Ukraine-Russia war live: Putin and Xi hail 'mutual trust' at Beijing meeting

Military doctors treat injured men at a stabilisation point near the frontline in Donetsk region - YAKIV LIASHENKO/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock/Shutterstock

Chinese President Xi Jinping hailed “mutual trust” between Russia and China as he met with Vladimir Putin for talks in Beijing.

Putin met his “old friend” Mr Xi at Beijing’s Great Hall of the People on the sidelines of a major forum.

“The political mutual trust between the two countries is continuously deepening,” Mr Xi said, according to Xinhua news agency, hailing their “close and effective strategic coordination”.

The Chinese leader noted that he had met with Putin “42 times in the past 10 years and (had) developed a good working relationship and a deep friendship”.

It is Putin’s first trip to a major global power since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Putin is the guest of honour at a summit hosted in Beijing to celebrate his Belt and Road Initiative, a vast trade and infrastructure project.

07:49 AM BST

Two killed in Russian strikes on Zaporizhzhia

Russian missile strikes on the city of Zaporizhzhia in southeastern Ukraine killed two people in the early hours of Wednesday, local authorities said.

“Two people were killed and three were injured as a result of the impact,” police said, adding that one of the missiles had hit a building.

Overnight, Russian terrorists attacked Zaporizhzhia with missiles, striking an ordinary five-story residential building.



Eight apartments were destroyed. There are wounded and dead. There may be people under the rubble. Emergency rescue efforts are ongoing. My condolences go… pic.twitter.com/1O04A8Gt1Q — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) October 18, 2023

According to emergency services, it was a residential building, and the attack destroyed storeys three to five.

07:47 AM BST

US long-range ATACMS missiles 'fired for first time' at Russian helicopters

Ukrainian forces used American-supplied ATACMS missiles for the first time on Tuesday in attacks against two air bases in Russian-occupied territory.

The strikes on targets in Berdyansk, in the south, and Luhansk, in the east, were some of the most destructive to have been carried out on Russian air assets since the beginning of the war.

Nine helicopters, ammunition depots, a surface-to-air missile launcher and runways were destroyed or damaged, Ukraine’s Special Operations Forces said.

07:47 AM BST

