UK, WKU, U of L bowl games set

Dec. 4—The Kentucky, Western Kentucky and Louisville football programs learned their respective postseason destinations Sunday after all three programs earned bowl eligibility for the third straight season.

Kentucky (7-5) will head to the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl to face ACC foe Clemson (8-4) on Dec. 29 in Jacksonville, Fla.; Western (7-5) will take on former C-USA rival Old Dominion (6-6) in the Famous Toastery Bowl on Dec. 18 in Charlotte, N.C.; and No. 16 Louisville (10-3) will face Pac-12 opponent Southern California (7-5) in the DirectTV Holiday Bowl on Dec. 27 in San Diego.

Kentucky will be making its program-record eighth consecutive bowl game appearance and is one of only three teams in the SEC, along with Alabama and Georgia, to earn that distinction.

"On behalf of our team and all of us at the University of Kentucky, we are excited to accept the invitation to the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl," Wildcats coach Mark Stoops said Sunday. "The Big Blue Nation always represents at our bowl destination, and we are excited to spend time in Jacksonville. We look forward to a great week, and our team can't wait to play one more time this season."

Kentucky will also be making its third Gator Bowl appearance since 2016.

"We are thrilled to go to Jacksonville, where we have had great bowl experiences and have an excellent relationship with (bowl director) Greg McGarity and the staff," said UK athletic director Mitch Barnhart. "... From a football perspective, we're proud to be going to the postseason for an eighth straight year and have the opportunity to compete against an outstanding opponent in Clemson."

In their last meeting, Clemson claimed a 21-13 win over the Cats in the 2009 Music City Bowl in Nashville.

Western Kentucky is making its 10th bowl game appearance in the past 12 seasons and the fifth in five years under head coach Tyson Helton — a mark of pride for the current coaching staff.

"It's not only a celebration and rewarding to our players, but it gives them an opportunity to experience new things," Helton said Sunday. "We like the fact that we've had opportunities every year since we've been here to go to different places and be a part of good bowl games, and I'm sure this one will be no different.

"Very, very happy to be in this bowl game and play a great opponent like Old Dominion."

WKU athletic director Todd Stewart noted the turnaround within the Hilltoppers' program over the last 13 years.

"One of our goals every year is to make a bowl game, and while a lot of teams make a bowl game each year, not very many do it year after year," he said. "The consistent success of this program is what I'm most proud of.

"To literally go from probably the worst program in the country in 2010 to now one of only six teams to make a bowl game five straight years — it's something we're very proud of."

Last season, WKU beat South Alabama 44-23 in the R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl, and the year before, the Hilltoppers claimed a 59-38 win over Appalachian State in the RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl. Under Helton, the Hilltoppers also beat Western Michigan, 23-20, in the 2019 SERVPRO First Responder Bowl and fell to Georgia State in the 2020 LendingTree Bowl.

WKU leads the all-time series 6-1 against the Monarchs, with all meetings coming when both programs were members of C-USA. The most recent meeting came during the 2021 season, when the Hilltoppers won 43-20 at S.B. Ballard Stadium in Norfolk, Virginia.

Louisville will cap off its first season under coach Jeff Brohm with the first meeting with USC in school history.

Both teams will look to end their seasons on a positive note — Louisville enters on a two-game losing skid, while USC dropped the last three games of the regular season.

The Cardinals were in the running for a bid to the College Football Playoff before consecutive losses to Kentucky and Florida State ended their hopes.