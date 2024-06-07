Advertisement

From Ukraine to NBA Finals: Mykhailiuk's debut highlights Celtics' win

The New Voice of Ukraine
·1 min read
Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk (on the right)
Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk (on the right)

In the opening match of the NBA Finals, the Boston Celtics secured a victory over the Dallas Mavericks with a score of 107 to 89. Near the end of the game, Ukrainian player Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk made his finals debut for the Celtics, NV reported.

The guard played for 2 minutes and 40 seconds, scoring two points during his time on the court.

Mykhailiuk is the second Ukrainian to compete in the NBA Finals, following Stanislav Medvedenko.

Read also: Ukrainian basketball player makes NBA debut – video

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine