Ukraine coach asks for continued support ahead of Euros opener

Ukraine coach Serhiy Rebrov gestures on the touchline during the UEFA European Championship qualifier Group C soccer match between Ukraine and Italy at the BayArena. Federico Gambarini/dpa

Ukraine coach Serhiy Rebrov asked Europe to keep supporting his nation in the war against Russia ahead of their Euro 2024 opener against Romania on Monday.

"Football is not the top priority in our country, where many children and many people have died. But it's important for the fathers to play with their kids. Ukraine is going through a very difficult time," he said on Sunday.

"The war continues. We need continued support, we are fighting for peace, we are fighting for peace in Europe," Rebrov added, saying that this background will be an "extra tick of motivation."

For more than two years, Ukraine haven't played their home games in their own country due to the war against Russia. The team, however, still managed to qualify for the Euros.

The Ukrainians are proud of their players and the players are proud of the people back home, Rebrov said.

Defender Illya Zabarnyi added: "There's a lot of pressure on everyone, but it's also a great motivation to get out on the pitch." The first game will be a "very emotional moment," he continued.

"When you see what's happening at home on the news, it's difficult to be here and put it all into words."

Defender Vitaliy Mykolenko, who recently suffered an ankle injury, hasn't yet received the all-clear for the match against Romania.

"He's training every day, but his injury won't heal in a day or two. We hope he will be back as soon as possible," Rebrov said.

Ukraine are in Group E which also includes Slovakia and Belgium.