Ukraine-Russia war live: Ukrainian launches dozens of drones at Crimea after commando raid destroys air defences

Ukraine launched a barrage of 42 drones at Crimea on Friday, according to Russia’s defence ministry.

The attack, believed to be one of the largest targeting the peninsula, came a day after a Ukrainian commando raid destroyed one of Russia’s most advanced air defence systems on the island.

Nine of Friday’s drones were “destroyed... over the territory of the Republic of Crimea,” the defence ministry wrote on Telegram on Friday.



Thirty-three others “were suppressed by electronic warfare and crashed without reaching the target,” it said, without specifying whether there had been any damage or casualties.

07:56 AM BST

US imposes sanctions over forced deportation and transfer of Ukrainian children

The US State Department on Thursday imposed sanctions on 13 people and entities it said are reportedly connected to the forced deportation and transfer of Ukraine’s children, as Washington ramps up pressure on Moscow over its invasion.

The United States is also taking steps to impose visa restrictions on three Russia-installed purported authorities over their involvement in human rights abuses of Ukrainian minors, the State Department said in a statement.

The sanctions coincided with Ukraine’s Independence Day.

“The United States will not stand by as Russia carries out these war crimes and crimes against humanity,” US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield told a UN Security Council meeting on Ukraine on Thursday.

Ukraine’s government estimates that Russian authorities have deported and/or forcibly displaced over 19,500 children from their homes since Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

07:30 AM BST

Ukraine marks Independence Day and vows to keep fighting Russia

Ukraine on Thursday marked its second Independence Day since Russia’s full-scale invasion, with officials vowing to keep up their fight to drive out the Kremlin’s forces and local people remembering their fallen loved ones.

The national holiday coincided with the war’s 18-month milestone, giving a somber mood to the commemorations.

“We remember everyone who gave their lives for freedom and independence, for the free future of Ukraine,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a social media post.

He said that an independent Ukraine is “what we are fighting for.”

Happy Ukraine’s Independence Day!



The day of the free, the strong, and the dignified. The day of equals. Ukrainian men and women. In our entire country.



In this fight, everyone counts. Because the fight is for something that is important to everyone.



An independent Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/tUYTsn3TrE — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) August 24, 2023

07:11 AM BST

US intelligence says an intentional explosion brought down Prigozhin’s plane

A preliminary US intelligence assessment concluded that an intentional explosion caused the plane crash presumed to have killed a mercenary leader who was eulogised on Thursday by Vladimir Putin.

One of the US and Western officials who described the initial assessment said it determined that Yevgeny Prigozhin was “very likely” targeted and that the explosion falls in line with Putin’s “long history of trying to silence his critics.”

The officials, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to comment, did not offer any details about what caused the explosion, which was widely believed to be vengeance for the mutiny in June that posed the biggest challenge to the Russian leader’s 23-year rule. Several of Prigozhin’s lieutenants were also presumed dead.

06:13 AM BST

Mercenary group among the most likely successors to Wagner

A mercenary group controlled by Russian military intelligence is among the most likely successors to Wagner as Yevgeny Prigozhin’s group has been left leaderless, writes Roland Oliphant.

Wagner occupied a unique position among Russia’s private “security” firms.

Although bankrolled by the Russian state and reliant on the ministry of defence for ammunition, it swelled to an enormous size and achieved a degree of autonomy, notoriety, and battlefield success that few private armies can boast of.

Under Yevgeny Prigozhin it also amassed a considerable business portfolio, taking over oil, gold, and other mineral exploitation concessions in almost every country it operated in.

With Prigozhin dead, a host of rival Russian mercenary groups will seek to take over its combat missions and its business assets.

05:33 AM BST

US to begin training Ukraine F-16 pilots

The Pentagon said on Thursday it would begin training Ukrainian F-16 pilots in the United States starting next month so they can use the advanced aircraft against Russian forces.

Ukraine has long sought these sophisticated fighter jets to better fight the Russian invasion.

The US training will involve “several” pilots and “dozens” of personnel to maintain the aircraft, said Pentagon spokesman Pat Ryder.

“These pilots will be conducting English language training at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, Texas in September prior to attending F-16 flying training in Arizona,” he said.

The Arizona training will take place at Morris Air National Guard Base, he added.

05:24 AM BST

Putin calls Prigozhin ‘a talented man who made serious mistakes’

Vladimir Putin said Yevgeny Prigozhin was a “talented businessman” who made “serious mistakes”, as Western security sources warned that the Russian president had been emboldened by the apparent assassination of the Wagner Group leader, writes James Crisp, Nataliya Vasilyeva and Ben Riley-Smith.

Putin broke his silence almost 24 hours after Prigozhin’s private jet was brought down by what is believed to be a bomb, killing the mercenary leader and his top deputies.

The West believes Putin ordered the killing, and on Thursday a British security source said the incident had left the president with “a quasi private army at hand”.

In short speech from inside the Kremlin on Thursday night, Putin said Prigozhin had made a “great contribution” to the war in Ukraine. The president added that an investigation into the crash was under way.

05:22 AM BST

