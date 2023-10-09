Ukraine: The Latest - Hamas attack has 'significant consequences in the Ukrainian theatre of war'.

Smoke rises after the Israeli air strike in the Gaza Strip on Monday, Oct. 9, 2023. Israel's military battled to drive Hamas fighters out of southern towns and seal its borders Monday as it pounded the Gaza Strip - Fatima Shbair/AP

Today on the Telegraph’s Ukraine: The Latest podcast, after summarising the latest from the battlefront in Ukraine, following the unprecedented events in the Middle East over the weekend, we deviate from our usual format and cast our eyes to the region.

Joining the podcast live is the Telegraph’s Middle East Correspondent, Natalia Vasileyva, who offers her first person account of the recent developments:

I’ve been on the road in the south since yesterday, just seeing the unimaginable scenes of this country essentially put on war footing. From seeing tanks being transported on trailers across highways as far as Jerusalem. You can see abandoned cars on the sides of the road on the side of highway near military bases as thousands of reservists have been called up for duty. And again, these are ordinary people who just show up in their cars. So they ditch those cars on the road. And those scenes are quite evocative of the scale of what’s going on right now. It’s definitely not a flashback. It’s not an escalation. It does feel like a real war.

Natalia continues, expanding on reports of Hamas taking hostages:

The magnitude of the hostage crisis is unprecedented. No-one, neither the government nor non-governmental organisations, can give a direct figure. Wha we see on the ground is that wherever you go, to any community affected by that, everyone knows someone who has been killed, who has been injured. They either personally know or they have heard of people being kidnapped. It’s a small country, but still, we’re talking about dozens and dozens, if not hundreds of hostages. A lot of them are vulnerable people. We just recently met someone who told us about an 84 year old woman kidnapped from his kibbutz. This hostage crisis is definitely something we haven’t seen in a long time. It’s going to take a while before we know the actual scale of it.

Assistant Comment Editor and podcast regular, Francis Dearnley, offers his thoughts on and the potential Russian intervention in this situation:

Make no mistake, these events will send shockwaves through geopolitics, it will have significant consequences both in the Ukrainian theatre of war and beyond. The degree of Russian involvement or perceived involvement will also be extremely relevant to all of this. A Hamas spokesman over the weekend said that they had backing from Iran for its surprise attacks, and this was confirmed by a senior advisor to the Ayatollah Khomeini. The Wall Street Journal is even reporting that Iranian security officials helped plan the attacks directly since August, giving them the green light for the assault at a meeting in Beirut on Monday. We don’t know if that’s true, but there is no doubt a very long relationship between the two countries. And as for Russia backing Iran, it’s important to remember the close ties that have been beforged between the two countries as a result of the Ukraine war. Purchasing drones used to attack Kiev and other cities in exchange for intelligence and finances. Then there’s the fact that Russia’s foreign minister, Sergey Lavrov, met with the leadership of Hamas earlier this year. And Putin is really lauded among that group. Now to stress, this isn’t to say that Russia has been involved in the planning of these attacks, only that there were advantages for them in de-stabilising regions around the world which we know they have been proactively involved in. Yet the scale of Hamas’ success could trigger considerable blowback.

