UK weather: Heatwave to arrive next week after washout summer, says Met Office

Crowds enjoying the hot weather on the beach in Bournemouth last year - Finnbarr Webster/Getty Images

Heatwave conditions will hit the UK next week, bringing a late summer after weeks of unsettled weather.

Many areas are expected to reach temperatures up to 77F (25C) lasting a few days, coinciding with the start of a new school term.

The hot weather is the result of the jet stream, which has brought much of the rain and grey skies to the UK this summer, continuing to move north.

The build-up of high pressure is also amplified by the influence of former tropical cyclone Franklin continuing to move into the north Atlantic, the Met Office said.

“As high pressure becomes established from this weekend, fine and settled conditions will develop and along with this we will see a rise in temperature across most parts of the UK next week,” Chris Bulmer, Met Office deputy chief meteorologist, said.

“Many places can expect to see maximum temperatures rise to 25C or above for several days, which would bring some locations into the realm of heatwave conditions.

“Although the highest temperatures are likely to be in the south and east of England, these areas also have higher temperature thresholds for heatwave conditions to be declared.

“So, while some areas may just miss out on the actual definition, regardless of thresholds, many areas will enjoy a fine period of weather with plenty of sunshine and temperatures are likely to be the highest for many since June or early July,” said Mr Bulmer.

The heatwave is not expected to last for long, with more unsettled weather predicted after a few days of sun.

The hot weather comes after a washout July and August, with heavy rain dampening domestic holidays and ruining England’s chances at the Ashes.

But despite perceptions, summer 2023 was actually relatively hot, the Met Office said on Friday.

Extreme June heat mean the season was the eight warmest in a record going back to 1884, it said.

The average mean temperature for the UK was 15.4C (59.72F), around 0.8C warmer than average.

People with umbrellas during heavy rain in London in August this year - Anadolu Agency

But it was a summer of extremes in both directions – with the most rainfall of any of the years in the top ten hottest, and the sixth wettest July since 1836.

“The lion’s share of fine and settled weather in summer 2023 for the UK occurred in June, when high pressure was widely established bringing many dry days of warm summer sunshine,” Mike Kendon, Met Office senior scientist, said. “After that, however, the jet stream shifted much further to the south, with low-pressure systems often bringing rather wet and windy conditions to the UK through much of July and August.

“The characteristic variability of the UK’s climate has once again been illustrated by this summer: the season’s temperature figures are influenced by how significantly hot June was, but the result is that summer 2023 will go down as a warm and wet one for the UK, with plenty of rainfall in the second half of the season.”

The strange season has left some farmers concerned for crop yields, with warnings that the price of wheat, oilseed rape and potatoes could rise.

But it has been beneficial for other varieties. Blackberries have had a particularly good summer, with a bounty to be found on roadsides and hedges across the UK.

Hydrangeas have also done particularly well out of the combination of wet weather and bursts of sun, which have prompted unusually large and colourful blooms, the The Royal Horticultural Society said.