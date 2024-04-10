UK 'targeting' Scott Drew for head coaching job

Apr. 9—After now former head coach John Calipari released a goodbye video on X and a formal statement was made by Kentucky Director of Athletics Mitch Barnhart, it appears that the Wildcats are closing in on their target to be the next head coach.

Per basketball insider Adam Zagoria, Kentucky is targeting current Baylor head coach Scott Drew to be the 23rd head coach of the men's basketball team. Drew, 53, has been the head coach of the Bears since 2003 and has basically built the Baylor program from the ground up, holding a record of 446-244 and winning the national title back in 2021. More details to come.

Jacob Pratt is the Sports Editor of the Commonwealth Journal and can be reached at jpratt@somerset-kentucky.com.