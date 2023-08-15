UK train travel isn’t overpriced – we’re just too disorganised and inflexible

Bargain hunters can snap up a one-way trip from London to Edinburgh Waverley for as little as £35 - EWG3D/iStockphoto

I write these words on my commute from Lewes to London. I pay around £500 per month for the privilege of these squeaky tables and delayed trains, so surely I’m not about to make the case that the cost of British rail travel is reasonable?

Well, bear with me. Because while commuters must contend with extortionate (and often, uncomfortable) services and peak-time tickets around the country can cost many hundreds of pounds, the perception that “British rail travel = rip-off” is something of an oversimplification.

This week, Eurostar’s chief executive confirmed that the base rate for its London to Paris route will start from £39, one-way. These tickets do indeed exist, and they aren’t only available at the worst hours of the day. On October 3, for example, there are six outbound tickets for this price between 3.30pm and 8.01pm.

It feels like quite a good deal, compared to domestic rail prices. But is it? Looking at travel around the UK on that same date, you can book a one-way ticket from London to Edinburgh for £35. It leaves at the sociable hour of 8.40am and takes just an hour longer than the fastest service, getting you into Waverley at 2.18pm. Even cheaper return tickets are available in the days that follow. A round trip for £67 is possible.

How rail fares compare across the UK

Dig deeper and it emerges that you can travel direct on this date from London to Penrith, gateway to the Lake District, for just £29.50. You can reach Penzance in Cornwall from London for £43 or Bangor, jumping-off point for Anglesey or Snowdonia, for just £43.40.

The fast Manchester to London connection starts from £28 if booked in advance, off-peak. A spokesman for the Trainline said that booking up to 12 weeks ahead of travel can amount to savings of 61 per cent.

This is all very well, but isn’t it cheaper to fly? Not necessarily. Looking at these same dates for flights from London to Edinburgh, you can book return Ryanair tickets from Stansted for just £28.

But when you factor the bus journeys from London to Stansted (starting from £11 each way) and the shuttle from Edinburgh Airport to the town centre (£5.50 each way) this becomes £61. If you travel with check-in baggage, or take the train, or use the airport car park, flying becomes easily the more expensive option. The same rules apply when flying from London to Manchester.

Paying £43 for a GWR trip from London to Penzance may not sound as farfetched as you might think - Simon Maycock/Alamy Stock Photo

This isn’t all hypothetical. Some people are cashing in on these bargain tickets. Chelsea Dickenson, the founder of Cheap Holiday Expert, says: “In the last year, I’ve managed to bag advance single tickets on the Southern network, visiting destinations like Chichester from just £3.95 one way.

“I also managed a trip to Birmingham with London North Western Railway for just £8 each way and even scored a £10 first-class upgrade on a recent LNER train to Leeds, thanks to the fare bidding website Seatfrog.

“There are also very little-known rail passes that allow you to explore the UK network across a number of days, letting you hop on and hop off trains and buses – it’s our very own interrail. I did the Explore South Wales pass last year where I was able to traverse the beautiful coast of Ceredigion for several days for just £48.15 (including railcard).”

The catch, of course, is that to make the most of these lowest fares you need to be a bit flexible, patient (as it may mean longer journeys), and organised enough to book many weeks in advance. If you have a very specific train you need to catch, you will probably have to pay for the privilege.

But before you plan your driving route or start browsing for flights, it’s well worth running a quick check on available train tickets. You may be pleasantly surprised.

Five tricks for finding cheaper train tickets

Aside from the obvious advice to book in advance and to travel off-peak, there are other tricks to finding cheaper train tickets.

Split ticketing

On many journeys, buying two or more tickets is cheaper than buying a single through ticket. There are websites that offer this service, such as Trainsplit.com and Splitmyfare.co.uk, and since 2020 the Trainline has a SplitSave option which automatically finds passengers the cheapest available option. These split tickets are valid so long as your train stops at the stations in question, and there is no obligation to disembark.

Railcards

There are also lots of railcards which you may be eligible for, which could get you a third off the price of your train tickets. There is the 16-17 Saver, the 16-25 Railcard, the 26-30 Railcard, the Disabled Persons Railcard, the Family & Friends Railcard, the Network Railcard, the Senior Railcard, the Two Together Railcard and the Veterans Railcard. These cost from £20 to £30 for a year.

There are plenty of discounts for group travellers, especially on off-peak trains - Klaus Vedfelt/Digital Vision

Go in a group

There are group saving options available on off-peak tickets across the network. If you travel in a group of three to nine adults, you can get up to a third off the price of your tickets. There are also group save options if travelling in a group of 10 or more; contact the train company directly to enquire.

Ranger and Rover tickets

Many train companies offer these tickets, which offer unlimited travel within a specified area and over a time period; some are listed on National Rail. Rangers are available for one day, while Rovers are available for multiple days of travel. For example, the Freedom of Devon and Cornwall Rover costs £61 for adults (£30.50 for children) and allows for three days of travel in a seven-day period, covering the whole of Devon and Cornwall for travel after 9am and over weekends.

Book two advanced tickets

If you book two advance single tickets instead of a return ticket, this can quite often work out cheaper. It will take a few more clicks, but always check before you book.

