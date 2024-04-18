UK’s second-leading scorer last season won’t be part of Wildcats’ future with Kenny Brooks

Another Kentucky women’s basketball starter has departed via the transfer portal and will not be returning to the Wildcats.

Maddie Scherr, the 2020 Miss Kentucky Basketball honoree, announced via social media Thursday that she would enter her name into the transfer portal as a graduate transfer after two seasons with the Wildcats. She has one year of eligibility remaining, granted by the NCAA due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In making her announcement on her Instagram account, Scherr said to “stay tuned for another announcement here soon” about her destination.

“Bluegrass girl for life! I’m so thankful for the opportunity to play for my home state with such an amazing community of support behind me.” Scherr’s statement said. “I have loved being part of this program and am forever grateful for the relationships and memories made. I do not take for granted any moment I got to wear Kentucky on the front of my jersey. With that being said, I’m closing the chapter on my time at Kentucky. Thank you again to all the fans and people who have helped me along the way.”

Scherr was the program’s second-leading scorer in each of her two seasons with UK, and averaged 12.5 points and 4.8 rebounds per game while leading the team in assists (3.4) and steals (1.6) per contest this season over the course of 26 games; she missed four non-conference games with an ankle injury, and did not suit up for the Wildcats during the 2024 SEC Tournament because she was in concussion protocol.

A star at Ryle High School in Union, Scherr spent her first two seasons with Oregon before making her way to Lexington. She is Kentucky girls’ high school basketball’s most recent McDonald’s All-American and first since Erin Boley (Elizabethtown High School) in 2016. Scherr’s jersey was retired by the Raiders in January of this year.

Only two players from last season’s Kentucky team that finished 12-20 in Kyra Elzy’s final year as head coach are expected to return next season. New head coach Kenny Brooks said this week that guards Saniah Tyler and Cassidy Rowe would remain on his new-look roster.

Ajae Petty transferred to Ohio State. Eniya Russell committed to Mississippi State. Zennia Thomas, Janae Walker, Jordy Griggs, Brooklynn Miles and Scherr have all entered the transfer portal but not yet announced future plans. Nyah Leveretter and Amiya Jenkins are not listed on Kentucky’s online roster for next season but have not announced intentions to transfer. Emma King exhausted her remaining eligibility.

Brooks, who was hired March 26 to replace Elzy, has moved quickly to rebuild the Wildcats’ roster.

Brooks has signed a trio of transfers in All-America graduate point guard Georgia Amoore and 6-foot-5 freshman center Clara Strack from Virginia Tech, and 6-4 redshirt sophomore forward Teonni Key from North Carolina.

UK’s 2024 recruiting class includes 6-1 wing Tonah Becker from Hamilton Heights Christian Academy in Chattanooga, Tenn.; 6-2 guard Lexi Blue of Lake Highland Prep (ranked No. 40 nationally by espnW), 6-3 forward Amelia Hassett of Eastern Florida State College and 6-7 international prospect Clara Silva. Blue, Hassett and Silva were all formerly committed to Brooks’ staff at Virginia Tech. Becker was a late recruit by Elzy.