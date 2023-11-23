UK, UL geared up for showdown

Nov. 23—As the Kentucky and Louisville football programs prepare for their annual Governor's Cup matchup this weekend, the bitter rivals enter on different trajectories — and both have plenty to prove.

For Kentucky (6-5), Saturday's contest offers the chance for the Wildcats to end what's been a horrendous skid in the season half of the season, improve their bowl-game prospects, secure their seventh winning campaign in the last eight years and win their fifth straight game against Louisville.

For the No. 9 Cardinals (10-1), it's an opportunity to stay alive in the College Football Playoff chase, carry some momentum into their ACC Championship tilt against No. 5 Florida State and cap off the regular season with a win in head coach Jeff Brohm's first year back at his alma mater.

Early in the week, both teams' coaches spoke highly of one another.

"I wouldn't say we're great friends or anything, but way back when he was at Western (Kentucky), we'd cross over at certain things," 11th-year UK coach Mark Stoops said of Brohm. "I've always liked him. I said that in the summer, or when he was first hired, that I certainly like him and have a lot of respect for him and his brother (Brian) — coming from a family of coaches, much like ours, so a good man and has done a great job."

Brohm, who has injected new life into the Cardinals' football program, shared a similar sentiment.

"I like Coach Stoops," he said. "I think he's a really good football coach. He's a good person. He's been able to build up the Kentucky brand and program. He's a football guy who comes from a football family, so I have a lot of respect for that. And I think he wants to win. He surrounded himself with some good coaches on his staff. He's been able to recruit good talent and he's done a good job, so I have a great deal of respect for him and it's going to take our best effort to win."

That might be as cordial as it gets when it comes to the Governor's Cup, though.

It didn't take long for Louisville cornerback Quincy Riley to learn about the rivalry after transferring from Middle Tennessee last season.

"I learned very quickly," he said. "Being miles away, hours away, I didn't know anything about Kentucky and Louisville football, but when I got here — you can be 9-0 or 0-9, but if you win that game, you did something big. That's like a championship game to the fans."

UK sophomore defensive lineman Deone Walker, who grew up in Michigan, adopted the rivalry mindset fairly quickly.

"I never liked Louisville, even while I was getting recruited," he said Tuesday. "I just don't like the Cardinals. Their fans are kind of snobbish. Their players act entitled — lot of pent-up aggression towards them."

Both coaching staffs expect the game to get contentious at times, but they know emotions have to stay in check to leave with a win — and, of course, they're aware of what's at stoke.

"I'm looking forward to Saturday's game," Stoops said. "I would desperately like to keep that trophy here. It's been here for a while and I hope it stays here, but this is one heck of a football team and this is a new year. It's a brand new game and it's an important one for both teams.

"Hopefully we can bring our 'A' game and play up to our potential."