UK keeps 'getting better' through camp

Aug. 20—Kentucky football players and coaches were all smiles following the Wildcats' second scrimmage of fall camp Saturday, and by all indications, the Wildcats are heading in the right direction as the season approaches.

UK, set to open its 2023 campaign Sept. 2 with a home matchup against Ball State, are steadily making progress, and Saturday's performance continued the trend.

"We got some good work today," Cats head coach Mark Stoops said afterward. "We did quite a bit of situational work — red zone, 2 points, coming off the goal line, four minutes, two minutes — so a lot of situational work, it was good. Guys were energetic, focused, so overall pleased. We're going to come back, watch this film and go back at it tomorrow and have another practice tomorrow.

"Our playmakers made some plays, and both sides did some things."

Not only has Stoops enjoyed watching his team's progression over the last month, but he's also excited to see that there's still plenty of room to grow.

"The big thing is consistency," he said. "Sometimes early in camp, one side may have success because the other side is nonfunctional or not doing the right things. Now, you're seeing more competitive plays, guys in good position on both sides and guys just stepping up and competing, which ultimately is what it's going to come down to.

"You need to be well-coached, you've got to be in good position, but we've got to have some guys win some one-on-ones."

Among the standouts from Saturday's scrimmage was sophomore defensive tackle Deone Walker, who's looking to build on 2022's Freshman All-American season.

"There's big Deone. Deone, I had to throw you out of the scrimmage today so we could get a play off," Stoops said, laughing. "He's been a force. He's hard to deal with, but overall those guys are playing well."

One of the hottest topics of discussion during the offseason, UK's offensive line continues to show improvement against the Cats' stout defensive front.

"We are better," Stoops noted. "We're more consistent. I think we're able to have the balance that we're looking for. Protection has been better. Again, not perfect — need to shore up a few things still, but getting better."

Quarterback Devin Leary has earned praise for making tight passes in practice and building a solid rapport with his wide receivers, but Stoops added that pre-snap miscues need to be fixed before the season starts.

"We've just got to try to be as perfect as we can," Stoops said. "Turnovers and ball security has been relatively good, and that needs to stay, but there's still some pre-snap penalties and some things of that nature where we've just got to be cleaner and not beat ourselves."

But, as far as attitude and effort is concerned, Stoops likes what he sees.

"I like where they're at," he said. "I think they're in a good place and united and really committed. If we could stay there and stay hungry and just continue to get better — not look ahead, let's get better tomorrow. If we stay in that mindset, we'll be alright.

"We haven't been perfect, but I like their attitude, and I like their work ethic, and I like their energy."