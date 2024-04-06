Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen with a Goalie Save vs. Philadelphia Flyers
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (Buffalo Sabres) with a Goalie Save vs. Philadelphia Flyers, 04/05/2024
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (Buffalo Sabres) with a Goalie Save vs. Philadelphia Flyers, 04/05/2024
Embiid's return to the Philadelphia 76ers' lineup came at an avoidable cost.
With an undefeated powerhouse, two teams fueled by superstars and a surprise contender remaining, the Final Four matchups shouldn't lack for excitement.
French diver Alexis Jandard suffered an embarrassing slip during an event opening a new venue in Paris for the 2024 Summer Olympics. French president Emmanuel Macron was in attendance at the Olympic Aquatic Centre.
The Guardians also moved back the start time for their home opener on Monday.
Exploring the options for Bronny James as he declares for the NBA Draft and enters the transfer portal.
It's time to boost those fantasy baseball rosters. Andy Behrens offers eight players to consider adding in all leagues.
Matt Harmon and Charles McDonald their 'Draft Deep Dive' series by taking a look at arguably the most loaded position in this year's draft: The wide receivers. Given how many notable prospects are in this class we decided to break the position series into two parts. Part one looks at the prospects that will likely go in the first two rounds.
Stefon Diggs could be one and done in Houston.
After ranking NFL teams by how much they need a quarterback, fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon turns his attention to the running back position.
If these five hitters can sustain their hot starts, their 2024 breakouts could be difference-makers for their teams.
Musselman has led Arkansas to eight NCAA tournament wins in three appearances.
The A's will head to Las Vegas by way of Sacramento.
Jason Fitz is joined by senior NFL reporters Charles Robinson and Jori Epstein to discuss the breaking news that Stefon Diggs has been traded to the Houston Texans. The trio dive into the how and why of the blockbuster trade, including what went wrong for Diggs in Buffalo, how the Texans decided to put all their chips on the table, Diggs as a personality fit in Houston, what it means for Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills and how this trade shapes the AFC playoff race for years to come.
Diggs has spent the past four seasons with the Bills.
Caitlin Clark won National Player of the Year again, and South Carolina's Dawn Staley won Coach of the Year for the third straight season.
Yahoo Sports senior NBA reporter Vincent Goodwill goes through the biggest NBA stories from last night and explains why he’s concerned about Steph Curry, looking at Luka Doncic as a possible MVP winner, and why he finds the Cavaliers so interesting.
Charles McDonald is joined by the great Nate Tice to determine the biggest need in the 2024 NFL Draft for every single NFC team. But first – Rashee Rice was reportedly involved in a racing-related crash over the weekend, prompting a discussion on players getting involved in things they shouldn't and why nearly everyone around Patrick Mahomes seems to be trying to make his life harder. In other news, NFL win totals for the 2024 season dropped last week, and Charles and Nate pick out a few that surprised them, including the Los Angeles Chargers, Atlanta Falcons, New York Jets and Dallas Cowboys. Later, Charles and Nate dive into draft needs for every NFC team, as they go back and forth and give some favorite prospect and position fits for teams like the New York Giants (should they take a quarterback?), Green Bay Packers, Atlanta Falcons, Dallas Cowboys, Arizona Cardinals and more.
The presumed No. 1 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft is USC's Caleb Williams — we all know that. But what many might not know is that the rookie is set to change the record both for both fantasy and Chicago, says Andy Behrens.
2024 is the first time that two schools have both teams in the Final Four in the same season.
Ronel Blanco entered Sunday with seven career starts and had never gone longer than six innings in a game.