Ukraine-Russia war latest: Russian morale 'degraded' by Ukrainian strikes

A Ukrainian soldier of the 28th brigade launches a drone at the frontline close to Bakhmut, Ukraine - LIBKOS/AP

Ukrainian strikes on the southern front are “demonstrably degrading” the morale of Russian forces, a think tank has claimed.

The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) said this could lead to a “break” in the front line, but added it was unclear “if, when, or where” this could happen.

It comes amid criticisms of Moscow’s campaign after Ukraine regained the village of Urozhaine in the Zaporizhzhia region, in its bid to sever the Crimean land bridge - a vital Russian supply line.

The commander of a Chechen battalion fighting in the area complained that Russia had not rotated in reserves or provided sufficient artillery. A Russian blogger claimed one brigade was undisciplined and drunk.

Earlier today, Kyiv said troops were advancing on the eastern city of Bakhmut and had retaken three square kilometres (1.2 square miles) in the last week.

The ISW said: “Strikes on Russian rear areas are demonstrably degrading the morale of Russian forces in Ukraine, which could threaten the stability of Russian defences on multiple critical areas.

“Morale issues can quickly intensify and spread among Russian frontline units if one unit under pressure breaks, which could spread panic and significantly reduce the combat effectiveness of other Russian forces.”

Follow the latest updates here.

07:57 AM BST

MoD: Russia transferring 'experienced units' to southern front

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine – 21 August 2023



Find out more about Defence Intelligence's use of language: https://t.co/pPhtrqyZ59



🇺🇦 #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/08NMFc0CXw — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) August 21, 2023

07:53 AM BST

Ukraine recaptures 3 square kms near Bakhmut

Ukraine claims to have seized three square kilometres (1.2 square miles) around Bakhmut in the last week as it advances on the besieged city.

Hanna Maliar, a Ukrainian defence minister, added that troops had retaken 43 square kilometres (16.6 square miles) around the eastern city in total.

07:48 AM BST

Reports: Russian warship based in Mariupol

A Russian warship has reportedly been moored in Mariupol amid claims the occupied port has been turned into a “military base”.

Petro Andriushchenko, an adviser to the city’s ousted mayor, said: “For the first time since the occupation, a Russian warship entered and moored in the waters of the Mariupol seaport.

“An hour before its mooring, four combat helicopters of different classes landed on port territory and were on the port territory until the evening.

“If this is a permanent basing then a lot of questions arise. Starting from what threat the ship is here to assess the threat in the near future regarding the new Battle for Mariupol.”

07:41 AM BST

Ukraine strikes Russian railway station in wave of drone attacks

Ukraine is said to have struck a railway station in a wave of drone attacks inside Russia on Sunday, writes George Styllis.

Russia’s defence ministry said Ukraine attempted four attacks, in Kursk, Rostov and Belgorod, which all border Ukraine, and Moscow.

In Kursk, five people were injured and a fire broke out when a drone hit the city’s railway station, according to the region’s governor.

Read the full story here.

07:39 AM BST

Russia: Two more Ukrainian drones shot down over Moscow

Russia claims to have thwarted two Ukrainian drone attacks in the Moscow region with no casualties reported.

An attempt by Kyiv to carry out an “attack with an aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicle was foiled” around 6:50 am (4:50am BST), the defence ministry said in a statement.

The drone was “suppressed by means of electronic warfare” and crashed in the Odintsovo district southwest of the capital, it said, adding there were no casualties.

Another “attack by the Kyiv regime” was apparently prevented in Istra, northwest of Moscow, around 8:16am (6:16am BST).

07:34 AM BST

Good morning

Good morning and welcome to today’s Ukraine liveblog.

We will be guiding you through all the latest updates from Ukraine.