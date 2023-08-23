Ukraine-Russia war latest: Drone smashes into Moscow skyscraper

A worker inside a damaged building in the Moscow-City business center after a drone reportedly fell - YURI KOCHETKOV/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock/Shutterstock

A Ukrainian drone attack on Moscow damaged a building in a central business district, authorities said on Wednesday, in the sixth straight night of aerial attacks on Russia’s capital region.



Air defences downed one Ukrainian drone in Mozhaisky district and one in Khimki district of Moscow region, Russia’s defence ministry said in a statement.



A third drone crashed into a building in the Moscow City business district around three miles from the Kremlin after being “suppressed” by air defences, it said.



The Moscow region, hundreds of miles from the Ukrainian border, has been repeatedly targeted in recent weeks.

Zelensky celebrates flag day in Ukraine

Today is a special National Flag Day in Ukraine.



The one we are raising today is signed by Ukrainian defenders, heroes who fight for our freedom, for Ukraine, for our flag.



There will come a time when our entire free and peaceful country will see it proudly wave.



🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/7HG3yV1fAi — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) August 23, 2023

Pictured: Friends and relatives mourn at a funeral in Chernihiv, Ukraine

Friends and relatives of Nazar Yushchenko mourn at his funeral in Chernihiv, Ukraine. - Paula Bronstein/Getty Images Europe

Russia says three killed in Ukrainian drone attack in border region

A Ukrainian drone strike Wednesday killed three people in the Russian border region of Belgorod, the governor said.

“Three civilians have been killed,” governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said in a social media post. “The Ukrainian forces launched an explosive device through a drone when people were on the street.”

Lithuanian president visits Ukraine ahead of Independence Day

Gitanas Nausėda, the Lithuanian President, is visiting Ukraine ahead of its Independence Day celebrations tomorrow.

Back in Kyiv to celebrate Ukraine's Independence Day together with the brotherly Ukrainian nation.



Ukraine‘s victory is near!



🇱🇹 will continue supporting 🇺🇦 as long as it takes! pic.twitter.com/e9XHYCIc2f — Gitanas Nausėda (@GitanasNauseda) August 23, 2023

Britain will make sure Putin never uses energy as a weapon of war again

Travelling across the Polish border into Ukraine this week, I couldn’t help but think of the millions of people who made the journey in the opposite direction as Vladimir Putin launched his brutal attack on their country. Cramming onto trains while Russian missiles rained down, they would have been petrified – fearing for their lives, not knowing what the future held for them or for loved ones left behind. How would they feed their children? Would they see their husbands alive again? Would they have homes to return to?

Britain to fund Ukraine uranium deal ‘to isolate Putin’

Britain is financing an enriched uranium deal to help Ukraine run their nuclear power plants over the winter and further “isolate” Vladimir Putin.

British Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero Grant Shapps and Ukrainian Energy Minister German Galushchenko visit an energy facility damaged by Russian military strike earlier this year - GLEB GARANICH/REUTERS

The new arrangement, announced on Wednesday, sees Downing Street guarantee a £192 million loan in an attempt to minimise future blackouts in Ukraine in the months ahead.

It will support more enriched uranium being provided by Urenco, a UK-headquartered company, to Ukraine’s Energoatom, which runs 15 power plants in the country.

Russia bombs kindergarten in Kherson, claim Ukrainian officials

The Russian army dropped two bombs on a kindergarten and residential buildings in Kherson, Ukrainian officials have said.

“ As a result of the shelling, a fire broke out, which was promptly extinguished by firefighters, ” Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the Kherson region military administration said on Telegram.

Six people were injured in the attack.

Footage reportedly shows drone attack on Moscow building

Aftermath of Moscow drone attack in pictures:

This photo shows a damaged building of the Moscow International Business Center (Moskva City) following a drone attack in Moscow - NATALIA KOLESNIKOVA/AFP

Law enforcement officers stand next to a damaged building of the Moscow International Business Center (Moskva City) following a drone attack in Moscow - NATALIA KOLESNIKOVA/AFP

Russia attacks grain facilities in Ukraine's Danube region

Russia targeted Ukrainian ports in the southern Odesa region and the Danube River area in overnight drone attacks, setting at least one grain storage facility on fire, Ukraine’s military and local authorities said.

The attacks were the Russia’s latest on port infrastructure on the Danube, which Ukraine uses to move grain to the Romanian port of Constanta, since Moscow quit a UN-brokered deal that allowed Kyiv to ship grain via the Black Sea.

“The enemy hit grain storage facilities and a production and transhipment complex in the Danube region. A fire broke out in the warehouses and was quickly contained. Firefighters continue to work,” the Ukrainian military said in a post on the Telegram messaging app.

The military published photographs showing piles of grain under the burnt and wrecked shell of the storage facility.

Odesa governor Oleh Kiper said the attack on the region lasted three hours and that the Ukrainian air force had destroyed nine Russian drones.

“Unfortunately, there were hits to the production and transhipment complexes where a fire broke out... The damage includes grain storage facilities,” he said on Telegram.

We will be guiding you through all the latest updates on Ukraine.