Ukraine Euro 2024 Fixtures: Dates, Venues and Game Analysis

It was a terrible start for Ukraine at Euro 2024, falling to a disappointing 3-0 defeat to Romania. What are their remaining fixtures and potential route to the final?

Group E looks to be one of the weaker groups at Euro 2024, on paper at least. Ukraine enter as second favourites to advance from the group, much owing to the relative weak sides of Romania and Slovakia that join them in Group E. Belgium fill out the group and present the biggest challenge to Ukraine’s route to the knockout stages.

Group E – Matchweek One

There have been six meetings between these two sides, with both sides coming out on top three times each. One of those ended in a 2-2 draw, with Ukraine coming out as winners on penalties. Perhaps surprisingly games between these sides have brought plenty of goals, with 24 goals in just six games.

Group E – Matchweek Two

Group E Date Fixture Ground 21/06 Slovakia vs Ukraine (2pm) Düsseldorf Arena, Düsseldorf *All times BST

There have been plenty of meetings between these sides over the past few years, with five meetings in the past nine years. It’s been honours even, with two wins for each side and a goalless draw in a European Championships qualifier in 2015.

Group E – Matchweek Three

Group E Date Fixture Ground 26/06 Ukraine vs Belgium (5pm) Stuttgart Arena, Stuttgart *All times BST

This will be the first meeting between these two nations.