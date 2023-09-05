Ukraine-Russia war latest: Ukraine approaching 'final layer' of key defensive line

A Ukrainian soldier gives first aid to a wounded comrade in the eastern Donetsk region - Libkos/AP Photo

Ukrainian troops have reached the third and “final layer” of a key Russian line of defence, according to war analysts.

Kyiv’s forces had reached fighting positions near Verbove, in the southern Zaporizhia region, said George Barros, a Russia analyst at the Institute for the Study of War.

The settlement is a nodal point in the so-called Surovikin line, the main line of Russian defences in the area. The line is named after General Sergei Surovikin, who was briefly in charge of Moscow’s war effort in Ukraine before being replaced in January.

“Ukrainian forces continue pressuring the line between Verbove and Robotyne and may be setting conditions to breach the line in earnest,” Mr Barros said, citing another settlement in the region which Ukraine said it had captured last month.

A breakthrough would provide the first test of Russia’s deeper defences, which Ukraine hopes will be more vulnerable and less heavily mined than areas its troops have traversed so far.

Ukraine’s generals want to breach the line and push down towards the Sea of Azov, splitting Russian forces in the east and south of the country and severing their supply lines.

Russia claims footage reveals first evidence of a destroyed Challenger 2 tank in Ukraine

Footage released by Russian troops on Monday appears to show a British-donated Challenger 2 in flames on a roadside in Ukraine’s southern Zaporizhzhia region.

The clip marks the first reported evidence of one of the tank’s being destroyed in Ukraine. The vehicle was said to have been used by the 82nd Air Assault Brigade, an elite airborne force.

The UK supplied 14 Challenger 2s to Kyiv in January.

Ukraine’s counteroffensive unsuccessful on every front: Russian defence minister

Kyiv’s counteroffensive has failed to register success on any front, Russia’s defence minister claimed.

“Ukraine’s armed forces have not achieved their goals on any front,” the defence ministry quoted Sergei Shoigu as saying.

The much-vaunted counteroffensive, which began about three months ago, has seen Kyiv’s troops recapture more than a dozen villages but no major settlements yet.

Progress has been hampered by vast Russian minefields and defensive lines.

Ukrainian troops prepare a mortar at their position near a frontline in the Zaporizhzhia region - Oleksandr Ratushniak/Reuters

Russia says it foiled drone attack on Crimea

Russia said it had downed a drone over Crimea earlier this morning in the latest reported attack on the Black Sea peninsula annexed from Ukraine in 2014.

“An unmanned aerial vehicle was destroyed over the territory of the Republic of Crimea by means of air defence on duty,” the Russian defence ministry said.

Ukraine has repeatedly targeted occupied Crimea throughout Russia’s offensive.

Ukraine claims Russian drones hit NATO member Romania

Ukraine said on Monday that Russian drones had detonated on the territory of NATO member Romania during an overnight air strike on a Ukrainian port across the Danube River.

Romania denied its territory had been hit.

Nato, under its charter, is required to offer an immediate military response if any of its members are attacked.

Drone attacks on Moscow repelled, Russia says

Russia was forced to shut major Moscow airports as it shot down at least three Ukraine-launched drones targeting the capital.



The Russian defence ministry said that its air defence systems had destroyed two unmanned aerial vehicles over the Kaluga and Tver regions, which border the Moscow region.

Another was downed closer to the capital, over the Istra district of the Moscow region, the ministry claimed.

Russian news agencies reported that almost 50 flights were cancelled or postponed early Tuesday from the four major airports around the capital - Vnukovo, Domodedovo, Sheremetyevo and Zhukovsky.



Drone attacks on Russian targets have become a regular occurrence since early May. Ukraine rarely takes direct responsibility for the strikes.

Putin reduced to 'begging' Pyongyang for weapons, Ben Wallace says

Reports that Vladimir Putin will meet Kim Jong-un this month show Russia has been reduced to “begging North Korea for weapons”, former defence secretary Ben Wallace said.

“This is how it ends Mr Putin…the once mighty Russia scrabbling around looking for friends and begging North Korea for weapons from the 1960’s,” Mr Wallace said on Tuesday, after resigning from his post last week.

Russia and North Korea have recently called for closer military ties but Pyongyang has denied having any “arms dealings” with Moscow.

More than 900 cluster munition casualties in Ukraine in 2022, monitor says

Cluster munitions killed more than 900 people in Ukraine last year amid broad Russia use of the widely-banned weapons, a monitoring group said.

Since Moscow launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February last year, it has “extensively” used stocks of old cluster munitions and newly developed ones, the Cluster Munition Coalition (CMC) said in an annual report.

Ukrainian forces also used such weapons, albeit “to a lesser extent”, the group added.

In total, Ukraine, which had registered no cluster munition casualties for several years, recorded 916 deaths and injuries from the weapons last year, its report said.

The casualties in Ukraine accounted for the vast majority of the global figure, which rose to 1,172 in 2022 - the highest annual figure since CMC began reporting in 2010.

Latest images from the war

Ukrainian schoolchildren leave a lesson held in a classroom set up in a subway station in Kharkiv - Sergey Bobok/AFP via Getty Images

Ukrainian troops man a position near the frontline in the southern Zaporizhzhia region - Oleksandr Ratushniak/Reuters

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky visits troops in the eastern Donetsk region - Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via Reuters

Russia planning to hold elections in occupied Ukraine this week: MoD

Russian authorities in occupied Ukraine are planning to hold elections for the first time later this week, the UK’s Ministry of Defence (MoD) said.

The votes are set to take place between September 8-10, in parallel with elections being held within Russia itself, the MoD said in its latest intelligence update on the war in Ukraine.

“Whilst over 1,000 candidates have been identified, there is a lack of qualified, experienced and willing candidates according to some reports,” the MoD said, adding voting had already started in Zaporizhzhia and Mariupol.

“There is also an absence of independent candidates that are not members of the Kremlin endorsed parties, indicating that these will not be free or fair elections.”

Russia’s ‘General Armageddon’ seen in first photo since Wagner mutiny

A new photo appearing to show Russian General Sergei Surovikin, who has not been seen in public since a brief mutiny by the Wagner mercenary group in June, was published on social media on Monday by a well known Russian media personality.

“General Sergei Surovikin is out. Alive, healthy, at home, with his family, in Moscow. Photo taken today,” Ksenia Sobchak wrote in a caption to the picture on Telegram.

The Telegraph was unable to verify the authenticity of the photo. The image showed a man in sunglasses and a cap walking alongside a woman resembling Surovikin’s wife, Anna.

Surovikin, who gained the nickname “General Armageddon” during Russia’s military intervention in Syria’s civil war, was briefly in charge of Moscow’s war effort in Ukraine before that role was handed in January to General Valery Gerasimov, chief of the general staff.

Kim Jong-un to travel to Russia for possible arms deal

Kim Jong-un’s reported plans to meet Russian president Vladimir Putin this month reveal the lengths the North Korean leader would be willing to go to woo Moscow as a strategic partner in countering US interests, Nicola Smith writes.

The reclusive leader is famously paranoid about his security, rarely stepping beyond the sealed borders of his regime, and shunning air travel where possible in favour of a bottle green train of 21 bulletproof carriages.

If Kim does personally make the trip to Vladivostok, it suggests the meeting with Mr Putin goes far beyond an arms deal and reinforces a deeper alliance of convenience between two pariah states who increasingly view an opportunity to upset Washington’s policies in Ukraine and the Indo-Pacific.

Read more here.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un pose for a photo during an April 2019 meeting in Vladivostok, Russia - Alexander Zemlianichenko/Pool via Reuters

'Human trafficking network' coercing Cubans to fight for Russia

Cuba claimed it had uncovered a human trafficking ring that has coerced its citizens to fight for Russia in the war in Ukraine.

The statement from Cuba’s foreign ministry on Monday said that authorities were working to “neutralize and dismantle” the network.

It gave few details, but noted the trafficking ring was operating both within the Caribbean island nation, thousands of miles from Moscow, and in Russia.

“The Ministry of the Interior...is working on the neutralization and dismantling of a human trafficking network that operates from Russia to incorporate Cuban citizens living there, and even some from Cuba, into the military forces participating in war operations in Ukraine,” the statement said.

Russian has not commented on the allegations.