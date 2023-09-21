Ukraine-Russia war latest: Zelensky arrives at White House for talks with Biden

President Joe Biden meets with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the Oval Office of the White House,

Volodymyr Zelensky has arrived at the White House for a “very important” meeting with President Joe Biden.

The Ukrainian President and First Lady Olena Zelenska were greeted by Mr Biden and Jill Biden at 3.34pm local time before heading inside for bilateral talks.

Mr Zelensky told reporters the visit was “very important” while the two couples posed for photos on the South Lawn.

Other questions about funds for the war effort were ignored.

The two presidents then walked to the Oval Office where they posted for photographs before sitting down for a meeting.

It comes after the US House of Representatives voted to block consideration of a military funding bill after Republican legislators warned Washington was “broke”.

The move, which raises the prospect of a government shutdown beginning October 1, came just hours after Mr Zelensky appealed to Congress for greater support to repel Russia’s invasion.

The Ukrainian president signalled ahead of his visit to Washington that he wanted to secure more aid after his country was rocked by a flurry of Russian missile strikes overnight.

09:10 PM BST

Zelensky thanks Poland for its support and says he looks forward to military discussion with Biden

Asked whether he worries Ukraine is losing Poland as a friend over the grain dispute, Mr Zelensky said: “I want to thank the Polish people, Polish society for their support. That’s it.”

“The people of Ukraine have shown enormous bravery,” Mr Biden said.

Speaking in the Oval Office, Mr Zelensky said he had frank conversations with members of Congress.

He said he looked forward to discussion military support from the US with Mr Biden “with a special emphasis on air.”



08:52 PM BST

Zelensky says he discussed delivery of 'long-range capabilities' with Defence Sec Lloyd Austin

In a meeting with @SecDef Lloyd Austin, I thanked the U.S. for its crucial support.



We discussed deliveries of artillery systems and long-range capabilities, as well as strengthening air defense.



I invited the U.S. to take part in Ukraine’s upcoming Defense Industries Forum. pic.twitter.com/tKYWuMyoWZ — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) September 21, 2023

08:36 PM BST

Zelensky arrives at White House for meeting with Joe Biden

Mr Zelensky and Olena Zelenska arrived at the White House at 3:34pm.

President Biden and Dr. Biden emerged at 3:33 and chatted quietly before the black Suburban pulled up..

Mr Zelensky shook hands with the US President while Mrs Zelenska and First Lady Jill Biden kissed one another on the cheek.

“Very important,” Zelensky said to a shouted question about how important this visit is as the two couples posed for photos.

Other questions about funds for the war effort were ignored.

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden welcome Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his wife Olena Zelenska on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington

08:18 PM BST

Zelenksy shares picture of him meeting Mitch McConnell and Chuck Schumer

I met with U.S. Senate Majority Leader @SenSchumer, U.S. Senate Republican Leader @LeaderMcConnell, and U.S. Senators.



I am grateful to the U.S. Senate for helping our warriors free Ukrainian land of Russian invaders. Support for Ukraine means strengthening NATO’s eastern flank.… pic.twitter.com/Xw4pjlN1U4 — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) September 21, 2023

08:08 PM BST

Poland's stopping sending weapons to Ukraine is 'sovereign decision', US DoD

“We’ve always said that it’s a sovereign decision for any country to decide what level of support that they’re going to provide,” said Pentagon press secretary Brig. Gen. Patrick Ryder at a news briefing on Thursday.

“Poland has been one of the leading countries when it comes to providing security assistance to Ukraine, and not only security assistance but also in terms of providing significant humanitarian aid and support for more than a million displaced Ukrainians who have gone to Poland as a result of Russia’s invasion,” he said.

07:20 PM BST

Zelensky says Ukraine counts on "constant support" of US

Mr Zelensky said Ukraine was hoping for continued backing from the United States, during his visit to Washington.

“To win, we must stand together. And win together. We count on you, on your constant support,” Mr Zelensky said, according to a statement on the Ukrainian presidency’s website released after a meeting with top US officials.

Mr Zelensky and his wife Olena are scheduled to arrive at the White House in 40 minutes. There will then be a bilateral meeting between the two leaders and then an expanded meeting at 4pm. The First Ladies will hold a separate meeting.

This will be the sixth meeting between Mr Biden and Mr Zelensky, and the Ukrainian President’s second visit to Washington since the beginning of the Russian invasion.



07:11 PM BST

ATACMS long range missiles not 'off the table' for future

“The President is constantly speaking both to his own military and to his counterparts in Europe and to the Ukrainians themselves about what is needed on the battlefield at any given phase of the war and then what the United States can provide,” Mr Sullivan said during today’s briefing,

He added: “As he’s weighed all that up to today, he has determined that he would not provide ATACMS, but he is also not taking it off the table in the future.”

06:54 PM BST

US won't give Ukraine long-range ATACMS missiles yet

US President Joe Biden will not give Kyiv long-range ATACMS missiles yet, the White House has said.

Mr Zelensky has long called for Army Tactical Missile Systems, or ATACMS, and it was suggested Mr Biden might grant them during today’s White House visit.

The high-precision missiles are capable of travelling 190 miles, a longer range than the Storm Shadow and Scalps missiles delivered by the UK and France.

06:42 PM BST

Bilateral talks between Biden and Zelensky come at 'significant moment'

National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said President Joe Biden’s meeting with Mr Zelensky comes at a “significant moment” as Ukraine makes progress in its counteroffensive and as Russia launched “another brutal wave of airstrikes”.

Mr Sullivan told reporters at a White House briefing Mr Biden will announce a package for Ukraine that includes “significant air defence capabilities”.



06:31 PM BST

Zelensky lays wreath at 9/11 Pentagon Memorial ahead of White House visit

First lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska and Volodymyr Zelensky paid their respects at the 9/11 Pentagon Memorial in Washington.

They were joined by Chairman of the Joint Chiefs Gen. Mark Milley and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs Gen. Mark Milley, first lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, participate in a wreath laying ceremony at the 9/11 Pentagon Memorial in Washington

06:09 PM BST

Russia's leverage over Ukrainian grain exports to decline, senior US official predicts

Russia’s leverage over Ukraine’s export of grain via the Black Sea will likely erode in weeks to come as more ships are able to leave Ukrainian ports, a senior US State Department official said.

Rising costs could also prompt Moscow to reconsider its July abandonment of the grain deal, said James O’Brien, head of the State Department Office of Sanctions Coordination.

Western countries have accused Russia of using food as a weapon of war by quitting the Black Sea deal, which had helped bring down global food prices, and then carrying out repeated air strikes on Ukrainian ports and grain stores.

“Over the next several weeks, I think the factors that led Russia to believe it would benefit from withdrawing are going to change,” Mr O’Brien said.

05:49 PM BST

Ukraine 'will lose the war' without US aid, Zelensky warns

Volodymyr Zelensky appealed to lawmakers for continued support in the war with Russia amid Republican skepticism over whether Congress should approve a new round of aid for his country.

After seeking to shore up international support at the United Nations, the Ukrainian president visited Washington on a crosstown blitz that was also set to include a meeting with military leaders at the Pentagon, President Joe Biden and an address on Thursday evening at the National Archives museum.

Dressed in military green to reflect his status as a wartime leader, Zelensky briefed the full US Senate in the Capitol’s historic Old Senate Chamber, receiving several standing ovations, according to a post on the platform X by Senator Chris Murphy.

“We had great dialogue,” Zelensky told reporters at the Capitol after the meeting.

Zelensky told Senators that military aid was crucial to Ukraine’s war effort, Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said in the Senate chamber after the briefing, which took place behind closed doors.

“If we don’t get the aid, we will lose the war,” Schumer quoted Ukraine’s leader as saying.

05:45 PM BST

Zelensky addresses reporters after hearing with US senators

Volodymyr Zelensky, accompanied by US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (right) and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (left), speaks to reporters after meeting with lawmakers at the US Capitol in Washington, DC - Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

04:30 PM BST

Bulgaria expels Russian and Belarusians accused of spying

Bulgaria is expelling one Russian and two Belarusian nationals for carrying out activities against Bulgaria’s national security and interests, authorities said on Thursday.

The country’s agency for national security said in a press release that the three individuals had worked to “purposefully influence the social and political processes in Bulgaria in favor of Russian geopolitical interests.”

It added that the trio had been stripped of the right of residence and barred from entering Bulgaria for a period of five years. The statement did not elaborate further and provided only initials of those expelled.

The Russian Embassy in Sofia reacted angrily in a Facebook post to the expulsions, calling the move a “rude, blatant action by Bulgarian authorities.”

It said the three people expelled were members of the clergy, the prior of the Russian Orthodox Church in Sofia, Archimandrite Vassian, and two ministers of the Church of St. Nicholas of Myra.

04:26 PM BST

Ukraine's armoured vehicles breech Russian defensive line

04:19 PM BST

Ukraine warns of new Russian air campaign against national power grid

Ukrainian officials fear Russian attacks on energy facilities across Ukraine on Thursday mark the first salvo in a new air campaign against the national power grid.

Power cuts were reported in five Ukrainian regions in the west, centre and east, reviving memories of multiple air strikes on critical infrastructure last winter that caused sweeping outages for millions during the bitter cold.

“Winter is coming. Tonight [Russia] renews missile attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure,” lawmaker Andrii Osadchuk said after the overnight attacks.

Officials said at least 18 people were wounded in the air strikes, including a nine-year-old girl, and a regional governor said two people were killed in separate overnight Russian shelling.

Grid operator Ukrenergo said it was the first Russian attack on power infrastructure in six months, and reported damage to facilities in western and central regions.

Ukraine has been racing to repair infrastructure after the attacks last winter damaged nearly half its energy system and forced grid operators to impose regular rolling power cuts.

02:57 PM BST

Pictured: Rescuers search rubble in Kharkiv after missile attack

Rescuers work on a civilian infrastructure object after missiles hit in Kharkiv, Ukraine - YAKIV LIASHENKO/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

02:54 PM BST

Russia claims attacks by armoured brigades repelled

Russia’s defence ministry has made no reference to the Surovikin Line breach in Zaporizhzhia in its daily update.

Instead, it stated the 71st and 47th Mechanised Brigades attacked positions near Novopokrovka and Robotyne but were repelled.

It also claimed members of the 46th Airmobile Brigade were hit near the Verbove.

02:45 PM BST

Poland will stop sending weapons to Ukraine amid grain row

Poland will no longer send weapons to Ukraine, its prime minister has said, in an escalation of tensions between the two allies at a key moment in Kyiv’s fightback against Russia’s invasion.

The threat is the latest salvo in the mounting row following Poland’s refusal to accept grain imports from Ukraine.

Their spat has prompted fears that Western unity in support of Kyiv could splinter more than 19 months since Vladimir Putin, the Russian president, ordered the invasion.

02:34 PM BST

Grain ship reaches Turkey through Black Sea corridor

The first grain ship to sail from Ukraine since Russia reimposed its Black Sea blockade in July reached Istanbul, according to marine traffic monitors.

Ukrainian officials said the Palau-flagged Resilient Africa vessel was carrying 3,000 tonnes of wheat when it left Ukraine’s Chornomorsk port two days ago.

02:22 PM BST

Pictured: Firefighters battle blaze following strikes on Ukrainian capital

Ukrainian rescuers work at the site of a missile strike on a residential area in Kyiv - OLEG PETRASYUK/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

02:06 PM BST

Zelensky arrives at US Capitol

Volodymyr Zelensky walks with Minority Leader Rep. Hakeem Jeffries as he arrives for a meeting with members of the U.S. House of Representatives - Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images North America

Volodymyr Zelensky has arrived in the US Capitol in Washington to meet with Joe Biden.

It comes as the US president attempts to get a $24bn aid package for Ukraine pushed through Congress despite Republican scepticism.

02:05 PM BST

Russian commander 'wounded in Melitopol attack'

Ukraine’s security and armed forces launched a missile strike a “secret Russian headquarters” in Melitopol, Ukrainian media reports.

The commander and chief of staff of Russia’s 58th Army were apparently among the dozens of officers wounded, while 10 are said to have been killed.

Kyiv’s counteroffensive is attempting to push towards Melitopol in the south to cut of Russia’s “land bridge” to Crimea.

02:00 PM BST

Kherson 'covered with fire' as shelling resumes

Russia has resumed its shelling of Kherson, the regional governor has said, following a “massive” attack in the early hours of this morning.

Oleksandr Produkin wrote on Telegram: “The Russians shelled Bilozerka. According to preliminary information, one person was killed and two others were injured.

“There enemy covers the Kherson region with fire all day... five were killed by the Russians, and another ten were injured.”

01:29 PM BST

Key Bakhmut supply route 'in range of Ukrainian mortars'

Russia is apparently having difficulty supplying its troops in the besieged city of Bakhmut after Ukraine brought a key road under its “fire control”.

A spokesman for the eastern group of Ukraine’s armed forces said: “The exit near Andriivka and Klishchiivka gives us the opportunity to get closer to the Bakhmut-Horlivka highway, which is already under our fire control.

“Mortars and anti-tank calculations are already reaching there. Therefore, the supply of the enemy in this direction has already become much more difficult and will become more difficult in the future.”

Yesterday, Britain’s Ministry of Defence said the road was “one of the main supply routes into Bakhmut from the south.”

01:17 PM BST

Moscow 'strengthens advanced units' in Kupyansk and Lyman

Russia is reportedly strengthening tanks and assault units around Kupyansk and Lyman as it attempts to make inroads in the northeast of Ukraine.

Colonel Mykola Urshalovych of Ukraine’s national guard added that Moscow had carried out 21 airstrikes and roughly 800 shellings in the areas.

12:58 PM BST

'30pc of Ukraine has been mined'

Almost a third of Ukrainian territory - roughly 174,000 square kilometres - has been mined, according to the country’s transport department.

Colonel Vitaliy Kyrylov said: “Explosive objects can remain a threat to life for a long time. It is dangerous to enter places market with MINES before the complete demining of such areas.”

Kyiv has previously said Ukraine is one of the most heavily-mined places in the world, with up to five devices per square metre.

12:48 PM BST

Pictured: Ukrainian commander cradles puppies on visit near Belarusian border

Commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Serhiy Nayev holds two puppies while visiting positions near the Belarusian border - GLEB GARANICH/REUTERS

12:15 PM BST

'Attack shows we need more sanctions', says Zelensky

Volodymyr Zelensky has asked allies to ratchet up sanctions on Russia after it launched its biggest attack on Ukraine in weeks.

He said: “Last night, Russian terrorists launched another massive attack. In particular, on infrastructure. Most of the missiles were shot down. But only most of them. Not all of them.

“More air defence. More sanctions. More support for Ukrainian soldiers on the front lines.”

Figures in Kyiv are frustrated that Russian rockets using rockets using foreign-built microchips and other components are being used against Ukrainian cities.

12:00 PM BST

Ukraine 'pushes deep into Russian defences'

Ukraine says it has advanced deep into Russian defences after geolocated footage put its armoured vehicles beyond the Surovikin Line in Zaporizhzhia.

Colonel Mykola Urshalovych, of the national guard, said: “Despite dense mining and engineering equipment, as well as strong resistance of the occupiers, our units had partial success, advanced both in the depth of the enemy’s defences and along the front.”

It comes after footage showed the 82nd Air Assault Brigade had sent Marder and Stryker armoured vehicles through the defensive line west of Verbove.

11:44 AM BST

11 injured in missile strike on Cherkasy

Eleven people are now believed to have been injured in a missile attack on Cherkasy, central Ukraine, with two in a serious condition.

11:35 AM BST

Poland to keep sending 'previously-agreed weapons deals'

Warsaw has pledged to fulfil existing arms deals with Ukraine after saying it would cut off equipment to its war-torn neighbour.

“Poland will only carry out previously agreed deliveries of ammunition and armaments. Including those resulting from contracts signed with Ukraine,” government spokesman Piotr Muller said.

11:23 AM BST

Kyiv: Russia is targeting energy facilities again

Russia has resumed its campaign of targeting Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, Kyiv believes, after a power station was hit early this morning.

Energy minister Herman Galushchenko said: “The most difficult season is approaching, which will not be easier than the previous winter. Enemy attacks have already begun.

“Today, after a long break, we had the first enemy attack on an energy facility in western Ukraine. And it is obvious there will be more and more of them closer to winter.”

Russian air strikes beginning in October last year destroyed almost a third of Ukraine’s power stations in just over a week.

11:17 AM BST

Charles: 'We are determined that Ukraine will triumph'

The King has said France and Britain share a responsibility for ensuring Ukraine wins the war against Russia.

Addressing the French parliament on the second day of his state visit, Charles said: “Together we are unwavering in our determination that Ukraine will triumph.”

11:06 AM BST

Kyiv-Warsaw tensions 'will not have a key impact on war'

Poland’s decision to cut off arms to Ukraine will have a limited impact because Warsaw has already sent a “significant” amount of equipment, it has been suggested.

Rybar, the pro-Russian blogger, said: “Over the course of a year and a half, the Poles have already sent a significant part of their supplies to the Kyiv regime - a fleet of T-72 and PT-91 Twardy tanks, Krab howitzers, MiG-29 fighters, Mi-24 helicopters.

“There might simply not be any free resources left to supply the armed forces of Ukraine.

“At the same time, there is still no talk of closing the border or refusing to provide territory for the supply of western weapons to Ukraine. So the current decision... will not have a key impact.”

10:59 AM BST

Pictures: Ukrainian troops push through forests near Andriivka

A Ukrainian servicemen fires machine gun at Russian positions near Andriivka, Donetsk - 3rd Assault Brigade/AP

Ukrainian servicemen walk through a charred forest a few kilometers from Andriivka, Donetsk - Mstyslav Chernov/AP

10:50 AM BST

Ukraine and Poland 'to work out grain dispute'

Ukraine and Poland have agreed to work out their differences following a trade dispute on grain exports, the Ukrainian agriculture ministry has said.

Poland, which recently announced it would end arms supplies to Kyiv after taking offense to Volodymyr Zelensky’s remarks at the UN, is one of a number of European countries to ban Ukrainian grain imports.

The ministry said the two sides had confirmed their “close and constructive ties and agreed to work out an option to co-operate on export issues in the near future”.

10:25 AM BST

Ukrainian drones 'target Russian fuel facility'

Ukrainian drones reportedly targeted a “fuel and energy complex” in Oryol last night, the governor of the western Russian region has said.

Andrey Klychkov wrote on Telegram: “Two unmanned aerial vehicles that attempted to attack objects of the fuel and energy complex were neutralised.”

It comes after drones allegedly struck an oil refinery in the region this week, in what appears to be a campaign to target Russian supply lines across the border.

10:15 AM BST

Slovakia to lift Ukrainian grain ban after striking deal

Slovakia will lift its embargo on Ukrainian grain after the two countries agreed to set up a trade licensing system, the Slovak agriculture ministry has said.

Ukraine has apparently agreed to halt a complaint over the import ban, which it filed against Slovakia with the World Trade Organisation.

10:11 AM BST

Geolocated footage confirms 82nd Brigade breached Surovikin Line

Ukraine’s 82nd Brigade have breached the Surovikin Line in Zaporizhzhia, geolocated footage confirms.

Marder and Stryker armoured vehicles are operating behind the three-layer defence system, which consists of an anti-tank ditch, “dragon’s teeth” and trenches covered by artillery fire.

09:58 AM BST

Five regions without electricity as power stations struck

Overnight Russian attacks damaged energy infrastructure in central and western Ukraine, the country’s national grid operator has said.

Ukrenergo added that the strike caused power cuts in five regions: Kyiv, Zhytomyr, Dnipropetrovsk, Rivne, and Kharkiv.

It emerged earlier an energy facility in Rivne had been hit, in what some commentators believe is the start of a concerted bombing campaign.

09:47 AM BST

Three Russian missiles hit Lviv

Russian missile strikes in the western city of Lviv caused fires to break out but there are no reports of casualties, according to the regional governor.

Maksym Kozytskyy said: “Unfortunately, there were... strikes on the Lviv region, namely, on the Drohobych district.

“Two arrivals at an industrial facility and one at a private two-storey warehouse. The fire was extinguished at 09:18 [local time].

“Information about the victims, fortunately, was not received.”

09:23 AM BST

Defences still intact near Verbove, Russia insists

Russian sources are claiming that a Ukrainian attack around the village of Verbove in Zaporizhzhia was repelled.

Vladimir Rogov, a Kremlin-backed official in the region, said attack drones “covered an assault group of Ukrainian militants and forced them to retreat”.

Rybar, a pro-Russian blogger, said Kyiv was focusing on piercing defences between Robotyne and Verbove but was being held off “at the moment”.

However, fogeolocated footage shows Kyiv’s armoured vehicles pushing through the main line of defences west of the settlement.

09:07 AM BST

Pictured: Firefighters on scene after Cherkasy hotel destroyed

Emergency services work to extinguish a fire following a Russian attack in Cherkasy - Ukrainian Emergency Service/AP

09:02 AM BST

Strike on Crimean air base caused 'serious damage'

A Ukrainian strike on the Saky airbase in Crimea caused “serious damage” to Russian equipment, national media reports.

08:59 AM BST

Reports: Ukraine attacks Russian aircraft in Crimean base

Ukraine reportedly attacked a military airfield in Crimea last night as it intensified its campaign on the annexed peninsula.

The security services and navy used drones to overload air defences before launching Neptune cruise missiles at the Saky base, apparently used to coordinate Russian strikes.

At least a dozen Su-24 and Su-30 aircraft are thought to have been present, according to state broadcaster Suspilne, along with a training centre for drone operators.

It is unclear what damage was inflicted by the Ukrainian strike.

08:51 AM BST

Missile attacks show 'difficult months ahead'

A Ukrainian official has warned that “difficult months” are ahead amid signs that Russia would start attacking energy facilities.

Oleksiy Kuleba, deputy head of the presidential office, said: “Tonight, Russia launched a massive attack on Ukraine.

“Difficult months are ahead: Russia will attack energy and critically important facilities.”

08:47 AM BST

'New campaign of missile attacks' to target energy facilities

A “new campaign” targeting Ukraine’s power stations could be underway after an energy facility in Rivne was attacked, a pro-Russian blogger has suggested.

According to the Military Informant Telegram channel: “For the first time in a long rime, a blow was struck at an energy infrastructure facility in Ukraine.

“At night, the distribution station of the Rivne Thermal Power Plant was hit by a missile strike.

“This could mean the start of a new campaign of missile attacks on Ukraine’s energy sector on the eve of the cold and heating season.”

08:41 AM BST

Death toll in Kherson increases to three

Another death has been confirmed in Kherson following Russian missile strikes that caused fires across the city.

Ukraine’s interior ministry said: “In the middle of the night, the enemy began to attack residential areas with various weapons.

“Seven fires broke out in the city. Residential and multi-apartment buildings, cars and a shopping row in one of the city’s markets were on fire.

“According to the police, three people died, five more were injured.”

08:29 AM BST

Two dead following 'massive missile strikes' on Ukraine's cities

Two civilians were killed as Russia launched dozens of missiles in a “massive” attack on Ukrainian cities this morning, authorities have said.

In Kherson, two men aged 29 and 41 died when a dormitory was struck in the southern city of Kherson.

Regional governor Oleksandr Produkin added that four people were taken to hospital, including a 61-year-old woman in a serious condition.

In Kyiv, the Ukrainian capital, falling debris from intercepted missiles wounded seven and damaged buildings.

08:24 AM BST

Energy facilities hit in Russian strike on Rivne

Energy facilities were hit in a Russian missile strike on Ukraine’s western Rivne region early this morning, the local authorities have said.

It comes amid fears that Moscow could repeat last year’s bombing of power stations as the winter draws in.

08:19 AM BST

Give Germany a place on the UN Security Council, says Zelensky

Volodymyr Zelensky used his UN Security Council address to call for Germany to be given a permanent seat as he criticised the organisation’s inaction on the war, Susie Coen writes.

Claiming the Council should represent “current realities”, the Ukrainian president also suggested African Unity should be given a place at the council, as well as broader representation for Asia.

Mr Zelensky, 45, said it is “unjust” that billions of people do not have a permanent representative in the Security Council, while Russia does.

08:17 AM BST

Pictures: Firefighters battle flames after strikes on Kyiv

Firefighters work at a site in a residential area damaged during a Russian missile in Kyiv - VALENTYN OGIRENKO/REUTERS

Ukrainian rescuers work at the site of a missile strike on a residential area in Kyiv - VALENTYN OGIRENKO/REUTERS

08:14 AM BST

43 cruise missiles launched at Ukraine in early hours

Russian bombers reportedly launched waves of cruise missiles Ukrainian targets in the early hours of this morning.

Ukraine’s armed forces said in a statement: “A total of 43 cruise missiles were launched form 10 strategic aircraft Tu-95ms from the area west of Engels [air base].

“Rockets were launched in several waves. They entered the airspace of Ukraine from different directions, constantly changing their course along the route.

“As a result of combat work... 36 cruise missiles were destroyed.”

08:06 AM BST

Kyiv 'repels Russian counterattacks' in south and east

Ukraine says it has repelled Russian counterattacks following counteroffensive gains in the south and east of the country.

A spokesman for the General Staff said: “Defence forces repelled attacks by Russian troops in the Robotyne area in this direction [towards Melitopol].

“Also... the defence forces successfully repelled enemy attacks [south of Bakhmut] in the area west of Zaitseve.

“The Russians also tried to restore their lost position in the areanortheast of Adriivka, but were unsuccessful.”

08:01 AM BST

Storm Shadow missiles hit Russia's Black Sea Fleet headquarters

A Ukrainian Storm Shadow missile strike has hit a headquarters building in Crimea belonging to Russia’s Black Sea Fleet, Maighna Nanu writes.

Videos shared on social media showed the British-supplied cruise missiles streaking through the sky on their way to the target. Other videos showed smoke rising into the air after the impact.

07:59 AM BST

Watch: Ukrainian armour advances 'beyond Surovikin Line'

Marder and Stryker assault west of Verbove behind the main line.

Location: 47.435681,35.935325@UAControlMap @GeoConfirmed pic.twitter.com/AmuMfIT6Nc — imi (m) (@moklasen) September 20, 2023

07:57 AM BST

Crimea rocked by waves of drone and cyber attacks

Russian-annexed Crimea has reportedly been hit by waves of drone and cyber attacks this morning.

Anti-aircraft units shot down 19 Ukrainian drones over the Black Sea and mainland, Russia’s defence ministry said.

Authorities have also reported a “large-scale cyber attack” on the websites of government agencies, according to state media.

07:50 AM BST

MoD: Russia hampered by 'low morale and poor training'

Russia is struggling to mount successful offensives because troops are plagued by poor morale and inadequate training, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) has said.

According to an intelligence update: “The absence of regular unit rotations out of combat duty is highly likely one of the most important factory contributing to low Russian morale, and the Russian Army’s failure to conduct higher-level training.

“The lack of such training is highly likely contributing to Russia’s difficulties in conducting successful complex offensive operations.”

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine – 21 September 2023.



Find out more about Defence Intelligence's use of language: https://t.co/iWynNpUZId



🇺🇦 #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/ohz5iN4GHd — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) September 21, 2023

07:49 AM BST

Poland to stop arming Ukraine

Ukraine has lost one of its staunchest allies as Poland says it will stop arming Ukraine to focus on its own defence.

The row is thought to have been sparked by Warsaw restricting the flow of Ukrainian grain across its border, amid protests by farmers.

Poland, a Nato member, then took offence after Volodymyr Zelensky told the UN that certain countries were only pretending to support Kyiv.

Mateusz Morawiecki, the Polish prime minister, said it took the decision “because we are now arming Poland with more modern weapons”.

07:42 AM BST

