UK gets back to work on the gridiron

The summer grind has begun for the Kentucky football program.

Starting this week, the Wildcats are back on campus for summer workouts as they prepare for the 2024 campaign this fall. By all accounts, it won’t be an easy road forward.

As UK and 12th-year head coach Mark Stoops look to bounce back from consecutive disappointing 7-6 seasons, the Cats have plenty to build on, but they’ll face an uphill battle against the ever-improving Southeastern Conference.

Kentucky’s defense is set to return 91% of its interceptions from 2023, 82% of its sacks and 82% of its tackles for loss — all top numbers across the league, according to That SEC Podcast host Michael Bratton — while the offense is expected to receive a shot in the arm with the addition of first-year coordinator Bush Hamdan.

With as much returning experience as UK will have on defense, paired with high expectations of the offense, the Cats would, on the surface, appear to be a threat in the SEC. On the other hand, however, the league is tougher than ever.

According to ESPN’s Football Power Index, a system for determining team strength meant to predict seasonal performance, Kentucky will face one of the most brutal schedules in the country. The ratings have Kentucky sitting at 34th nationally heading into 2024 and only 13th in the new 16-team SEC. As a result, the Cats will face what’s expected to be the fourth-hardest schedule in the country behind Florida, Mississippi State and Georgia.

The eight most difficult schedules and 15 of the 23 hardest slates all belong to Southeastern Conference programs, mostly as a result of beating up on one another throughout the year.

With Oklahoma and Texas joining the SEC in 2024, the league eliminated divisional matchups and will keep the schedule at eight games through at least 2025. As it turned out for Kentucky, those eight matchups include home contests against Georgia (FPI No. 1), Auburn (No. 19) and South Carolina (No. 33), with road tilts at Texas (No. 3), Tennessee (No. 9), Ole Miss (No. 16) and Florida (No. 20). Of the three schools predicted to perform worse than UK in the SEC, the Cats will only play one (Vanderbilt, No. 75) this fall.

Even Louisville, which will face UK in the annual Governor’s Cup to end the season, is No. 21 in ESPN’s FPI.

The 2024 schedule does no favors for the Cats, especially when the SEC only seems to get tougher each year.

UK is back to the grind for the summer, in preparation for one of the hardest schedules in the country.