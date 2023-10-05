Ukraine-Russia war live: Russia 'laying sea mines to destroy civilian ships' in Black Sea

Resilient Africa, the first grain ship to sail from Ukraine since Russia reimposed its Black Sea blockade, sails along the Bosphorus Strait - YASIN AKGUL/AFP via Getty Images

Russia may be laying sea mines in the Black Sea to destroy cargo ships heading to and from Ukrainian ports, according to declassified intelligence.

The Foreign Office said Moscow wanted to damage Ukraine’s economy by halting its grain exports, but would seek to blame the sinking of any civilian vessels on Kyiv.

It has previously warned Russia’s the Black Sea Fleet fired cruise missiles on a Liberian-flagged cargo ship in August, which were intercepted by Ukraine’s air defences.

The news comes as Ukraine attempts to ramp up its use of a Black Sea corridor through Nato waters. Yesterday, it said a dozen vessels were ready to head to its ports, while another 10 were ready to leave.

Russia has also sought to pressure Ukrainian ports by attacking with drones and missiles, last night attacking infrastructure in the southern Odesa and Mykolaiv regions.

According to Foreign Office estimates, Moscow has damaged 130 port facilities and destroyed 300,000 tonnes of grain since withdrawing from the Black Sea export deal and enforcing a de facto blockade.

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said:“Russia’s pernicious targeting of civilian shipping in the Black Sea demonstrates Putin’s total disregard for civilian lives and the needs of the world’s most vulnerable.”

09:44 AM BST

'Heavy fighting' underway near Bakhmut

Intense fighting is taking place south of Bakhmut as Ukraine attempts to force its way past a railway near the village of Klishchiivka.

In comments reported by Ukrainian media, a spokesman for the eastern armed forces group said: “Heavy fighting is currently underway in the area of ​​the railway. We are trying to repel the enemy and gain a foothold on the achieved lines.

“The enemy continues to shell our positions with various types of artillery,”

The railway lies between Klishchiivka and Andriivka, two settlements on the eastern front recaptured by Ukraine last month.

09:29 AM BST

Drone attacks plunge Russian towns into darkness

Dozens of Russian towns were left without power in the early hours of this morning as drones targeted the power grid, Russian media reports.

Baza, a news outlet with links to the security services, reports that 14 settlements were cut off when a drone dropped two explosive devices on a substation in the city of Sudzha around 1am.

Two hours later, another drone attacked a substation at the village of Glushkovo, leaving 53 settlements without electricity.

09:23 AM BST

Ukraine appoints three new deputy defence ministers

Kyiv has appointed three deputy defence ministers after mass sackings at the department last month.

Ukrainian media reports that Ivan Havrylyuk, Stanislav Heyder and Dmytr Klimnkov are taking up the role under defence minister Rustem Umerov, himself appointed just four weeks ago.

Volodymyr Zelensky said in September that the ministry needed “new approaches and other formats of interaction with both the military and society at large”.

09:15 AM BST

EU chief: Ukraine war is 'defining moment' for Europe

The European Council president has said he will “never forget” the moment Volodymyr Zelensky told him that Russia had invaded Ukraine.

Speaking to the Irish Times ahead of an EU summit in Granada, Charles Michel said: “I will never forget president Zelensky’s phone call at around three in the morning on February 24th, 2022. ‘It’s a full-scale invasion,’ he told me.

“Nor can I forget the European Council meeting that very evening. As soon as Volodymyr Zelensky left the screen on which he had been speaking to us, I knew that we were facing a defining moment for Europe.

“It was clear to the 27 heads of state or Government and myself that this was an attack not only on Ukraine, but also on our system of democratic values. We decided to support Ukraine with all means necessary: humanitarian, financial and even, for the first time in the history of the EU, military.”

09:09 AM BST

Zelensky seeking air defences as he arrives in Granada

Volodymyr Zelensky has said he wants to strengthen Ukraine’s air defences as he arrived in for a summit with European leaders.

The Ukrainian president is concerned that Russia will repeat last year’s bombing of energy facilities, which left millions without electricity or water.

Mr Zelensky wrote on Twitter: “Ukraine’s key priority, particularly as winter approaches, is to strengthen air defence.

“We have already laid the groundwork for new agreements with partners and look forward to their approval and implementation.”

I arrived in Granada, Spain, to take part in the European Political Community Summit.



Our joint goal is to ensure the security and stability of our common European home.



We are working together with partners on enhancing the European security architecture, particularly… — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) October 5, 2023

09:01 AM BST

Shoigu 'raises training issues' in meeting with commanders

Russia’s defence minister Sergei Shoigu has drawn attention to “issues” with the training of reserve units in a meeting with military chiefs.

In a statement released by the Kremlin, Mr Shoigu said: “Today I oversaw and inspected the combat training work of reserve regiments at the training ranges of the Southern Military District.

“Both contract servicemen in the last month and volunteers are being trained there at the same time.”

The statement adds that he “drew attention to the issues of organiSation and provision of combat training for servicemen and volunteers in reserve units”.

08:51 AM BST

European summit on Ukraine and migration gets underway

The European Political Community summit is about to get under way in Granada, southern Spain, writes Joe Barnes in Granada.

After migration, the second main agenda point is Ukraine. We don’t expect any major announcements. Some media reports yesterday were saying Zelensky isn’t coming. We’ve asked his people but heard nothing back as yet.

Ahead of the summit Britain is pushing more declassified intelligence that suggests Russia may use sea mines to target civilian shipping in the corridor set up in the Black Sea by Ukraine. The UK said Russia would blame Ukraine for any of these attacks.

The Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict is dead in the water as an issue. Leaders had hoped the summit would be a good chance to get them together for peace talks. But Azerbaijan was annoyed with France and Germany for their perceived pro-Armenian statements and alleged weapons donations to Armenia - both claims are somewhat unfound.

Meanwhile, Slovakia has now halted weapons deliveries to Ukraine following the election victory of Robert Fico, the pro-Moscow populist.

08:35 AM BST

Kyiv hails 'partial success' as it pushes out from Robotyne

Ukraine has apparently seen “partial success” around the village of Kopani on the southern front as it pushes out from Robotyne in multiple directions.

A spokesman for the southern command added that troops were advancing between 100 to 600 metres to the west, while reinforcing their positions in other areas.

According to War Gonzo, a Russian military blogger, Kyiv is using artillery to break into Kopani, which lies west of Robotyne.

It is also fighting in Verbove, east of Robotyne, where it recently breached the main Russian defensive line, and Novoprokopivka to the south.

08:25 AM BST

Watch: Ukrainian special forces use jet ski raid to ‘plant flag in Crimea’

Ukrainian special forces have unfurled their flag in Crimea after a daring jet ski raid on the Russian-annexed peninsula.

Video published by Kyiv’s military intelligence (GUR) showed commandos on jet skis apparently making it ashore in a nighttime attack.

They claimed to have inflicted “fire damage on the Moscow occupiers”, but later admitted to having taken casualties in a gun battle.

Read the full story here.

08:22 AM BST

MoD: Russia's civilian drills 'unlikely to have expanded' despite war

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) has downplayed the significance Russia’s recent civil defence exercises, despite its ongoing war with Ukraine.

“These exercises have taken place annually since 2012 and coincide with Russian Civil Defence Day on 4 October,” the MoD said.

“This years exercises are unlikely to have been dramatically expanded.

“Even with the ongoing war with Ukraine, it is unlikely Russia has significantly changed its posture of national preparedness in recent months.”

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine – 05 October 2023.



Find out more about Defence Intelligence's use of language: https://t.co/veOLFQkX2F



🇺🇦 #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/7ugv5o1CMN — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) October 5, 2023

08:13 AM BST

Dozens of drones shot down over Ukraine

Ukraine’s air defences brought down 24 of the 29 Russian drones that attacked its territory overnight, according to statements from the Ukrainian military.

The drones were apparently destroyed over southern Odesa and Mykolaiv regions, where Black Sea ports have been repeatedly targeted, as well as central Kirohovrad region.

“The enemy continues its attempts to destroy the port and other infrastructure of the south, is terrorising the central regions as well,” Ukraine’s southern command said.

It added that a fire broke out when an infrastructure facility was hit in the Kirohovrad region, which was later extinguished. There was no information about casualties.

08:08 AM BST

Russia to establish new Black Sea naval base

Russia will create a naval base on the Black Sea coast in a breakaway Georgian region, its self-styled president has said after a meeting with Vladimir Putin.

Aslan Bzhania claimed an agreement had been signed to establish a permanent base in the Ochamchira region of Abkhazia.

“This is all aimed at increasing the level of defence capability of both Russia and Abkhazia, and this kind of interaction will continue,” he added. “There are also things I can’t talk about.”

It comes after Russia appeared to withdraw 14 of its Black Sea Fleet vessels from the port of Sevastopol in Crimea following a series of Ukrainian strikes.

08:00 AM BST

Zelensky hoping for air defences as winter draws in

Volodymyr Zelensky has suggested that allies will provide Ukraine with air defences ahead of an expected Russian winter campaign against its energy grid.

“We are doing our best to provide Ukraine with more air defence systems before winter,” the Ukrainian president said. “And now, by the way, we are expecting certain decisions from our partners.”

Some figures in Kyiv believe Russia is already trying to freeze Ukraine into submission after an energy facility in Rivne was bombed last month.

07:53 AM BST

Pictured: Funeral of Ukrainian soldier in Kyiv's Independence Square

Ukrainian soldiers attend the funeral of Oleksandr Pastukh, call sign "Dobriy", in Kyiv, Ukraine - Andre Alves/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

07:50 AM BST

Russia 'moving Black Sea Fleet out of Sevastopol'

Russia has apparently moved 14 Black Sea Fleet vessels from Sevastopol following a series of strikes on the Crimean port.

Satellite images reportedly show the Admiral Makarov and Admiral Essen - two frigates damaged in Ukrainian attacks - along with landing ships, diesel submarines and missile ships have relocated to Novorossiysk, a Russian Black Sea port.

Four landing ships and one Kilo-class submarine were still in Sevastopol as of October 2, while a patrol ship has been seen in Feodosia in eastern Crimea.

A Russian military blogger suggested yesterday that ships had been sent to Novorossiysk and Feodosia, calling the move “sad”.

07:41 AM BST

Bomb-ravaged town turns to memory of Ukrainian anarchist for inspiration

In a contest with some stiff competition, the town of Huliaipole makes a fair claim to be one of the most war-ravaged in Ukraine, Colin Freeman writes.

Perched on the front line of the current counter-offensive, it has been fought over ever since the first week of the invasion, when Russian troops seized its outskirts and were then pushed back.

Today, only a tenth of its population of 12,000 remain, and most of its buildings lie in ruins from constant shelling. Yet for residents who continue to stick it out, one inspirational landmark still stands amid the wreckage.

Staring out over Huliaipole’s bomb-ravaged main square is a statue of Nestor Makhno – an anarchist, revolutionary and freedom fighter, who has become a symbol of Ukraine’s independence struggle.

Read the full story here.

07:39 AM BST

