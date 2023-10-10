UK PM Sunak to Jewish communities in Britain: 'I am with you'

Britain’s Prime Minister Rishi Sunak speaks during a service for victims of the Hamas attacks, in London

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak expressed his solidarity with the Jewish community in Britain on Monday and said he would work to make sure they felt safe after the devastating attacks in Israel over the weekend.

Sunak was due to address the events during a speech later on Monday, after a Jewish charity in Britain said it had seen an increase in antisemitic attacks and as police forces stepped up patrols around the country.

"I also want to say a word to Jewish communities here at home: I am with you. And we are taking the necessary steps to ensure that you feel safe," Sunak is expected to say in a speech at the Future Resilience Forum, according to his office.

Israel has been rocked by the attacks that started on Saturday when fighters from the Islamist group Hamas killed hundreds of Israelis and abducted dozens, the deadliest such incursion in decades, prompting Israel to retaliate by pounding the Palestinian enclave of Gaza.

In Britain, the Jewish advisory body, the Community Security Trust (CST), said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, that it had seen incidents of what it called "racist anti-Semitism against Jewish people" since Saturday.

During a service at a London synagogue for the victims of the Hamas attacks, Sunak said: "we've already seen vile words on our streets and attempts to stir up community tensions, I say not here, not in Britain, not in our country, not in this century."

"My first duty is to protect you, we will not tolerate this hate, we will not tolerate this anti-Semitism, and I promise you I will stop at nothing to keep you safe," Sunak added

London's Metropolitan Police said it would increase the number of police officers on the streets across Britain's capital to "reassure and protect communities."

The Greater Manchester Police force in northern England also said it had stepped up the protection of communities amid the conflict.

Sunak declared his support for Israel at service in London for the victims, calling Hamas "terrorists" and describing the attacks in Israel as "barbaric acts" and "acts of evil."

"There are not two sides to these events. There is no question of balance, I stand with Israel, we stand with Israel," Sunak said.

"The United Kingdom stands with Israel against this terrorism today, tomorrow and always."

