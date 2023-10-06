Ukraine-Russia war live: Moscow launches further deadly missile strikes on Kharkiv

Rescues carry a bag with the body of 10-year-old boy Tymofii released from debris at a site of a residential building damaged by a Russian missile strike - REUTERS/Vitalii Hnidyi

A ten-year-old boy was killed and at least 16 people injured when a Russian missile attack on the north-east Ukrainian city of Kharkiv on Friday morning.

Two missiles slammed into the city just after dawn, one of them tearing a 15-foot deep hole in a street downtown and damaging several nearby buildings.

It was not clear what kind of missiles were used in the attack, but witnesses in Kharkiv said they made a noise loud enough to confuse them for fighter jets flying overhead.

Andre Holub, a Ukrainian businessman from Kyiv, was staying in a downtown hotel close to where one missile tore a gaping crater in the road.

“I was asleep in my room and then about 6am there was a massive explosion that knocked out all the windows in my room,” he told The Telegraph. “I was okay but it was quite scary - the street outside is completely wrecked.”

The blast wrecked windows up to six storeys high and scattered bricks, broken glass and debris over a wide area. Cars were set alight, telegraph poles dragged down and a water mains burst. Emergency rescue workers were searching through nearby buildings to check for casualties. The second missile strike is believed to have struck the city’s suburbs but its impact was not immediately clear.

There appeared to be no obvious motivation for the location of the attack downtown, although locals said that one of the buildings close to the scene of the blast had once been a television channel’s offices.

11:31 AM BST

In pictures: Kharkiv reels from attacks

Here are the latest photos from Kharkiv, following Russian attacks.

Oleh Bychko looks at a residential building damaged by a Russian missile strike - REUTERS/Vitalii Hnidyi

A rescuer moves a fragment of a missile from a crater - SERGEY BOBOK/AFP via Getty Images

Rescuers work at a site of a residential building damaged by a Russian missile strike - REUTERS/Vitalii Hnidyi

11:04 AM BST

Generals meet to discuss border cooperation

Two generals from Norway and Russia met in the Arctic on Thursday to discuss border cooperation and related issues, the Norwegian armed forces said on Friday, in the first known such meeting since Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine last year.

The meeting between Lieutenant General Yngve Odlo, chief of Norway’s joint headquarters and Lieutenant General Stanislav Vladimirovich Maslov, chief of the FSB Border Directorate for Russia’s Western Arctic region, took place on a Norwegian coast guard vessel, the Norwegian military said in a statement.

Russia and Norway share a border in the Arctic.

“It is important to conduct these meetings to discuss challenges and agree on common objectives and necessary measures regarding border cooperation, rescue cooperation, and fisheries management,” Odlo said in a statement.

“It can prevent accidents and misunderstandings between Norway and Russia,” he added.

10:41 AM BST

UN says deadly Ukraine wake attack was likely 'Russian missile'

A strike that killed at least 51 people gathered for a wake in the Ukrainian village of Groza “appeared to be a Russian missile”, the UN human rights office said Friday.

At this stage, it is “very difficult to establish with absolute certainty what happened, but given the location, given the fact that the cafe was struck, the indications are that it was a Russian missile”, spokeswoman Elizabeth Throssell said.

Emergency personnel work at a site of a Russian military strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in the village of Hroza, Kharkiv region - THOMAS PETER

10:14 AM BST

Russia seeks return to UN human rights body in challenge to West

Russia is seeking re-election to the United Nations’ top human rights body next week in what is seen as a crucial test of Western efforts to keep Moscow diplomatically isolated over its invasion of Ukraine.

Amid creeping signs of Ukraine war “fatigue”, some diplomats say Russia has a reasonable chance of getting voted back onto the UN Human Rights Council in Tuesday’s secret ballot, 18 months after it was ousted in a US-led drive.

“I think there is Ukraine fatigue. And second, many people do not want U.N. bodies to be dominated by Western voices, not to mention overbearing attitudes,” a senior Asian diplomat, speaking on condition of anonymity, told Reuters.

Critics of Russia say its re-election while the nearly 20-month war in Ukraine still rages unabated would wreck the credibility of the Geneva-based Council, one of the more effective UN bodies.

But Moscow is actively canvassing the votes of African, Asian and other non-Western countries in the 193-member UN General Assembly by attacking what it sees as the hypocrisy and unfair bias of the United States and its allies.

09:53 AM BST

UN rights chief deploys field team to probe Russian attack on Ukrainian village of Hroza

The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) on Friday deployed a field team to probe the Russian attack on the Ukrainian village of Hroza that left at least 52 people dead.

“The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Turk, who saw for himself the horrific impact of such strikes, is profoundly shocked and condemns these killings,” OHCHR spokesperson Elizabeth Throssell told reporters in Geneva.

Emergency personnel work at a site of a Russian military strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in the village of Hroza, Kharkiv region - REUTERS/Thomas Peter

“He has deployed a field team to the site to speak to survivors and gather more information.”

09:29 AM BST

Russian defence minister calls to speed up bomber production

Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu on Friday called for more Su-34 fighter jets to be produced, as Moscow pursues its offensive in Ukraine.

The Kremlin has announced a massive spending hike to accomodate its military needs in Ukraine as its large-scale offensive approaches its second year.

“These planes are real workhorses. They can make four to five flights a day,” Shoigu said during a visit to an aeronautical manufacturing base in Novosibirsk in Siberia.

“That’s why we need to step up, accelerate” their manufacture, Shoigu said.

He said the defence ministry has “tasked the factory’s management with accelerating production and repair work” of Su-34s because the weapon is “in demand.”

09:05 AM BST

Sweden announces more military aid to Ukraine

Sweden will send Ukraine a new military support package, worth 2.2 billion crowns ($199 million) and consisting mainly of artillery ammunition, Defence Minister Pal Jonson said on Friday.

Jonson told a news conference the government had also formally tasked the armed forces with looking into whether Sweden would be able to send Jas Gripen fighter jets to Ukraine.

He however also reiterated that Sweden would for domestic security reasons need to become member of NATO before it would be able to potentially spare any fighter jets.

The armed forces’ analysis is due by Nov. 6, Palson said. Sweden hopes to join the NATO defence alliance during the fall after its accession has been held up by member states Turkey and Hungary.

The new military aid package will be Sweden’s 14th to Ukraine since Russia’s invasion, taking the total value of the Nordic country’s such aid to just over 22 billion crowns.

08:37 AM BST

Ukraine heads into winter with a hobbled energy system

Ukraine faces a second winter of lengthy power outages amid relentless Russian missile and drone attacks that have left parts of the energy system more vulnerable than a year ago.

Thousands of engineers have toiled over the summer months to repair broken equipment, and better air defences could help mitigate the impact of the war as temperatures begin to drop.

But there has been neither the money nor the time to complete preparations for the winter, meaning more long nights without light, heat and water for millions of Ukrainians and more suffering too for businesses and the wider economy.

“A lot (of effort) has gone to just repairing what has been destroyed. And have we been able to build an additional resilience? Are we in a better position than last winter? I don’t think so,” said Marcus Lippold, an energy team leader at the European Union’s enlargement arm.

08:15 AM BST

Ukraine downed 25 of 33 Russian drones overnight

Ukraine’s air force said Friday it had downed 25 of 33 Russian attack drones launched overnight across its territory.

Twenty-five Shahed 131 and 136 drones were shot down in six regions including Odesa, Kharkiv and Dnipro, the air force said on Telegram.

07:53 AM BST

Russia to move toward revoking ratification of nuclear test ban treaty

Russia’s top lawmaker said on Friday that parliamentary bosses will swiftly consider revoking ratification of the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty after President Vladimir Putin held out the possibility of resuming nuclear testing.

A resumption in nuclear tests by Russia, the United States or both would be profoundly destabilising at a time when tensions between the two countries are greater than at any time since the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis.

Putin on Thursday said Russia’s nuclear doctrine did not need updating but that he was not yet ready to say whether or not Russia needed to resume nuclear tests.

The Kremlin chief said that Russia should look at revoking ratification of the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty (CTBT) as the United States had signed it but not ratified.

“The situation in the world has changed,” parliament speaker Vyacheslav Volodin said. “Washington and Brussels have unleashed a war against our country.”

“At the next meeting of the State Duma Council, we will definitely discuss the issue of revoking the ratification of the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty,” Volodin said.