UK defense seeks more pressure up front

Aug. 8—LEXINGTON — The University of Kentucky's defense is ready to take another step forward in 2021.

Playing only Southeastern Conference foes a season ago, the Wildcats were among the upper echelon of defensive units in the league. UK finished fifth in the conference in both points allowed (26.4 ppg) and yardage allowed (387 ypg) while forcing 19 turnovers (third-best in the SEC) and featuring the conference's best red-zone defense.

As a result, UK's defense was able to offset some of its offensive shortcomings, helping the Cats to a 4-6 regular-season record and a 23-21 victory over N.C. State in the Gator Bowl.

However, their defensive performances were far from perfect. Last year, Kentucky recorded an SEC-worst 12 sacks and finished in the bottom half of the league in limiting opponents in late-down situations.

According to UK head coach Mark Stoops, "all-around improvement" remains his team's focus.

"We want to continue to play good team defense, and there's a lot of elements to that," he said at Friday's media day. "We certainly want to improve in all areas. Statistically, over the years, we've been pretty solid, in the top half of just about every statistical category, but that doesn't mean we're not trying to get better in all areas, and pressure is one of them."

Despite losing six starters from last season's squad, defensive coordinator Brad White has been encouraged by what he saw last year and throughout the spring.

And it all starts up front.

"As many difference-makers up there as opposed to just rolling bodies, it makes a huge difference," White said. "And I do think we've got those."

Senior defensive end Josh Paschal (6-foot-3, 278 pounds) and senior nose guard Marquan McCall (6-3, 379) are expected to anchor the line.

"Obviously, we all know what Josh Paschal can do," White said, noting that a knee injury midway through last season hampered his explosiveness. "... He was playing as well as any defensive lineman in the SEC, and right now he's playing at that level. His body, his conditioning, his focus right now is at an elite level, and we need him to perform at that elite level.

"(McCall) understands this is his time, and his body is in as good a shape as he's been since I've been here. He's ready to take that step."

The boundary tackle position, however, remains a question mark, with UK planning to rotate players in and out until one sticks.

Arguably, the linebacking group is where UK will excel.

Seniors Jacquez Jones (6-foot, 235), who transferred in this spring from Ole Miss, and DeAndre Square (6-1, 224) will spearhead a group that also includes sophomore Jared Casey (6-3, 221), junior Justice Dingle (6-3, 262), sophomore J.J. Weaver (6-5, 241) returning from an ACL injury and senior Jordan Wright (6-5, 233), among others.

"It's like he's been here for a long time," White said of Jones, who led the Rebels with 75 tackles in 2020. "That's been a positive. You always hold your breath when you go into the (transfer) portal, you just don't know how it's always going to benefit, and he fits right in.

"(Square) is the stalwart in that room, and he makes that room go. He's the glue, and I'm looking forward to seeing him take another step this year as well."

Returning in the UK secondary will be seniors Tyrell Ajian (6-foot, 190) and Yusuf Corker (6-foot, 197), the team's top returning tackler from a year ago who recorded 77 stops and two interceptions. Other contributions are expected from senior Cedrick Dort Jr. (5-11, 182), fifth-year Davonte Robinson (6-2, 213) and sophomores Vito Tisdale (6-1, 200) and Carrington Valentine (6-foot, 200).

The biggest hope for the secondary, White said, is to limit big-time plays downfield while others pressure the quarterback.

"Over the last several years, we've been in the top of the country in not allowing big plays, not allowing explosive plays," he said. "Call it what you will — bend, don't break, this or that, whatever you want to call it. When we keep the ball in front of us, we get an opportunity to make a play on the next play.

"If we can continue to do that and add some of those difference-making plays — we understand that we need to get in and affect the quarterback more often this year."