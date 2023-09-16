UK seeking consistency against Zips

Sep. 16—The Kentucky football team will look to wrap up its three-game homestand with another victory Saturday when the Wildcats host Akron at Kroger Field.

Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. CT.

UK enters following last week's 28-17 win over Eastern Kentucky, in which the Cats' offense finally started clicking in the second half. Quarterback Devin Leary completed 10-of-13 passes for 174 yards and three scores after intermission as Kentucky pulled away.

For the game, Leary finished with a 24-of-38 mark with 299 yards, four TDs and an interception. Wideout Tayvion Robinson was his top target, reeling in six passes for 136 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

According to Cats head coach Mark Stoops, there were several causes for his team's early struggles.

"Penalties were a big part of it," he said during the SEC coaches teleconference this week. "There was a variety of reasons that stalled us in the first half. Give Eastern a lot of credit. They did a good job, they played very well.

"We need to be more accurate. We missed some throws, we maybe could've had a catch or two, we had some penalties we had to overcome — you put it all together, and we need to improve."

Though UK is scoring 36 points per game — boosted by its 44-14 opening-week win over Ball State — the Cats are averaging 385.5 total yards (75th out of 132 FBS teams).

UK has committed 17 penalties for 121 yards, which have sometimes cascaded into unproductive possessions. As a result, the Cats have converted 9-of-20 third downs (45%) and are 0-for-2 on fourth-down tries.

In the past two second halves, however, Kentucky has outscored opponents 42-17 and posted touchdowns on five of its seven drives.

Now, Stoops wants to see it for a full game.

"We've got to find a way to start the game that way," he said. "That's two games in a row that we really finished strong and got into a good offensive rhythm in the second half, and we need to do that for a complete game.

"You have to be consistent, that's the bottom line. You can't blame any one person or any one aspect of the game for the slow start. We need to be better, no excuses."

Akron (1-1) enters averaging 22.5 points and only 274.5 yards per contest following a 24-21 loss at Temple and a 24-21 home win against Morgan State last week. The Zips are primarily a passing team, averaging 222 yards per game through the air.

Kentucky will be celebrating the 50th anniversary of Kroger Field, formerly Commonwealth Stadium, which opened on Sept. 15, 1973. It will also be the first night game of the year for UK, which is 16-4 in their last 20 games under the lights.