparked fears in Europe.

08:15 AM BST

Russia: Ukrainian 'saboteurs' killed trying to land in Crimea

Russia’s defence ministry claims to have averted an attempt by Ukraine to land troops in annexed Crimea.

The group, made up of a boat and three jet skis, was apparently heading for Cape Tarkhankut at the western tip of the peninsula.

Russian bloggers claimed 13 Ukrainian “saboteurs” armed with M4 rifles and fragmentation grenades were killed in the ensuing fight.

The claims have not been independently verified.

08:09 AM BST

Pictured: Ukrainian evacuee takes shelter after leaving home in Donetsk

Yevdokia Orlova, 78, reads a book while sitting on one of the bunk beds at the shelter for evacuees in Zaporizhzhia - KATERYNA KLOCHKO/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

08:03 AM BST

Russia says it brought down dozens of Ukrainian drones

Russia’s defence ministry claims to have shot down dozens of Ukrainian drones that crossed over its western border last night.

It said 31 drones had been brought down over the Belgorod, Bryansk and Kursk regions, without clarifying whether they had caused any casualties or damage.

08:00 AM BST

MoD: 'Likely' that Russia shot down its most advanced combat jet

It is “highly likely” that Russia shot down its most advanced combat jet over Tokmak last month, Britain’s Ministry of Defence has said.

The city is a strategic target for Ukraine as it attempts to push south through Zaporizhzhia towards Melitopol, to cut off Russia’s land route to Crimea.

The MoD said: “This is probably only the fifth loss of a Su-35S, Russia’s most advanced combat jet in widespread service.

“[Tokmak] would typically be protected with dedicated short and medium range air defence systems. These are almost certainly held at very high readiness, as Ukraine continues to conduct deep effective strikes.”

07:53 AM BST

Drunk and disobedient Russian soldiers sent to Storm-Z suicide squads

Russia is punishing drunk and mutinous soldiers by sending them to their deaths in Storm-Z human shield squads.

The units fight in the most dangerous areas of the front line, and are often sent over the trenches on suicide missions in waves ahead of regular soldiers and heavy armour.

Although the squads are largely made up of former convicts seeking a pardon, regular soldiers said that members of their units had been ordered to join for being drunk on duty, using drugs and disobeying orders.

“If the commandants catch anyone with the smell of alcohol on their breath, then they immediately send them to the Storm squads,” one soldier told a Reuters investigation.

07:48 AM BST

Good morning

Good morning and welcome to today’s Ukraine liveblog.

We will be guiding you through all the latest updates from Ukraine.