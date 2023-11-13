UK looking to avoid skid

Nov. 13—Following Saturday's 49-21 loss to No. 8 Alabama, the Kentucky football team is now looking to avoid a pitfall that has proved costly for the Wildcats in recent years: Letting losses carry over to the following week.

It happened earlier this season, when UK's 51-13 setback at top-ranked Georgia on Oct. 7 rolled over into a 38-21 home loss to now-No. 11 Missouri. The following week, UK fell 33-27 to No. 21 Tennessee in Lexington.

After winning their first five outings, the Cats (6-4, 3-4 SEC) have now dropped four of their last five contests — with matchups at South Carolina (4-6, 2-5) and arch-rival Louisville (9-1, 6-1) still looming to close out the regular season.

UK head coach Mark Stoops, in his 11th season with the Cats, expects his team to bounce back this week — but he also admitted that the team's players and coaches still have to put it all together.

"If they come back and focus and work like we have been doing, then we will have a great opportunity," Stoops said. "And we have to show the resolve, the toughness, and come back, because it is not easy. This schedule is not easy, and the SEC is not easy.

"But, as I tell the team, there is not a soul feeling sorry for you. You have to buckle it up, get back to work, get some rest, and we have to have a great Monday practice."

Kentucky opened as a slight favorite to win at South Carolina, but the Gamecocks enter on a two-game winning streak following Saturday's 47-6 romp over Vanderbilt.

Adding to the Cats' challenge will be facing a passing attack that ranks 12th in the nation with 301.7 yards per game. By contract, UK is 91st in the FBS in passing defense (241.3 ypg).

Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Milroe completed 15-of-22 passes for 234 yards with three touchdowns and an interception, along with three rushing scores. UK also failed to record a sack against Alabama, which entered as one of the worst pass-protection teams in the college football.

According to Kentucky defensive coordinator Brad White, there's plenty of blame to go around between the coaching staff and players.

"Coverage-wise, on the back end, we've got to play with some more depth," White said. "We talked about it, we knew what kind of routes we were going to get, especially those down-and-distances. We jumped some stuff that was put in front of our face and let some other ones go over the top of us.

"Ultimately, we just got to try to find the right mixture. I'm not doing a good enough job of finding that mixture, and that's on me."

Despite losing in their home finale, however, the Cats are trying to keep their heads up.

"Season ain't over, man," said running back Ray Davis, who scored a pair of TDs against Alabama. "We still have South Carolina, Louisville, obviously we have the bowl game. Yes, it's the last one in Kroger (Field), but it's not the last football game we will be playing together.

"A lot of teams would love to be in the position we are, and a lot of teams would love to be able to play in a bowl game at the end of the season. Unfortunately, they're not and we are, so we have to be able to keep our spirits up and know there's a lot more football left."