Ukraine-Russia war latest: Putin has lost control of the war, head of UK armed forces says

Volodymr Zelensky, the Ukrainian president, shakes hands with Admiral Sir Tony Radakin, Chief of the Defence Staff

Vladimir Putin has lost control of the war, the head of the UK’s Armed Forces said during a meeting with Volodymr Zelensky in Ukraine.

Admiral Sir Tony Radakin, Chief of the Defence Staff, said recent strikes on Russia’s Black Sea Fleet in annexed Crimea are “another example of how Ukraine retains the initiative” more than 19 months after Moscow launched its full-scale invasion.

“Putin has lost control of the war he started, and Russia is diminished as a consequence,” he added.

Admiral Radakin’s remarks came as he made a surprise visit to Kyiv alongside Defence Secretary Grant Shapps.

Mr Zelensky reportedly discussed beefing up air defences in Ukraine with Mr Shapps, amid fears that Russia will use long-range missiles and drones to target critical energy infrastructure in the coming months.



The Defence Secretary said it was an “honour” to meet with the Ukrainian leader and vowed the UK would continue to stand “shoulder to shoulder” with Kyiv.

11:34 AM BST

Thermal power plant in southern Ukraine damaged in Russian attack

Russian shelling damaged a thermal power plant in southern Ukraine late on Wednesday, Ukraine’s national grid operator has said.

State-run Ukrenergo gave no other details about the location of the plant or the extent of the damage.

“Yesterday evening a thermal power plant in the southern region was damaged as a result of massive enemy shelling,” Ukrenergo said.

11:26 AM BST

Russia launches 'massive' drone attack on Ukraine

Russia launched a “massive” drone attack on Ukraine overnight, Kyiv has said.

Russian unmanned aerial vehicles were intercepted over Black Sea coastal regions and further inland, Nataliya Gumenyuk, spokeswoman for the Ukrainian southern military command, said.

Ukraine’s Air Force said its air defence systems shot down 34 of 44 Shahed drones that Russia launched overnight,

Ms Gumenyuk added: Russia “does not stop the pressure and searching for new tactics: namely, with the use of mass attacks.”

“Tonight, several groups of strike UAVs were launched... air defence worked along almost the entire southern direction - in Odesa, Mykolaiv regions. Also, much higher north - the enemy aimed its attacks on central Ukraine,” she said, adding that Ukraine was still assessing the damage.

In recent months, Russia has ramped up attacks on Ukraine’s grain-exporting infrastructure in the southern Odesa and Mykolaiv regions.

10:57 AM BST

In pictures: Shapps in Ukraine

Grant Shapps meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv - Ukrainian Presidential Press Office/PA

Defence Secretary Grant Shapps meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv - Ukrainian Presidential Press Office/PA

10:17 AM BST

Poland 'don't need this grain war,' says Kuleba

“We don’t need this grain war and neither does Poland,” Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has said, amid an escalating grain exports dispute between Kyiv and Warsaw.

In an interview with Interfax-Ukraine, Mr Kuleba said the row was detrimental to both countries.

“We have conveyed clear signals to Poland about our commitment to a constructive solution to this situation.

“We don’t need this grain war and neither does Poland,” he said, warning the row could worsen ahead of Polish elections next month.

09:55 AM BST

Russia Olympic boss says Asian Games exclusion 'unacceptable'

Russia’s Olympic chief has criticised Asian Games organisers for rowing back on a decision to allow athletes from Russia and Belarus to compete at the multi-sport event in Hangzhou, China.

The Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) voted in July to allow up to 500 Russian and Belarusian athletes at the Games but the International Olympic Committee (IOC) confirmed in early-September that the nations would not participate due to “technical” reasons.

Russian Olympic Committee President Stanislav Pozdnyakov said his body had been waiting for specifics about their athletes’ participation but was “stonewalled” by organisers.

“From the point of view of diplomacy, I think that such things are simply unacceptable; they did not even inform us that they reconsidered their decision to invite us,” he said in comments published by Russia’s TASS news agency.

Russian and Belarusian athletes have been largely banned from international competition since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

09:34 AM BST

France calls on Turkey and Hungary to 'deliver on Sweden Nato bid'

France has urged Turkey and Hungary to come through on Sweden’s stalled bid to join Nato.

Hungary and Turkey in July lifted their vetoes against Sweden’s entry into the Atlantic alliance, but have been slow to ratify its membership.

“We would like to see Sweden in Nato and we would like to see Turkey and Hungary delivering on what they agreed,” French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna told reporters in Helsinki.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban this week said that ratifying Sweden’s Nato bid was not “urgent”, accusing the Nordic country of having challenged the country’s “democratic nature”.

For his part, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan indicated in July that ratification by the Turkish parliament would not take place before October.

09:13 AM BST

Pictured: A sniper team called "Ghosts of Bakhmut" prepare for their frontline mission

A sniper callsign "Kuzya" (C) with other Ukrainian members of the sniper team called "Ghosts of Bakhmut" prepare for their frontline mission - ROMAN PILIPEY/AFP

08:46 AM BST

Top military honours awarded to Russia’s Black Sea Fleet despite embarrassing front-line retreat

The commander of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet has awarded some of his country’s highest military honours to naval marines despite an embarrassing retreat from the front lines in southern Ukraine.

Russian media shared a video of Admiral Viktor Sokolov presenting medals to members of the 810th Marine Brigade, in his second public appearance after Ukraine claimed to have killed him in a Storm Shadow missile strike at the fleet’s Crimea headquarters last week.

“The Black Sea Fleet is fulfilling the tasks set by the command confidently and successfully,” Admiral Sokolov said in an interview with Russian media.

“I am sure that the surface force, the submarine force, marine aviation, and the coastal forces successfully fulfil tasks.”

08:20 AM BST

Ukrainian troops 'repel Russian attacks on eastern front'

Ukrainian troops held off determined attacks by Russian forces trying to regain lost positions on the eastern front, military officials said.

Ilia Yevlash, a spokesperson for Ukraine’s eastern group of forces, told national television: “We continue to repel intense enemy attacks near Klishchiivka and Andriivka.

“The enemy is still storming these positions with the hope of recapturing lost positions, but without success.”

In the past two weeks, Ukraine has announced the capture of two key villages, Andriivka and Klishchiivka, near Bakhmut.

08:05 AM BST

'Meaningful' meeting with Grant Shapps, says Zelensky

More news on Grant Shapps’ surprise trip to Kyiv.

Volodymr Zelensky said he had a “meaningful meeting” with the British Defence Secretary.

“Thank you for the powerful financial, defence, and humanitarian support of Ukraine!

“Our cooperation in the military sphere significantly expands the capabilities of Ukrainian soldiers on the battlefield.”

08:01 AM BST

Pictured: A woman holds a cat in front of her house in the aftermath of a Russian rocket attack in Kostiantynivka

Injured Ludmila Ivanchuk, 61, holds her cat "Vasia" in front of her house which was damaged by a Russian rocket attack in Kostiantynivka - Kostiantynivka/AP

07:59 AM BST

Neutral Swiss to send back tanks to Germany to rebuild stocks

Neutral Switzerland said it would sell back some of its German-made Leopard 2 tanks to help rebuild stocks depleted by aid to Ukraine.

Germany had asked Switzerland in February to sell back some of the 96 Leopard 2 tanks it has in storage to manufacturer Rheinmetall AG.

To comply with Swiss neutrality laws, Berlin has assured Bern the weapons would not go to Kyiv, but remain in Germany or with a Nato or European Union ally.

07:55 AM BST

Shapps: UK support 'remains unwavering'

Grant Shapps, the Defence Secretary, has been in Kyiv this week visiting Volodymr Zelenksy.

He said that he asked the Ukrainian president “what he needs to win.”

I've been back to Kyiv this week to ask President @ZelenskyyUa what he needs to win.



As Ukraine retakes its territory, UK support remains unwavering. We will work tirelessly to bring our partners together to help Ukraine defeat Putin's illegal invasion. Slava Ukraini 🇺🇦🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/VSkIPO7BBs — Rt Hon Grant Shapps MP (@grantshapps) September 28, 2023

07:52 AM BST

Zelensky welcomes Grant Shapps to Kyiv

I received UK Defense Secretary @GrantShapps in Kyiv.



I am profoundly grateful to the UK for all the financial, humanitarian, and military support, including crucial long-range capabilities.



We discussed further defense cooperation and steps to strengthen Ukraine’s air defense. pic.twitter.com/hITN23AjD7 — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) September 28, 2023

07:50 AM BST

'Our air defences did an excellent job'

Ukraine’s Air Force said its air defence systems shot down 34 of 44 Shahed drones that Russia launched overnight.

Odesa regional governor Oleh Kiper said his region was the main target, but the attack left no casualties.

“Our air defence forces did an excellent job,” he said on Telegram.

“No hits or destruction. There were no casualties. There were only a few small fires on dry grass as a result of the falling wreckage of the downed Shahed.”

07:46 AM BST

‘Pathetic remnants’ of Wagner return to fight in Ukraine

Several hundred members of Russia’s Wagner private mercenary group have returned to eastern Ukraine to fight but are not having a significant impact on the battlefield, a Ukrainian military spokesman has said.

Wagner fighters played an important role in Russia’s capture of the eastern city of Bakhmut in May 2023, after one of the longest and fiercest battles of Moscow’s 19-month war in Ukraine.

They left Bakhmut after the battle and some went to Belarus under a deal that ended a brief mutiny by Wagner in June 2023, during which it took control of a Russian military headquarters and marched on Moscow.

07:43 AM BST

