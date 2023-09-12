Ukraine-Russia war live: Kim Jong-un enters Russia to meet with Putin

Kim Jong Un pictured waving from a train in Pyongyang as he leaves for Russia - KCNA via KNS

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has crossed the border into Russia where he is set to meet with Vladimir Putin and discuss a potential arms deal.

Russian state news agency Ria Novosti confirmed Kim’s train had entered the Primorsky region early on Tuesday, with images showing a train with dark green carriages being pulled along a track by a Russian Railways locomotive.

Kim will meet Putin in the Far East later this week, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, according to Ria Novosti. Mr Peskov said the meeting would include a lunch in Kim’s honour.

“It will be a full-fledged visit,” Mr Peskov said.

“There will be negotiations between two delegations, and after that, if necessary, the leaders will continue their communication in a one-on-one format.”

Kim left Pyongyang for Russia on Sunday on his private train, accompanied by top arms industry and military officials and the foreign minister. The visit is the North Korean leader’s first trip abroad in four years.

Experts say Moscow would likely seek artillery shells and antitank missiles from North Korea, which wants advanced satellite and nuclear-powered submarine technology in return.

Putin is currently in Vladivostok for an annual economic forum.

Follow the latest updates below.

06:53 AM BST

Kim is in Russia and met local officials at the border, says source

Kim Jong-un left his train upon crossing the border into Russia on Tuesday morning, meeting local officials at the station of Khasan before going on his way, a source with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

06:31 AM BST

Leaders to ignore US 'warnings'

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Putin and Kim Jong-un would ignore US “warnings” over their talks.

The West remains concerned about a potential arms deal for Moscow’s war in Ukraine.

Washington has said North Korea would “pay a price” if it supplies Moscow with weapons for the Ukraine conflict.

“In building our relations with our neighbours, including North Korea, the important thing for us is the interests of our two countries, not Washington’s warnings,” Mr Peskov said.

06:21 AM BST

'Absolute secrecy' as Kim's train crosses border into Russia

Russian news agency Interfax reported that Kim’s train crossed into Russia at Khasan station in “an atmosphere of absolute secrecy” on Tuesday morning.

Khasan is a small settlement in Russia’s Far East and where the borders for Russia, China and North Korea converge.

Kim Jong-un waves from the train in Pyongyang - KCNA via KNS

05:52 AM BST

Who is accompanying Kim on his Russia trip?

Top military commanders, arms industry officials and diplomats accompanied Kim Jong-un on his trip to Russia, hinting at a potentially defence-heavy agenda.

The North Korean leader is apparently bringing Jo Chun Ryong, a ruling party official in charge of munitions policies who accompanied the leader on recent tours of factories producing artillery shells and missiles, said South Korea’s Unification Ministry.

North Korea may have tens of millions of artillery shells and rockets based on Soviet designs that could give a huge boost to the Russian army in Ukraine, analysts say.

Also identified in photos were Pak Thae Song, chairman of North Korea’s space science and technology committee, and Navy Adm. Kim Myong Sik, who are linked with North Korean efforts to acquire spy satellites and nuclear-capable ballistic missile submarines.

Experts say North Korea would struggle to acquire such capabilities without external help, although it’s not clear if Russia would share such sensitive technologies. Kim may also seek badly needed energy and food aid.

Kim’s delegation likely includes his foreign minister, Choe Sun Hui, and his top two military officials, Korean People’s Army Marshals Ri Pyong Chol and Pak Jong Chon.

05:35 AM BST

Kim and Putin may discuss aid and 'sensitive' matters

The Russian and North Korean leaders may talk about Moscow sending humanitarian aid to Pyongyang, Russian news agencies cited Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrei Rudenko as saying on Tuesday.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the two leaders would discuss “sensitive” subjects.

“Obviously, as neighbours, our countries also cooperate in sensitive areas that should not be the subject of public disclosure and announcements. This is perfectly normal for neighbouring states,” he said.

05:25 AM BST

Good morning

Kim Jong-un’s armoured train entered Russia this morning.

Follow our live blog for the latest news and developments about his arrival and the war in Ukraine.