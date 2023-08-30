Ukraine-Russia war live: Drone attacks set Russian military planes ablaze

A drone attack hit an airport in Russia’s western Pskov region, setting military aircraft ablaze in what appeared to be the largest series of strikes on Russian soil since the war began.

Russian officials said four Il-76 military transport planes were damaged in the attack on the Pskov airport, about 411 miles north of the Ukrainian frontier, near the borders with Estonia and Latvia.

Tass news agency, quoting emergency services, said two of the planes had “burst into flames”.

Drone attacks also targeted the Bryansk, Kaluga, Orlov, Ryazan and Moscow regions, Russian officials said, but no casualties were reported.

Meanwhile, Russia launched air attacks of its own on Wednesday morning, killing at least two people in Kyiv in what Ukrainian officials described as “the most powerful” to hit the city since the spring.

09:24 AM BST

Pictured: A large blaze in Pskov, Russia

Drones hit an airport in Russia’s western Pskov region near the border with Estonia and Latvia, and started a massive fire, the governor and local media reported.

Smoke billowing over the city and a large blaze in Pskov, Russia - Ostorozhno Novosti/Ostorozhno Novosti

09:21 AM BST

Latest MoD update: 'Poor state of morale in Russian army'

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine – 30 August 2023



Find out more about Defence Intelligence's use of language: https://t.co/TnBxxQHNLh



🇺🇦 #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/M54lpROcFo — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) August 30, 2023

08:26 AM BST

Russia reportedly downed two more drones in Bryansk region

Russia has thwarted another Ukrainian attack in Bryansk region, destroying two drones that had tried to attack a TV tower, its local governor said.

No casualties or damage were reported.

Meanwhile, the military said a Russian aircraft also destroyed four Ukrainian fast-attack boats carrying up to 50 paratroopers in an operation on the Black Sea.

08:00 AM BST

Ukrainian forces advanced near Bakhmut, says ISW

NEW: Ukrainian forces advanced near #Bakhmut in #Donetsk Oblast & #Robotyne in western #Zaporizhia Oblast on August 29.



Russian sources continued to express concerns over Russian vulnerabilities in eastern & western Zaporizhia Oblast.



Latest on #Ukraine: https://t.co/qwklCUsoTR pic.twitter.com/SUmJTYUsXL — ISW (@TheStudyofWar) August 30, 2023

07:50 AM BST

Pictured: Aftermath of Kyiv attack

Smoke rises in the sky over the city after a Russian missile strike in Kyiv - GLEB GARANICH/REUTERS

Smoke rises in the sky over the city after a Russian missile strike in Kyiv - STRINGER/REUTERS

Police officers stand next to a part of a missile which landed on a street during a Russian strike in Kyiv - STRINGER/REUTERS

07:38 AM BST

Ukraine says it shot down all 28 Russian missiles and 15 drones launched overnight

Ukrainian air defences shot down all 28 Russian missiles and 15 out of 16 drones launched overnight, General Valeriy Zaluzhnyi, commander-in-chief of Ukraine’s armed forces, has said.

A view shows at the site of a residential area hit by a Russian drone and missile strikes strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv region - NATIONAL POLICE OF UKRAINE/via REUTERS

Ukrainian authorities have said at least two people were killed and two wounded in an attack on Kyiv on Wednesday morning.

Several people were also injured in Kyiv region.

07:32 AM BST

Two killed in Russian missile attack on Kyiv

At least two people were killed and two wounded in a “massive” Russian missile and drone attack on Kyiv, officials said, and debris from targets destroyed by air defences fell on several buildings in the city.

The bodies of two people were found in a nonresidential building and one person was wounded by glass shards, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said, adding that debris fell in four places in the capital.

“Kyiv has not experienced such a powerful attack since spring. The enemy launched a massive, combined attack using drones and missiles,” Serhiy Popko, the head of the city’s military administration said on Telegram.

He said that at the beginning several groups of drones were heading for Kyiv from different directions. Russia then launched missiles from Tu-95 strategic aircrafts.

“All in all, the air defence forces destroyed more than 20 enemy targets,”he said.

07:30 AM BST

