From Ukraine to NBA Finals: Mykhailiuk's debut highlights Celtics' win

Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk (on the right)

In the opening match of the NBA Finals, the Boston Celtics secured a victory over the Dallas Mavericks with a score of 107 to 89. Near the end of the game, Ukrainian player Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk made his finals debut for the Celtics, NV reported.

The guard played for 2 minutes and 40 seconds, scoring two points during his time on the court.

Mykhailiuk is the second Ukrainian to compete in the NBA Finals, following Stanislav Medvedenko.

