UK students praise Calipari but wonder, ‘was he actually good for college basketball?’

University of Kentucky head men’s basketball coach John Calipari is on his way out of the Big Blue Nation.

Calipari, the face of Kentucky basketball since 2009, is on the move to a different SEC school, reportedly taking the Arkansas reins and replacing Eric Musselman.

“He had his time here,” UK student Kevin Harris said of Calipari’s departure before the coach officially stepped down Tuesday afternoon. “It sucks ‘cause he’s a legend here. It’s gonna bring down the glitter and glam of Kentucky for sure when he leaves, but I think he’s making the right decision for himself.”

Harris said the basketball mogul’s leaving did not surprise him, but it will leave a big hole to fill in the university’s catalog. “No one should be happy to see him go,” according to Harris, but he looks forward to the next era of Big Blue basketball.

While some UK students on campus think Calipari may have lost his touch, many agreed that he created a great foundation for the next coach to build on.

As for filling Calipari’s spot, Harris doesn’t think that will be the hardest obstacle to overcome looking ahead to next season.

“I don’t think we’re gonna have a hard time finding a new coach, I think we’re gonna have a hard time finding what will bring back that basketball spark,” he said. “It’s not just about the players, the coach brings a lot of excitement to our school’s basketball program as well.”

Amari Lewis said she didn’t care much for college basketball before becoming a UK student, but Calipari left a lasting impression on her and fostered a love for college-level playing.

“I’ve actually never really been a college basketball fan, but I like pro ball — I’ve followed pro all my life. Coming to Kentucky I’m glad Cal was my freshman basketball coach,” she said. “I didn’t think he would actually leave. He was good for our team. He makes good NBA prospects, but I don’t know about championships. Was he actually good for college basketball?”

Following quick outs in the NCAA Tournament, Calipari received a lot of backlash online, many people calling for him to resign. Some students think the harsh reaction to this year’s first-round loss against Oakland heavily influenced his decision to leave his “lifetime contract” at UK.

“He was probably kind of bullied out,” student Bella Sims said. “It’s probably the players that are not giving their best. There’s only so much he can do, so I feel like they shouldn’t put it all on him.”

Sims called Kentucky’s basketball program the “best in the U.S.” and said she expects UK’s next coach to uphold the legacy of basketball Calipari has helped create in the Bluegrass State.

John Calipari, who turned 65-years-old in February, has an overall record of 410-123 in 15 seasons as Kentucky’s men’s basketball coach. He is the longest-tenured UK coach since Adolph Rupp, who led the program from 1930 to 1972.

Calipari is well known for his one-and-done style of coaching, bringing in freshman players who often declare for the NBA draft after just one season. Some UK students hope to see a new coach with a stronger focus on bringing more glory to the university.

UK student Kendall Duncan said Calipari has been working well for his players, but not for his school.

“I love Cal and I think that Cal has really solidified his position in being a coach that sends young men to the NBA — which is great. I think along the way of doing that, we’ve kind of lost what he’s supposed to be doing,” she said. “It’s hard to see such great talent that’s on the team — Rob Dillingham, D.J. Wagner, Antonio Reeves — seeing such talent like that not make it far in the championship. We didn’t really get to see anything this season.”

Having a coach who cares about bringing in national championship wins instead of focusing on developing players for the NBA would be good for Kentucky, according to Duncan. She hopes to see the next men’s basketball leader settle down and focus on teaching the team to play together.

With Calipari’s ups and downs over the years, Duncan said she still wishes him the best and hopes to see Arkansas succeed under Calipari’s leadership.

“The Kentucky fan base has always been supportive of Cal. I’m always going to be a Cal supporter,” Duncan said. “I’m a Wildcat at heart. I’m going to always remember the legacy that he’s really built up here. I hope he continues to do well.”

