Storm Babet latest: Two dead as Britain hit by 60mph wind and flooding

A second person has died after police confirmed a 56-year-old motorist had been hit by a tree as Storm Babet brings 60mph winds and flooding across Britain.

Police Scotland said a van driver was killed in a road accident near Forfar on Thursday.

A spokesperson said: “Around 5.05pm on Thursday, 19 October, 2023, police received a report of a one-vehicle crash in which a tree struck a van on the B9127.”

It comes after a woman was pulled from the water on Thursday after flooding saw hundreds of homes evacuated, while thousands were hit by power cuts across Scotland.

First Minister Humza Yousaf led tributes to the 57-year-old woman who was swept away at the Water of Lee, Glen Esk, just before 2pm on Thursday.

12:43 PM BST

Network Rail cancellations

National Rail said flooding has blocked all lines running through Swindon.

There is also major disruption in the Midlands and northern England. No trains are running between Derby and Sheffield or Nottingham.

Other routes blocked include between Walsall and Rugeley Trent Valley; between Shrewsbury and Hereford/Wolverhampton; between Hereford and Birmingham New Street.

There are also no services between Chester and Crewe; between Wrexham Central and Bidston; and between Chester and Hooton.

12:34 PM BST

A lighthouse damaged in Storm Babet

A lighthouse at the mouth of the River Tyne has been damaged in Storm Babet, port officials said.

With the ongoing dangerous sea conditions, it was not safe to assess the damage to the lighthouse at South Shields, the Port of Tyne authority said.

No traffic was going in and out of the river with 6m of sea swell, it said.

The public have been urged to keep away from the area, particularly the piers, by the port authority, due to the unsafe weather conditions.

12:31 PM BST

Flooded homes may not be accessible until Christmas

People who had to flee their homes because of the “unprecedented” floods caused by Storm Babet may not be able to re-enter until after Christmas.

Rescue operations are underway in the Scottish town of Brechin, Angus, after flood defences were breached in the early hours of the morning, leading to hundreds of homes being surrounded by water.

The local council has appealed for donations of warm clothes after 40 people turned up to rest centres while “soaked”.

There is also an ongoing helicopter search in Aberdeenshire following a report of a man trapped in a vehicle in floodwater.

Parts of Brechin are now only accessible by boat and the area is said to be in a “serious emergency”.

Gavin Nicol said the town’s flood barriers are 3.8 metres high but the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) has warned the water could reach 5.0 metres.

He said: “With the amount of rain we’re getting it might even supersede that.

“It’s just a disaster. The water is not going down, it is still rising.”

12:15 PM BST

Babet changes Durham's coastline

Storm Babet has caused changes to Durham’s industrial coastline, experts have said.

Researchers from Newcastle University are bracing the elements to document how the surging seas have eroded the landscape.

They have already recorded waves washing away fragile and toxic coal waste deposits that sit just above the high-water mark, with even heavier seas expected.

At the peak of the coal industry in the North East, approximately 2.5 million tonnes of waste were deposited on Durham’s beaches annually.

12:05 PM BST

New red weather warning issued by Met

The Met Office has issued another red weather warning in Scotland for Saturday, saying further heavy rainfall could lead to more flooding and disruption.

The forecaster said: “Prolonged and very heavy rain is expected to develop across parts of Angus and Aberdeenshire area throughout Saturday, in areas already affected by severe flooding.

“Accumulations of 70-100mm are expected over a period of 18-24 hours, the highest accumulations over the hills.

“Less rainfall is expected around coastal areas, but impacts from the higher rainfall further west will extend towards the coast.”

The warning covers all day on Saturday.

12:04 PM BST

Coastguard assisting families in Brechin

The Coastguard Rescue Team have been assisting families in Brechin, Scotland, after the River South Esk overwhelmed flood defences.

Overnight teams went door-to-door by helping people leave homes that were flooded.

Scotland’s First Minister Humza Yousaf said: “I cannot stress how dangerous conditions are in Brechin in particular.”

And Brechin councillor Jill Scott said: “It’s horrific. It’s just absolutely horrendous. I’ve never seen anything like it.”

Emergency services assist in the evacuation of people from their homes in Brechin - REUTERS/RUSSELL CHEYNE

Members of the coastguard rescue team wade through the flood waters to evacuate a man and a dog on October 20 - Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

11:34 AM BST

Babet brings 60mph winds

Gusts in excess of 60mph are likely on Friday, causing travel chaos by road and rail as storm Babet sweeps Britain.

National Rail Enquiries said train services are disrupted in north-east England and Yorkshire because of severe weather.

Some lines are blocked between Sheffield and Lincoln due to flooding. Trains are unable to call at Rotherham.

Stagecoach has also warned customers that all Perth services will be cancelled from 6pm following the red weather warning.

Amber warnings for wind and rain have been issued for parts of northern England, the Midlands and northern Wales from noon on Friday to 6am on Saturday. A yellow warning for Northern Ireland is also in place from 3am on Friday to 9am on Saturday.

On Thursday afternoon, a woman died after being swept into a river in Angus, amid the evacuation of 400 homes in the Scottish region. Police Scotland said the body of the 57-year-old woman was recovered from Water of Lee at Glen Esk, where a rare red weather alert is in place until midday on Friday.

11:32 AM BST

Two dead after Babet

A 56-year-old motorist has died on Thursday after crashing into a tree, said Police Scotland.

A spokesperson said: “Around 5.05pm on Thursday, 19 October, 2023, police received a report of a one-vehicle crash in which a tree struck a van on the B9127 at Whigstreet near Forfar.

“Emergency services attended, however, the 56-year-old driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Next of kin have been informed and a report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.

“The road remains closed.”

11:19 AM BST

Pictured: Flooding in Scotland

A woman walks through flood water in Scotland - Andrew Milligan/PA

River South Esk breaks its banks in the early hours on Friday - Iain Masterton

11:10 AM BST

A reporter soaked while covering Storm Babet

10:46 AM BST

Watch: Water levels surge in a Scotland

10:43 AM BST

Foam whipped up by Storm Babet in Sunderland

A man walks through sea foam in Seaburn, Sunderland, as Storm Babet batters the country - Owen Humphreys/PA

Sea foam whipped up by high winds in Seaburn, Sunderland, as Storm Babet batters the country

10:36 AM BST

Conditions on the road 'extremely difficult'

Conditions on the road are ‘extremely difficult’ due to the rain brought about by Storm Babet, the RAC has said.

It also cautioned drivers against driving through flooded roads.

Rod Dennis said: “We urge drivers to heed the warnings, especially where flooding has already happened or is likely over the next few days.

“Drivers should never attempt to drive through floodwater as the risks are just too great.

“It’s vital anyone who absolutely has to travel prepares themselves for a longer journey, or considers waiting until the storm has passed before making it.”

10:24 AM BST

The Environmental Agency issues 44 flood warnings

The Environment Agency has issued 44 flood warnings and 143 flood alerts on Friday, with unsettled weather expected across much of the UK.

10:21 AM BST

More than 400 houses out of power

More than 400 houses in Surrey lost power on Friday after a car flipped over and crashed into a utility pole following heavy rain.

No one was believed to be hurt after the crash in Brockham which happened after torrential downpours hit large parts of the country over the last 24 hours.

Power was switched off by UK Power Networks whilst engineers carried out emergency repairs.

10:15 AM BST

Flights cancelled amid stormy conditions

More than a 15 flights were cancelled at Aberdeen airport on Friday.

Nine scheduled departures and seven arrivals did not take place due to the poor weather.

It comes after dozens of trips were called off on Thursday.

09:27 AM BST

Watch: Storm Babet whips up sea foam in Scotland

Storm Babet hit Scotland’s east coast causing the water to foam in an unusual effect of the extreme weather.

White bubbling foam is captured on video being whipped around by the strong wind in Johnshaven.

The agitated liquid can be seen clinging to coastal buildings and swaying side to side.

09:25 AM BST

River at highest ever level

The county of Angus, Scotland, is experiencing a “very serious emergency” with flooding.

Flood defences in the town were breached overnight, and social media footage shows water pouring onto a street.

On Thursday, hundreds were told to evacuate their homes.

Angus Council posted on social media saying: “Angus is in the middle of a very serious emergency. Flooding is unprecedented. Levels are over half a metre over the last highest ever.

“Do not travel! If you think you have an appointment, you don’t! If you really think you need to get to work, check with your boss. If you’re a boss, please consider your employees and the need for them to attend work.”

08:49 AM BST

A London cyclist commutes despite flooding

After a night of torrential rain, a cyclist gets caught in flooding this morning in Wimbledon, south-west London - Alex Lentati/London News Pictures

08:47 AM BST

Derbyshire village residents preparing to evacuate

Residents of Pinxton, Derbyshire, have been told to pack emergency bags amid warnings the River Erewash is about to burst its banks.

The government website told residents of Pinxton: “Please move possessions and valuables off the ground or to safety and have a bag ready with vital items like medicines and insurance documents.”

Floods are expected elsewhere including the river, Langley Mill and Ilkeston, according to the government website.

River levels will continue to rise until around 8pm on Thursday in Pinxton, it said.

08:41 AM BST

Search underway for motorist trapped in flood

A search operation has been launched for a man thought to be trapped in a car in floodwater near the Aberdeenshire, Scotland.

A Coastguard helicopter and coastal rescue teams have been dispatched to Marykirk after the alarm was raised at around 03.00am

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Multi-agency searches are ongoing and the public are asked to avoid the area for their safety.”

08:36 AM BST

Coastguard criticises people throwing life-rings into water

Coastguards have criticised those who have been throwing life-saving rings into the sea and pretending to help someone who is drowning despite no one being in danger.

Jersey Coastguard said several of its rings have been swept away after a spate of misuse of the safety equipment.

Spokesman Dan Downey said: “Discarding a lifebuoy into the harbour when it isn’t needed is vandalism and could cause death or life-threatening injury if the equipment is then not available when it’s really needed by someone who’s in trouble in the water.

“We would appeal to those who have been discarding this vital life-saving equipment to think again before jettisoning lifebuoys into the harbour. This deliberate, senseless misuse could have fatal consequences.”

08:29 AM BST

Train services still suspended

ScotRail said train services remain suspended on several routes in north and north-east Scotland.

They are not operating between Aberdeen and Elgin; Edinburgh and Aberdeen via Fife; Perth and Aberdeen via Dundee; Dunblane and Perth; Perth and Aviemore; and Tain and Wick/Thurso.

All Fife Circle services are also suspended, impacting services between Glasgow Queen Street and Aberdeen/Inverness; and Edinburgh Waverley and Aberdeen/Inverness.

08:27 AM BST

Pictured: Flooded roads impact commuters

Traffic ploughs through flood water at Brent Cross in north London after heavy rain over night - Ben Cawthra/London News Pictures

Traffic ploughs through flood water at Brent Cross in north London - Ben Cawthra/London News Pictures

After a night of torrential rain, flooding hits commuters this morning in Wimbledon, south-west London - Alex Lentati/London News Pictures

08:22 AM BST

River triples in height

A river in Perth and Kinross has tripled in height over 12 hours, according to realtime data from RiverTrack.

08:21 AM BST

Council issues instructions to residents

Aberdeenshire Council has issued instructions to residents who may have to evacuate.

“If the police, council or other emergency services, ask you to leave your home turn off the electricity and water supply at the main switch and take your grab bag with you,” it said.

“If you have to evacuate your home, it will make things a lot easier if you have prepared a ‘Grab Bag’ in advance containing a packing list to follow should you need to use it.”

A spokesman for Angus Council said: “As ever, we will be targeting our energies and resources on the areas of greatest need, focusing on preserving life and ensuring the safety of our citizens.”

Pascal Lardet, Sepa flood duty manager, said: “There is exceptional rainfall forecast for parts of Scotland over the next 24 hours, and this will lead to significant flooding from both surface water and rivers.”

08:18 AM BST

Waves as high as 20ft

Paddleboarding instructor David Jacobs, 56, said he saw waves around 20ft high in Stonehaven, Aberdeenshire, and expects it to be worse on Friday.

Mr Jacobs said: “The waves were about 20ft, or seven metres.

“The last time I have seen weather like this was 2014, it is quite spectacular to watch but bits of trees and rocks land onto the road.

“It worries me for other people.”

08:17 AM BST

Pictured: Storm Babet

Storm Babet causes a car to flip on the A406 North Circular near Henley's Corner - UKNIP

Waves at Stonehaven as UK is bracing for heavy wind and rain from Storm Babet - Andrew Milligan/PA

08:12 AM BST

Rivers to reach 'unprecedented' levels

The Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) has issued a warning that river levels could reach an “unprecedented” five metres above normal levels.

Severe flood warnings have also been expanded. Angus, Scotland, experienced the highest rainfall in the UK on Thursday, according to data from Sepa.

The Met Office revealed that Riverside Perth experienced 112mm rain, followed by Invermark - which had 107mm.

More than 20,000 homes in Scotland lost power, according to Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN), predominantly in Aberdeenshire and Angus. By 9pm, SSEN said it had restored services to almost 18,500 homes.

08:02 AM BST

Woman died after Babet flooding

A woman has died after flooding caused by Storm Babet saw hundreds of homes evacuated, while thousands were hit by power cuts across Scotland.

First Minister Humza Yousaf led tributes to the 57-year-old woman who was swept away at the Water of Lee, Glen Esk, just before 2pm on Thursday.

Efforts were made to convince residents of Brechin, Angus, to evacuate 400 homes, with the coastguard and fire crews going door-to-door after some people refused to leave.

08:01 AM BST

