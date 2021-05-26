UK football in line for bounce back

May 26—After a setback during the 2020 college football season, the University of Kentucky is looking to get back on the right side of the betting odds next season.

According to early projections by oddsmakers, the Wildcats' total win number for 2021 has been set at 6.5 — and with a favorable schedule, UK has a good shot to surpass that mark.

Last year, playing an all-Southeastern Conference schedule due to the COVID-19 pandemic, UK finished the regular season at 4-6 and just short of its 4.5 win total prediction — snapping a four-year stretch of surpassing odds expectations. The SEC hasn't gotten any easier for next year, but the Cats' schedule has.

UK will get the benefit of a three-game homestand to open the campaign, as the Cats host Louisiana-Monroe, Missouri and Tennessee-Chattanooga at Kroger Field in the first three weekends of the season. At worst, UK should come away with a 2-1 record from that first trio of contests — with Missouri serving as the only matchup that could cause a problem.

In last season's meeting, UK fell at Missouri, 20-10, but it was a game that Cats coaches feel like they let slip away. Kentucky's anemic offense reared its ugly head yet again, as the Cats fell behind 17-3 before scoring its lone touchdown early in the fourth quarter on a 26-yard pass from Terry Wilson to Josh Ali.

Missouri wasn't a juggernaut by any measure last year, finishing at 5-5, so shoring up just a few of those offensive deficiencies should help Kentucky force a different outcome. Playing at home will certainly help, too.

The Cats also close out the season with a winnable three-game stretch — at Vanderbilt on Nov. 13, home against New Mexico State on Nov. 20 and at Louisville on Nov. 27.

Even though Kentucky barely escaped last season with a 38-35 victory over Vandy, the Commodores ultimately finished the year 0-9. New Mexico State hasn't fared much better recently, with the 2020 season canceled due to the coronavirus following a 2-10 mark in 2019. The Aggies did play two spring games this year, splitting matchups against Tarleton State and Dixie State.

The annual Governor's Cup contest against Louisville has shifted to the Cats' favor over the last several seasons, as well. U of L won five straight meetings from 2011 to 2015, but Kentucky has won three of the last four. The last two meetings, both UK victories, have resulted in a 39-point average margin of victory.

The middle portion of the Wildcats' schedule is where things get interesting.

Following its season-opening homestand, Kentucky hits the road for its first game away from Lexington when it travels to South Carolina on Sept. 25. Last year, UK rolled to a 41-18 victory over the Gamecocks, who oddsmakers expect to win just four games in 2021. A UK victory could very well spark the momentum for an October slate that includes home games against Florida (Oct. 2) and LSU (Oct. 9) and away matchups at Georgia (Oct. 16) and Mississippi State (Oct. 30).

Kentucky then hosts Tennessee on Nov. 6, with the opportunity to win its first back-to-back meetings with the Volunteers since the 1970s. Following last year's 34-7 win at Tennessee, it's certainly a possibility.

By the time the regular season wraps up, the Cats should be in great shape to reach their program-record sixth consecutive bowl game.

Of course, the games still need to be played. There's a difference between matchups on paper and matchups on the field.

However, based on what Kentucky has returning, along with what its opponents are expected to do, the Cats will be in a position to win at least seven games — if not more.

In the end, UK goes over.