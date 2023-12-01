UK Snooker Championship LIVE: Ronnie O’Sullivan battles Zhou Yuelong in quarter-final

Ronnie O’Sullivan returns to action at the UK Snooker Championship this afternoon as he bids for a place in the semi-finals at the York Barbican.

O’Sullivan is bidding for an eighth UK Championship crown this week and Zhou Yuelong is the latest man to try and ground ‘the Rocket’, having dispatched fellow ‘Class of ‘92’ member John Higgins on Wednesday to book a quarter-final spot.

For his part, O’Sullivan saw off Robert Milkins 6-5 to seal a place in the last eight, although was given an almightly scare when Milkins battled from 5-3 behind to force a deciding frame that he probably should have won, before falling agonisingly short of a first-ever victory over the seven-time world champion in a multi-frame match.

Despite his victory, the 47-year-old was typically self-critical in the aftermath. “I don’t understand how this game works,” shrugged O’Sullivan. “I gave up a long time ago. I just keep turning up and stinking out gaffes. I stunk it out today and I’ll stink it out tomorrow. You’ll have to get a mask to watch me play.”

Ronnie O’Sullivan 3-0 Zhou Yuelong

14:24 , Luke Baker

O’Sullivan has a go at a long red to the left corner and misses but Zhou gets it from tight on the cushion with his next shot. Thunders a green into the middle pocket to follow - that’s sublime!

Puts him nicely on a red at the business end of the table. This is now a golden opportunity to win the frame and narrow the deficit to 3-1.

Ronnie O’Sullivan 3-0 Zhou Yuelong

14:23 , Luke Baker

Eventually the luck runs out and there’s no pot on - just a safety. So it’s 25-22 to Zhou with four reds left on the table.

Ronnie O’Sullivan 3-0 Zhou Yuelong

14:22 , Luke Baker

Zhou makes a thin cut on a red, has to trust to luck going into baulk and is left with another thin cut on the brown. Same shot that he missed before but this time he makes it.

Tough position when he lands on the reds in the centre of the table though. He’s taking on a ludicrously thin cut to the right corner but NAILS IT! Hasn’t had an easy pot yet in this break but he’s still going strong!

Ronnie O’Sullivan 3-0 Zhou Yuelong

14:20 , Luke Baker

WOW! O’Sullivan cuts in a super-thin brown and it sends the cue ball literally bouncing up the table before landing perfectly on a red below the black! Highlight reel stuff.

But when he leaves himself too straight on a red along the bottom cushion it rattles the jaws and comes out. A tap of frustration on the table from O’Sullivan as the break ends at 21. He leads 22-16.

Ronnie O’Sullivan 3-0 Zhou Yuelong

14:17 , Luke Baker

Zhou struggling to get perfect position in this break, overrunning the cue ball to leave himself increasingly difficult pots. Makes a tight cut to the left corner but a thin brown to the yellow pocket drifts to the left jaw. We could see that coming.

O’Sullivan with another chance from 16-1 down.

Ronnie O’Sullivan 3-0 Zhou Yuelong

14:15 , Luke Baker

O’Sullivan misses a long-ish red up to the green pocket but doesn’t leave his Chinese opponent on anything. But Zhou forces an error on the safety so has another chance with a starting red to the middle.

Lands in a two-inch gap to be on the black and can he build something from here? The reds are all quite tightly bunched.

Ronnie O’Sullivan 3-0 Zhou Yuelong

14:12 , Luke Baker

An easy red for Zhou to start but pink and black both tied up and the blue flew up on to the baulk cushion when O’Sullivan missed it, so not much help for a prospective break.

He tries to go into the pack off the yellow to free the pink but misses it. At least lands on a red, so back up for the yellow and try the shot again. Oh dear... The yellow is missed (ending the break at 4) and Zhou looks like he’s completely gone here.

Ronnie O’Sullivan 3-0 Zhou Yuelong

14:09 , Luke Baker

Zhou simply hasn’t settled at all. He tries to play a safety off the red up in baulk but double kisses it and leaves a relatively simple pot for O’Sullivan.

After a brief break to sandpaper the tip of his cue, O’Sullivan crashes into the pack off the blue but misses the pot. Just the one point.

Ronnie O’Sullivan 3-0 Zhou Yuelong

14:07 , Luke Baker

If Zhou harbours any ambitions of winning this match, he has to win this frame surely? Can’t be going into the mid-session interval 4-0 down.

Ooooh, the luck appears to be with O’Sullivan as well. He misses a long, straight red to the left corner by quite a margin, it runs up into baulk, near the green pocket, but Zhou is snookered on it by the yellow! A nice stroke of fortune for ‘The Rocket’

FRAME! Ronnie O’Sullivan 3-0 Zhou Yuelong

14:04 , Luke Baker

Zhou pots one red with black, wins a safety exchange and pots another red but misses a tricky pink to the right corner with the cue ball tight to the left cushion. That ends any hope and he concedes the frame.

3-0 Ronnie and he’s halfway to victory here... Ruthless

Ronnie O’Sullivan 2-0 Zhou Yuelong

14:02 , Luke Baker

O’Sullivan plays for a red down the left rail and rolls it nicely into the corner, the black moves him 46 points ahead. No access to any of the reds on the cushion so he’s left with a double.

AND NAILS IT! Nicely into the right middle. Runs out of position and now has a long black up into the green pocket. He rolls that in as well - great pot! No position for another red so the break ends at 47 but the score is 59-5 and there’s only 51 points left on the table, so Zhou needs snookers to avoid going 3-0 down.

Ronnie O’Sullivan 2-0 Zhou Yuelong

13:59 , Luke Baker

Black still tied up but blue and pink tide O’Sullivan over initially. Then he gets himself in position to clear the red above the black, free it and sco re back up the table. The black runs towards the pink.

The break passes 30 but the remaining five reds are on cushions.

Ronnie O’Sullivan 2-0 Zhou Yuelong

13:57 , Luke Baker

Oh dear. Zhou can only make 5 as a red wipes its feet on the way in which puts him slightly out of position on the pink. It’s a tough pot to left middle and he overcuts it.

Zhou is 12-5 down and O’Sullivan returns to the table with a great chance to make a substantial break

Ronnie O’Sullivan 2-0 Zhou Yuelong

13:56 , Luke Baker

Nice pot by Zhou. Red in the heart of the pocket and holds the cue ball to take the green to right middle after it careered down the table. The pink has been opened up a bit,s o it’s available to the middle pockets and the right corner.

He’ll look to build a lead here.

Ronnie O’Sullivan 2-0 Zhou Yuelong

13:54 , Luke Baker

Pink and black are both tied up here, so O’Sullivan having to work with the blue/baulk colours initially. Looks like he may be able to free the black if he can pot the red just above it but before he can do that, he’s forced to go up the table for the green.

Tries to power it into the yellow pocket but it rattles out. Break ends at 12 and Zhou has a mid-range red to get him going.

Ronnie O’Sullivan 2-0 Zhou Yuelong

13:52 , Luke Baker

Right. How are you feeling Zhou? A tough long red to the left corner but he could really do with this. Ah... Not good apparently...

Overcuts it by a long way and the cue ball cannons into the pack of reds as he hit it so poorly. Leaves O’Sullivan plum in. Time to turn the screw.

Ronnie O’Sullivan 2-0 Zhou Yuelong

13:50 , Luke Baker

Underway in frame three. Can Zhou get on the board? Or pot a ball first - got to take this step by step.

FRAME! Ronnie O’Sullivan 2-0 Zhou Yuelong

13:47 , Luke Baker

O’Sullivan pots a red to the left corner and that’s that for the second frame. 2-0 to ‘The Rocket’ and he’s been imperious. A 125 clearance and a break of 71 so far.

Zhou has potted zero balls so far...

Ronnie O’Sullivan 1-0 Zhou Yuelong

13:44 , Luke Baker

Not sure why I said it wasn’t a frame-winning opportunity when he came to the table, I clearly forgot who was playing! He thumps home a black to move 71 points ahead with 67 remaining.

He tries to cannon the three reds away from the cushion but is unsuccessful. Forced to play safe and Zhou will play on but, barring snookers, he’ll be 2-0 down here. Can he at least cause Ronnie a few minutes of pain first?

The table not exactly set for a counter-clearance with three reds on the bottom cushion, one on the left cushion and just one in the centre of the table.

Ronnie O’Sullivan 1-0 Zhou Yuelong

13:42 , Luke Baker

This break is hard work but O’Sullivan is manoeuvering the cue ball in between other balls with typical class. He moves the break to 60 and only needs a couple more reds to get over the line here.

Ronnie O’Sullivan 1-0 Zhou Yuelong

13:40 , Luke Baker

O’Sullivan runs slightly out of position but calmly strokes in a blue to the left middle, comes in and out of baulk and is back in prime positon as he takes the break past 20.

Ronnie O’Sullivan 1-0 Zhou Yuelong

13:38 , Luke Baker

A compelling safety battle where Zhou is holding his own but O’Sullivan is absolute granite in that department these days. His free-flowing break-building rightly gets the attention but he might be the best in the world tactically as well now. A far cry from his style in the 90s and 00s.

Eventually, Zhou makes a slight error, giving ‘The Rocket’ a look at a long red near the right corner. Crunched in! And is on the black but there are reds tight to cushions, while all three baulk colours are tied up. Not necessarily a frame-winning position but Ronnie can build a lead.

Ronnie O’Sullivan 1-0 Zhou Yuelong

13:35 , Luke Baker

Solid break-off by Zhou. Doesn’t leave O’Sullivan a tempter. But eventually, Ronnie works an opening and crunches a long red into the right corner. He comes up slightly too far for the blue but can use the yellow to work his way back down the table.

Ah, runs into the blue on the way back down, so just the safety and a three-point lead.

Ronnie O’Sullivan 1-0 Zhou Yuelong

13:29 , Luke Baker

An ominous start from ‘The Rocket’. Zhou immediately leaves the arena to gather his thoughts ahead of the second frame. If he needed any reminding of what O’Sullivan can do - one missed red to the right corner led to a 125 total clearance.

FRAME! Ronnie O’Sullivan 1-0 Zhou Yuelong

13:28 , Luke Baker

Nicely done by O’Sullivan. Rolls a red to middle to leave Zhou needing snookers. That’s the first frame in the bag - can he make the century?

Will need a cannon on the final red tied up near the right cushion. It’s a Hollywood shot round the angles and gives him a look at a long pot into the yellow pocket. It looks like it’s missing as it hits the cushion around the baulk line but still drifts into the pocket!

These aren’t the bucket pockets we see at some tournaments but how did that go in?! Anyway, century complete with the yellow and O’Sullivan completes the total clearance of 125. A perfect start for the seven-time champion.

Ronnie O’Sullivan 0-0 Zhou Yuelong

13:24 , Luke Baker

O’Sullivan wearing dress shoes for this match. He’d had dispensation to wear black trainers for the first couple of rounds as he battled plantar fasciitis in his foot. Clearly feeling better now though.

Doesn’t seem to be affecting him on the table too much. The break moves past 50 and a century looks on here.

Ronnie O’Sullivan 0-0 Zhou Yuelong

13:22 , Luke Baker

The black is tied up near the right cushion but the pink is on the black spot for O’Sullivan to work with. Most of the reds providing a decent orchard in the middle of the table as well.

On 28., O’Sullivan runs slightly out of position but powers a red into the middle and plays up to baulk to take the blue, getting it back on its spot to give him a bit of margin for error.

A break of 41 and counting with a couple of obstacles cleared...

Ronnie O’Sullivan 0-0 Zhou Yuelong

13:19 , Luke Baker

Decent safety exchange to begin proceedings. First mistake from Zhou as the cue ball cannons off the blue as it comes back up the table. The reds are awkwardly placed though, covering each other over the left corner and O’Sullivan can’t get to the potting angle.

Zhou misses a mid-range red to to the right corner and this time leaves ‘The Rocket’ in with a simple starting red to right middle. First chance O’Sullivan.

Ronnie O’Sullivan 0-0 Zhou Yuelong

13:15 , Luke Baker

Here we go...

Ronnie O’Sullivan breaks off and doesn’t leave a red for Zhou to have a go at. Decent safety response by the Chinese cueman though. Who will have the first chance here?

UK Snooker Championship

13:11 , Luke Baker

The irrepressible, Energizer bunny of an MC Rob Walker brings the four players on to the baize. Table 2 sees Hossein Vafaei – who was imperious beating Matthew Selt 6-1 last night by the way – face Zhang Anda for a place in the semi-finals.

But the main event is very much ‘The Rocket’ Ronnie O’Sullivan taking on Zhou Yuelong. If Zhou plays to his best and isn’t overawed by O’Sullivan, he could make a real game of this.

Ronnie O’Sullivan vs Zhou Yuelong head to head

13:06 , Luke Baker

The players will be out on the baize shortly but firstly, here’s a look at the O’Sullivan-Zhou career head-to-head.

Unfortunately, as for many players against ‘The Rocket’, it doesn’t make for pretty reading for Zhou.

He’s lost all four career matches against O’Sullivan and, in fact, only won two frames in that time – leaving the all-time frame score between the pair at 20-2... Last time they played, O’Sullivan hammered him 6-0 in the last 16 of this very tournament, the UK Championship, back in 2021.

The 25-year-old Zhou has spoken about Ronnie being his idol and perhaps that admiration factor has hindered the Chinese cueman. He’ll have to get over that if the world No 26 want to spring the upset against the world No 1 today.

(PA)

Afternoon session schedule

12:59 , Luke Baker

Here’s a reminder of the afternoon session matches in York:

The 2023/24 snooker season so far

12:52 , Luke Baker

The UK Championship is the first triple crown event of the snooker season, which began in June and runs until the World Championship in the spring.

Here’s a look at the season so far (* denotes non-ranking event):

Championship League, 26 June-21 July (Winner: Shaun Murphy)

European Masters, 22-27 August (Barry Hawkins)

Shanghai Masters, 11-17 September (Ronnie O’Sullivan) *

British Open, 25 September-1 October (Mark Williams)

English Open, 2-8 October (Judd Trump)

Wuhan Open, 9-15 October (Judd Trump)

Northern Ireland Open, 22-29 October (Judd Trump)

International Championship, 5-12 November (Zhang Anda)

Champion of Champions, 13-19 November (Mark Allen) *

Ronnie O’Sullivan on his new Amazon documentary: ‘It was harrowing watching it back’

12:46 , Luke Baker

Through the door of a swish London hotel, held open by a concierge; into the dimly lit lobby, past an open fire and smart dinner guests, into a shiny lift; down a corridor lined with abstract art, around a bend to the very end where the last door waits in semi-darkness; through to a suite with a long table scattered with sandwiches and cream scones – Ronnie O’Sullivan’s favourite food – where his agent and various publicists mill; to a leather sofa at the far end.

This is where O’Sullivan is holed up, an hour before his movie premiere in London’s Leicester Square. He emerges from another room with a smile, offers a fist bump and sits down. He is dressed in a blue jumper, dark jeans and smart shoes. Executive producer David Beckham is among the famous guests coming to celebrate O’Sullivan, journalists are here to ask questions and fans are sitting in cinemas around the country to watch the film and a live Q&A afterwards. And he’s dreading it.

“If I’d have looked at the contract before doing this and it said you’ve got to do a premiere, I’d have probably said, ‘that’s me out then’,” O’Sullivan says with a grin. “When we started, they said there’s going to be a film festival and I was like, ‘I’ve got to go to that?’ They were like, ‘yeah’. I was like, ‘f**k’.

Ronnie O’Sullivan on his new documentary: ‘It was harrowing watching it back’

Ronnie O’Sullivan into UK Championship quarter-finals but claims he doesn’t ‘really care’ any more

12:39 , Luke Baker

Downbeat Ronnie O’Sullivan has warned he will continue “stinking out gaffes” after he limped into the quarter-finals of the UK Snooker Championship with a 6-5 win over Robert Milkins in York.

O’Sullivan, who is playing in trainers due to suffering from the heel injury plantar fasciitis, made his frustration clear as he almost blew a 5-3 lead before rallying to earn a last-eight slot against Zhou Yuelong.

“I don’t understand how this game works,” shrugged O’Sullivan. “I gave up a long time ago. I just keep turning up and stinking out gaffes. I stunk it out today and I’ll stink it out tomorrow. You’ll have to get a mask to watch me play.”

Despite hitting a 142 in frame five, O’Sullivan, who is aiming for a record eighth UK crown, was far from his best, and expressed his irritation after serving up one of three glorious opportunities for Milkins in the decider by dropping his cue onto the table.

But Milkins, whose solitary win over O’Sullivan in 11 previous attempts had come at the single-frame Shoot-Out in 2002, failed to capitalise, missing a pink then a simple red to middle, before finally dangling a red over the bottom pocket that effectively sealed his fate.

Ronnie O’Sullivan into UK Championship quarter-finals but makes controversial claim

When is the UK Championship and how much is the prize fund?

12:31 , Luke Baker

When is the UK Championship?

The UK Championship began on Saturday 25 November and will conclude with the final on Sunday 3 December at the Barbican in York. 32 players compete in the main draw.

How much is the prize fund?

Competing players share total prize money of £1,205,000, with the winner in line to receive £250,000. An additional £15,000 is available to the player who compiles the highest break, while two maximums made across any of the three Triple Crown events this season will be rewarded with a £147,000 bonus.

Today’s schedule

12:25 , Luke Baker

UK Snooker Championship - Friday 1 November schedule

13:00

Ronnie O’Sullivan v Zhou Yuelong

Zhang Anda v Hossein Vafaei

19:00

Judd Trump v Mark Selby

Mark Williams v Ding Junhui

UK Snooker Championship schedule today including Ronnie O’Sullivan and Judd Trump

12:19 , Luke Baker

The UK Snooker Championship continues with another intriguing day of action in store at the Barbican in York, including Ronnie O’Sullivan, Mark Selby and Judd Trump, but John Higgins and world champion Luca Brecel are out.

O’Sullivan warned he will continue “stinking out gaffs” after limping past Robert Milkins 6-5 and now takes on Zhou Yuelong.

Zhou’s compatriot Zhang Anda continued his remarkable surge to prominence as he beat world champion Brecel 6-4 with breaks of 124 and 68 in the final two frames.

Zhang won the International Championship and reached the English Open final in recent months and takes on Iran’s Hossein Vafaei, who fired three centuries and a further break of 94 in a 6-1 thrashing of Matt Selt.

UK Snooker Championship schedule and times today

