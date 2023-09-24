Ukraine-Russia war latest: Suspected Ukrainian drone strikes building in Russia's Kursk

A Ukrainian serviceman hugs his wife and the daughter at the railway station in Sloviansk, Donetsk region - Hanna Arhirova/AP

A suspected Ukrainian drone has struck an administrative building in the Russian city of Kursk, authorities have reported.

Roman Starovoit, the regional governor, claimed that a Ukrainian drone attacked an administrative building in the Central District of the city.

He said the roof was slightly damaged and operational services officers were dispatched to the scene.

Russia’s Kursk region borders northern Ukraine and has been hit by several drone strikes in recent months.

The strike came after the general leading Kyiv’s offensive in the south said Ukraine has broken through Russia’s lines in the Zaporizhzhia region and expects to make further breakthroughs.

10:24 AM BST

Ukraine's Zelensky stops over in Poland to award two volunteers

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky awarded two Polish volunteers state awards during a stopover on Saturday, but did not meet any officials as relations between the two countries are strained over grain imports.

Poland decided last week to extend a ban on Ukrainian grain imports, shaking Kyiv’s relationship with a neighbour that has been one of its staunchest allies since Russia invaded Ukraine in February last year.

Poland’s prime minister told the Ukrainian president on Friday not to “insult” Poles, maintaining harsh rhetoric towards Kyiv ahead of elections on October 15. The ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party has been criticised by the far right for what it says is the government’s subservient attitude to Ukraine.

Mr Zelensky angered his neighbours when he told the United Nations General Assembly in New York that Kyiv was working to preserve land routes for grain exports, but that the “political theatre” around imports was only helping Moscow.

On Saturday, on his way back home, he handed awards to Bianka Zalewska, a journalist who helped transport wounded children to Polish hospitals, and Damian Duda, who gathered a medical team to help wounded soldiers near the front line.

09:57 AM BST

Zelensky meets with top US businessmen

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he met leading American entrepreneurs and financiers during a visit this week to the United States, where investment opportunities in Ukraine were discussed.

Mr Zelensky said the businessmen, who included Michael Bloomberg, Larry Fink and Bill Ackman, were prepared to make major investments in rebuilding Ukraine after its war with Russia.

“The American entrepreneurs and financiers confirmed their readiness to make large-scale investments in our country immediately after the end of the war and the receipt of security guarantees,” he posted on Telegram, along with photos of the meeting.

“We are working for the victory and reconstruction of Ukraine.”

09:33 AM BST

