Ukraine GUR damages Russian ship in Crimea. Source: Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine
Tom Aspinall was awakened out of a sound sleep after Jon Jones was injured and was asked to take a fight with Sergei Pavlovich on short notice.
Sergei Pavlovich is 18-1 with 15 KOs heading into his bout against Tom Aspinall for the interim heavyweight title Saturday in the co-main event of UFC 295 at Madison Square Garden in New York.
Bryant was recently reinstated from an indefinite NFL suspension.
Big Ten commissioner Tony Petitti’s pursuit of potential penalties against Harbaugh is the latest chapter in an ongoing saga that has gripped the college football world.
Williams injured his knee against the Grizzlies Sunday.
The Giants' season is only going to get harder over the final eight games.
The Ohio State head coach and his family have received threats, according to sources, due to speculation around their involvement in sparking the Michigan investigation.
Purdue has evidence that Stalions bought tickets and has stadium surveillance footage of his associates filming games. The Boilermakers play at Michigan on Saturday.
There have been some in-season trades that changed NFL history.
Nae’Qwan Tomlin was arrested on Sunday morning at a bar near Kansas State’s campus after an alleged fight.
'I don't care what nobody say,' Diontae Johnson said after the Steelers' 20-10 loss to the Jags. 'They cost us the game.'
Ross pleaded not guilty to two misdemeanor charges Tuesday.
Brock Purdy is in concussion protocol, and while he hasn't officially been ruled out for Sunday against the Bengals, no player has played the same week they entered the protocol in 2023. Which brings us to Darnold.
The Raiders haven't appeared willing to trade Davante Adams but they should consider it. Meanwhile, the Steelers don’t care about style points and it’s about time we (I) accept what this team is.
Dan Titus uncovers three centers available in the late rounds of drafts who could help fantasy teams to titles.
Justyn Ross had played in all seven games for the Chiefs this season.
Harden reportedly was away from the team for 10 days.
The best way to ensure 100-percent compliance with a rule is to make violating the rule impossible.
The call prompted a Hall of Fame quarterback to call for a change to how the league calls roughing the passer.
Makhachev was in command throughout and didn’t need to use his vaunted wrestling skills to defeat the man who presented the biggest challenge of his career.