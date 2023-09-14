Ukraine-Russia war latest: Russian ship targeted in latest strike on Black Sea Fleet

Kim Jong-un (4th R) and Vladimir Putin toasting at a banquet after their meeting in Russia's Amur region - STR/AFP

Ukraine launched a maritime drone strike on a Russian patrol ship last night, the Kremlin has said.

Kyiv now appears to be regularly targeting the Black Sea Fleet, having used British Storm Shadow missiles to hit a landing ship and submarine docked in Sevastopol yesterday.

Russia’s ministry of defence said the Sergey Kotov, a corvette, had been attacked by five naval drones at around 5am Moscow time this morning.

It added that the ship destroyed the uncrewed boats but did not clarify whether they had caused any casualties or damage.

The Sergey Kotov, which Britain has suggested could be used to enforce a blockade of Ukraine, appears to be a high-profile target for Kyiv.

In July, Russia said Ukraine had attempted to attack the corvette with drones but apparently shot them down before they could inflict any damage.

08:03 AM BST

Disgraced Austrian minister who danced with Putin moves to St Petersburg

A disgraced former Austrian foreign minister who danced with Vladimir Putin at her wedding has moved to St Petersburg along with her two ponies, James Crisp writes.

Karin Kneissl had been living in Lebanon since fleeing Austria in 2020. She claimed she could not get work in her home country and was the victim of death threats.

She was forced out of government after a scandal consumed the hard-Right pro-Russian Freedom Party (FPO), which appointed her as Vienna’s chief diplomat.

08:02 AM BST

Pictures: Ukraine 'targeting Russian military facilites in Crimea'

Ukrainian bloggers have claimed that Kyiv targeted a Russian military facility in occupied Crimea in a drone strike last night.

One suggested that a Russian air defence system near Yevpatoria “was probably destroyed”, but this has not been confirmed.

A screenshot purports to show a Ukrainian drone attack on military facilities near Yevpatoria

An explosion allegedly caused by a drone attack in occupied Yevpatoria

07:56 AM BST

Putin 'accepts Kim's invitation to visit North Korea'

Vladimir Putin will reportedly pay a visit to North Korea after hosting Kimg Jong-un at a summit in Russia’s Far East region.

According to state news agency KCNA: “At the end of the reception, Kim Jong Un courteously invited Putin to visit the DPRK [North Korea] at a convenient time.

“Putin accepted the invitation with pleasure and reaffirmed his will to invariably carry forward the history and tradition of the Russia-DPRK friendship.”

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov yesterday said there were no plans for Putin to make the trip to Pyongyang.

07:51 AM BST

Reports of explosions in Crimea after alleged drone strike

Russian air defences destroyed 11 drones sent from Ukraine over the annexed Crimean peninsula this morning, according to the Kremlin.

Ukrainian media reported explosions had been heard in Yevpatoria and Uiutne, with ambulances and rescue workers spotted in the streets.

The Kerch bridge, which links the region to mainland Russia and is a regular target of Kyiv’s attacks, was also closed this morning. It is unclear if this was connected to the alleged drone strikes.

07:47 AM BST

Russian submarine hit by British Storm Shadow missile strike

British-made Storm Shadow missiles were used in a Ukrainian strike that damaged a Russian submarine and ship at a major naval port in Crimea, Joe Barnes and James Kilner write.

Russian sources claimed a volley of 10 missiles and three unmanned naval drones were launched, in what appeared to be Kyiv’s most ambitious track on the port city of Sevastopol since the start of the war.

Its defence ministry claimed seven of the missiles had been shot down and the unmanned drones had been destroyed.

07:44 AM BST

