Ukraine loses Shevchenko, one of the world's top 60 chess players

Kyrylo Shevchenko. Photo: Champion

More than a hundred Ukrainian chess players have changed their sporting citizenship since the start of the full-scale invasion. One of them is Kyrylo Shevchenko, who is among the world's top 100 players.

Source: Tribuna.com media outlet

Details: Of the 110 Ukrainians who have changed the flag under which they perform, 66 are under 18. The other 44 are no more than 23 years old. It is noted that eight chess players have changed their federation to Russian, and only one of them is a child. Also, 14-year-old Tykhon Cherniaiev resumed playing for Ukraine after a short stay in Germany. In total, the Ukrainian Chess Federation has accepted seven players since the beginning of 2022.

The best Ukrainian chess player who changed his sporting citizenship is Kyrylo Shevchenko, who now plays for Romania and is ranked 51st in the FIDE ranking.

According to Tribuna.com, the international chess organisation received €54,250 for 110 Ukrainians who changed federations, but there is no mention of payments to the Ukrainian Chess Federation. The Ukrainian Chess Federation did not say how much they received for Kyrylo Shevchenko and generally ignored the request regarding the loss of a large number of young athletes.

