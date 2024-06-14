Ukraine hope to get support from neutral fans during Euro 2024

Andrij Shevchenko, former Ukrainian national player is interviewed before the International Firendly soccer match between Germany and Ukraine at the the Max Morlock Stadium. Shevchenko hopes his nation gets the support from neutral fans during the Euro 2024. "I believe that the team won't feel alone at the Euros," the now president of the Ukrainian federation told the newspaper La Stampa on 14 June. Christian Charisius/dpa

Former Ukraine striker Andriy Shevchenko hopes his nation gets the support from neutral fans during the Euro 2024.

"I believe that the team won't feel alone at the Euros," the now president of the Ukrainian federation told the newspaper La Stampa on Friday.

"We were forced to play elsewhere, far away from our homeland and our roots, and we have always found a lot of warmth, people who are interested in our history," he said.

For more than two years, Ukraine haven't played their home games in their own country due to the war against Russia. The team, however, still managed to qualify for this summer's Euro 2024.

"Our qualification is proof that the country wants to live, that it wants to cheer, that it doesn't want to give up everyday life, that it wants to look beyond the conflict," Shevchenko.

Ukraine start the tournament against Romania on Monday. In Group E, they also face Slovakia and Belgium.