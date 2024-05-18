UK face USA in flag football showcase

The UK team were given expert coaching for the big game [Shaun Whitmore/BBC]

Teams of military personnel from both sides of the Atlantic have faced each other in a football game with a difference.

The squads were coached by American football stars to play flag football at RAF Lakenheath in Suffolk.

The non-contact version of American football involves players pulling a flag off the person with the ball rather than tackling them.

It is one of the world's fastest-growing sports and has been accepted for the 2028 Olympics.

The US team were determined to repeat last year's victory [BBC/Shaun Whitmore]

The second annual Salute to Service World Bowl saw Tony Richardson from the New York Jets training American service personnel posted to the UK.

His Jets colleague Erik Coleman took on coaching duties for the UK military team.

Richardson said he was happy to support both the armed forces and the growth of American football in the UK.

"The fan base here is incredible," he said.

"My dad served in the military for 32 years so any time I get a chance to come out and support our military in any capacity, I'm always wanting to do it and willing to do it."

New York Jets player Tony Richardson coached the US team [BBC/Shaun Whitmore]

Richardson added: "I grew up in Frankfurt, Germany, so my football's with your feet and when I got to the United States, I started learning the American game so the fact that it's really grown over here is really great."

London Murrell, the general manager of the US Visiting Forces team, said: "We want to beat them every year in this competition so we're going to beat them here and we're going to beat them in the bar after!"

Abe Day, the UK head coach, said he was pleased to see the teams playing together [BBC/Shaun Whitmore]

Abe Day, the head coach for the UK Armed Forces team, said: "Between the whistles, it's a very competitive match - it was very competitive last time but the attitude and the ethos around the game was always there. It was really good to see UK and US armed forces competing in a positive light.

"We had a really close competition last year - we played three games, we won the last one of the three and the first game was really close so we're confident."

When the final whistle blew. it was victory again for the US team, beating the UK squad by 60 points to 12.

Follow Suffolk news on Facebook, Instagram and X. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp us on 0800 169 1830

More BBC Stories

Related internet links