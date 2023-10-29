Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen with a Goalie Save vs. Colorado Avalanche
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Sunday Night Football.
Kirk Cousins hopped to the Vikings bench at Lambeau Field without putting any weight on his right ankle whatsoever on Sunday afternoon.
Receiver A.J. Brown now owns the record for most consecutive games with 125 receiving yards or more.
Pickett injured his ribs on a hit by Jaguars defensive lineman Adam Gotsis.
Shedeur Sanders was sacked seven times in the 28-16 loss.
The 49ers will have to muddle through Week 8 without Brock Purdy.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Bengals vs. 49ers game.
The Titans' Will Levis threw a beauty of a pass, but was DeAndre Hopkins too open?
The penalty came on AIr Force's go-ahead TD drive in the Falcons' 30-13 win.
The NASCAR Cup Series embarks up on a 36-race schedule in 2023, with a pair of exhibition events, which begins in February at the Daytona 500 and concludes in November with the championship race in Phoenix.
After his record-setting 10th consecutive victory, two-time defending F1 world drivers champion Max Verstappen holds a 145-point lead over Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez with eight of 23 rounds remaining.
F1 embarks on a 23-race schedule in 2023, beginning Sunday, March 5, in Sakhir, Bahrain and concluding Nov. 26 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
With his win in the playoff-opening Southern 500 on Sunday, Kyle Larson clinched entry into the NASCAR Cup Series postseason Round of 12.
Shilo Sanders, the son of Colorado head coach Deion Sanders, delivered a huge hit after a reception by UCLA’s Carsen Ryan late in the second quarter.
For most teams, putting up 42 points and 577 yards on offense should be enough to win, but those efforts were all for naught due to the latest dud from UNC’s defense.
Green injured his ankle during a pickup game ahead of training camp.
Fury won a split decision by scores of 96-93, 95-94 and 94-95, but former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou clearly won the night.
Here's how to watch the Georgia vs. Florida game this week, plus the rest of the Week 9 college football schedule.
Here's how to watch the Oregon vs. Utah game this week, plus the rest of the Week 9 college football schedule.
Here's everything you need to know injury-wise for Week 8.