UK Publicists Exit Premier To Form Tapestry London With Clients Including Michael Fassbender, Michaela Coel, Alicia Vikander, Claire Foy, Sam Mendes, More

EXCLUSIVE: UK publicists Donna Mills and Emma Jackson, longtime reps at London-based Premier Communications, have launched new publicity agency Tapestry London.

The company will specialise in actor and filmmaker representation, with the majority of their clients based in Europe and represented by the company globally.

Their impressive roster of clients includes Michaela Coel, Michael Fassbender, Alicia Vikander, Claire Foy, James Norton, Ashley Walters and Sam Mendes.

Also on the roster are Agnes O’Casey , Anne-Marie Duff , Anthony Boyle, Bertie Carvel , Daisy Haggard, Denise Gough, Earl Cave , Emily Watson, George MacKay , Georgina Campbell , Dame Harriet Walter, Himesh Patel , Joe Alwyn , Joe Cole, Joe Gilgun, John Simm , Kyle Soller, Leila Farzad, Maxine Peake, Paapa Essiedu, Ruth Madeley, Sarah Solemani , Sverrir Gudnasson, Sheila Atim, Stacy Martin , Tom Hughes , Vicky Krieps, Viveik Kalra, Will Poulter and Will Sharpe.

The duo told us: “Having worked together for the best part of a decade, we couldn’t be more excited about taking this next step and forming our own agency together. We are proud to offer an inclusive, collaborative, creative and bespoke approach to publicity that serves each of our clients in the most impactful way possible.”

Mills spent 15 years at UK stalwart Premier and Jackson nine with other stints at The Agency and Romley Davies.

