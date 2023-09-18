Ukraine-Russia war latest: Ukraine fighting ‘WW1 with drones’, says Zelensky

A Ukrainian commander runs to his position at the frontline in Andriivka, Donetsk region - Alex Babenko/AP

Ukraine is fighting “World War 1 with drones”, Volodymyr Zelensky has said, as its counteroffensive to recapture territory from Russia descends into a bloody attritional war.

The Ukrainian president said Kyiv, which has recently reclaimed villages on the southern and eastern fronts, had the “initiative” but had been bogged down by the depth of Moscow’s defences.

Mr Zelensky told CBS’ 60 Minutes: “Western donated tanks were supposed to punch through cutting the Russian force in half. But trenches, minefields and artillery stopped the armoured advance.



“Now, it’s an artillery duel with each side firing about 40,000 shells a day. Ukrainian infantry is advancing bloody yards at a time. It’s World War 1 with drones.”

He added that Ukraine, which began its counteroffensive in June, would have already reclaimed its territory if the West had supplied enough “modern systems”.

It is unclear what Mr Zelensky was referring to, but Kyiv has consistently agitated for long-range missiles including Germany’s Taurus and US Atacms.

08:45 AM BST

Two dead in attack on Kherson

Two people were killed in Kherson as Russia carried out a new wave of overnight attacks on Ukraine, the southern region’s governor has said.

Oleksandr Prokudin said a 72-year-old man aged 72 and an elderly woman had been killed and three others wounded, but gave no further details.

He said four others were injured in a drone strike on the town of Beryslav, adding: “The occupiers deliberately attacked a crowded place, dropping explosives near the local bus station.”

08:24 AM BST

'Ukraine has a moral right to strike Russia'

Volodymyr Zelensky has said Ukraine has a “moral right” to strike Russian territory, warning its leadership: “Your sky is not as well protected as you think.”

The Ukrainian president stopped short of claiming credit for the attacks on Moscow and other regions, but issued a warning if Russia targeted its power stations as the winter draws in.

He told CBS: “They must know if you cut off our power, deprive us of electricity, deprive us of water, deprive us of gasoline you need to know we have the right to do it.”

08:13 AM BST

Zelensky pays tribute to 'Klishchiivka warriors'

Volodymyr Zelensky has thanked Ukrainian “warriors” for “liberating our land” after the eastern village of Klishchiivka was recaptured.

It comes a few days after Kyiv said it had taken back the nearby settlement of Andriivka as it attempts to encircle the besieged city of Bakhmut.

Klishchiivka. I thank our warriors for liberating our land.



The 80th Air Assault, 5th Assault, and the renowned 95th Air Assault brigades, as well as the National Police's "Fury" Assault Brigade.



I thank everyone who is standing strong from Kupiansk to the left bank of Kherson! pic.twitter.com/ZkLakPhMOH — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) September 17, 2023

08:08 AM BST

Bakhmut battles 'open way for breakthrough in south'

Kyiv’s campaign on the eastern front around Bakhmut is preventing Russia from shoring up its defences to the south, a think tank has said.

According to the Institute for the Study of War: “Elements of two of Russia’s four Airborne (VDV) divisions and three of Russia’s four VDV separate brigades are currently defending the Bakhmut area.

“This significant Ukrainian achievement has helped prevent Russia from creating a large mobile VDV operational reserve that could have been used to stop the main Ukrainian counteroffensive effort in Zaporizhzhia.”

07:56 AM BST

MoD: Russian paratroopers 'used to plug holes in infantry'

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine – 18 September 2023.



Find out more about Defence Intelligence's use of language: https://t.co/emfF1MWOY2



🇺🇦 #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/EMTbFlhR2O — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) September 18, 2023

07:55 AM BST

Oil depot attacked in 'Ukrainian drone strike'

Ukraine has attacked a Russian oil depot in a bid to cut off its resources and choke up its military machine, according to unconfirmed reports.

According to the Rybar Telegram channel, a drone hit a fuel tank in the Oryol region close to the border between the two countries.

“The resulting fire was promptly eliminated by the operational services staff,” it added.

07:50 AM BST

Russia: Nine Ukrainian drones destroyed over Crimea

Russia says it destroyed nine Ukrainian drones across Crimea on Sunday as Kyiv seeks to loosen its grip on the annexed peninsula.

More drones were said to have been brought down in three Russian regions. It is unclear whether the alleged strikes caused any casualties or damage.

“Drones were intercepted over the western, southwestern, northwestern and eastern parts of the Crimean peninsula; Istra and Domodedovo districts of Moscow region, Belgorod and Voronezh regions,” the defence ministry said.

07:43 AM BST

