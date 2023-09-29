UK economy recovers stronger than France and Germany in boost for Sunak - latest updates

The Office for National Statistics has released its revised figures for economic growth in Britain in the second quarter - Yui Mok/PA Wire

The UK economy has performed better than France and Germany since the pandemic, revised official figures suggest.

Statisticians now believe that the British economy is 1.8pc larger than before Covid struck, according to the Office for National Statistics. France is believed to have grown by 1.7pc since Covid and Germany 0.2pc.

The UK economy was previously thought to be the only one in the G7 to remain smaller than before the pandemic, but the latest figures place it in the middle of the pack.

Previous figures suggested the British economy was 0.2pc smaller than its pre-pandemic size.

The data also showed that the UK economy grew at 0.2pc in the three months to June as previously estimated.

However, the ONS has improved its analysis of the economy in the first three months of the year, suggesting GDP increased by 0.3pc compared to earlier estimates of 0.1pc.

It comes after data released earlier this showed the UK economy shrank less and bounced back faster during the pandemic, after the Office for National Statistics (ONS) admitted its previous assumptions were too gloomy.

The revised figures add nearly 2pc to the size of the economy as of the end of 2021, meaning Britain recovered to its pre-pandemic size almost two years ago.

Read the latest updates below.

07:35 AM BST

Interest rate lag means UK still faces recession, say economists

Despite the improvement in the assessment of Britain’s performance, economists said today’s release “changes very little”.

Capital Economics deputy chief UK economist Ruth Gregory said:

The final Q2 2023 GDP data release shows that the economy was a bit more resilient in the first half of this year than we previously thought. But other indicators suggest this is now fading. We still think that higher interest rates will trigger a mild recession involving a 0.5pc fall in GDP in the coming quarters. The data leaves the economy still only 0.6pc above its level a year ago. It does not change the big picture that the economy has lagged behind all other G7 countries aside from Germany and France since the pandemic. And that’s before the full drag from higher interest rates has been felt.

07:27 AM BST

Professional and scientific businesses boost UK GDP

After revising the UK growth figures, ONS chief economist Grant Fitzner said:

Today’s latest figures show the GDP growth rate is almost unrevised over the last 18 months. Our new estimates indicate a stronger performance for professional and scientific businesses due to improved data sources. Meanwhile, healthcare grew less because of new near real-time information showing the cost of delivering services.

07:23 AM BST

UK economy grew faster than thought at start of 2023

The UK economy grew faster that expected between January and March this year, new revised official figures have suggested.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said that it now thinks that gross domestic product (GDP) rose by 0.3pc in the first three months of the year, up from the 0.1pc previously estimated.

The ONS left its estimate for the second quarter of the year unchanged, it said.

UK gross domestic product is estimated to have increased by 0.2% in Quarter 2 (Apr to Jun) 2023, unrevised.



It is now estimated to have increased by 0.3% in Quarter 1, revised up from 0.1%, whilst growth across all quarters of 2022 is unrevised.



➡️ https://t.co/H2PEz3rJrw pic.twitter.com/qJ5sznDfD4 — Office for National Statistics (ONS) (@ONS) September 29, 2023

07:20 AM BST

Good morning

Thanks for joining us. Britain’s economy has grown faster than France and Germany since the pandemic, updated estimates from the Office for National Statistics show.

GDP is now estimated to be 1.8pc above pre-pandemic levels in a boost to Rishi Sunak.

The revised data also showed that the UK economy grew by more than first thought between January and March, with gross domestic product rising by a revised 0.3pc against the 0.1pc growth initially estimated.

