Ukraine-Russia war live: Romania probes possible airspace violation by Russian drones

A wounded Ukrainian soldier is treated by Ukrainian military medics in a stabilization point in an undisclosed location near Bakhmut, eastern Ukraine, on September 29, 2023, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. - Roman PILIPEY / AFP

Romania has reported a possible breach of its airspace during a Russian drone attack on Ukrainian infrastructure overnight.

The Nato member alerted residents in the Tulcea and Galati municipalities “following the detection of groups of drones heading towards Ukrainian territory near the Romanian border,” the defence ministry said. “The radar surveillance system ... indicated possible unauthorised entry into national airspace, with a signal detected on a route towards the municipality of Galati,” the statement added.

The defence ministry said that no objects appear to have fallen in Romanian territory but added that the search for any debris will continue today.

Nato has long been concerned about the conflict spilling into the territory of one of its members. It was reported yesterday that Romania is moving air defences closer to its Danube villages across the river from Ukraine where Russian drones have been attacking grain facilities, and is adding more military observation posts and patrols to the area.

09:45 AM BST

Evacuation ordered after 'infrastructure site' hit in western Ukraine

Authorities in the western region of Vinnytsya ordered an evacuation in the early hours of the morning after an “infrastructure site” was struck in a Russian attack.

“At this time there is no need for a general evacuation,” apart from in the immediate area around the site of the hit, said Vasyl Polishchuk, the head of administration for the town of Kalynivka, according to the town’s website.

It did not say what target had been struck.

09:40 AM BST

Ukraine air defences took out 30 Shahed drones, Kyiv says

Kyiv’s air force shot down 30 of the 40 Iranian-made Shahed drones that Russia fired at central and southern regions of Ukraine overnight, officials said.

The South Military command said that 20 drones were shot down in the central Vinnytsia region and another 10 over the Odesa and Mykolaiv regions in the south.

Spokesperson for the southern command, Natalia Humeniuk, told Ukrainian TV that Russia continued to attack port infrastructure, including on the Danube river, and was also attempting to strike critical infrastructure facilities in other Ukrainian regions “to impact the economy”.

09:29 AM BST

