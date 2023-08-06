UK defense continues growth

Aug. 5—LEXINGTON — Though consistency has been an issue with Kentucky's offensive and special teams units over the last few years, the Wildcats' defense has been a constant — and coaches aren't expecting 2023 to be any different.

As Brad White enters his fifth season as the Cats' defensive coordinator and his sixth year in Lexington overall, the expectations for his group continue to grow.

Last fall, Kentucky's defense surrendered only 19.2 points and 311.4 yards per game — good for 13th and 12th in the FBS, respectively. The Cats were among the top defensive teams in the SEC.

UK will have to replace five defensive starters, but Cats coaches are more than confident that they have the right pieces — starting with 2022 Freshman All-American defensive tackle Deone Walker up front.

"Obviously, he came strong out of the gate and that's a testament to him and his work ethic and how he approaches the game," White said of Walker, who recorded 40 tackles, 4.5 stops for loss, five quarterback hurries, two pass break-ups and one sack in 2022. "Now, it's time to take that next step from good to great, and great to elite. Those kind of players take those steps, and it doesn't just happen because you're a year older."

UK head coach Mark Stoops has stressed the importance of team leaders emerging throughout the spring and summer, and at UK's Media Day on Friday, he noted Walker as a key contributor despite his youth.

"The first thing I noticed with Deone is he's got some natural leadership qualities," Stoops said of the 6-foot-6, 348-pound Detroit native. "Everybody looks at his physical stature and the way he plays, but maturity and growth in that way is extremely important. Even as a freshman, he had a way, if you watch him, to lead without being overly vocal. I appreciate that about him because he's really a team guy.

"On the field, it'll translate because he's had a full offseason, he's had the strength and conditioning, he looks strong, he looks quick — we'll keep on working, but I expect big things out of him."

One area that White knows has caused some concern is within UK's defensive secondary, especially after losing Keidron Smith and Carrington Valentine from last year's squad, but he says it's a challenge his players have embraced.

"That's a group, I think, that has a chip on their shoulder," he said. "They know, obviously, what they've lost and they know that, maybe outside the building, people view it as a position of question marks," White said. "And so they take that chip with them into every practice. They've taken it through the summer. Really proud of how they've worked this summer. It's been a good start, a good couple days, but they need to continue that.

"They've done well in practice, but practice and a game — for that position, specifically — that's two different deals when you got a lot of eyes looking at you."

In addition to continued internal growth from players like senior inside linebacker D'Eryk Jackson (team-high 67 tackles last year), sophomore defensive back Jordan Lovett (62 tackles, two interceptions), junior inside linebacker Trevin Wallace (55 tackles) and senior outside linebacker J.J. Weaver (47 tackles, six tackles for loss), the Cats are counting on immediate production from its batch of incoming transfers.

Keeshawn Silver, a 6-4, 322-pound sophomore defensive lineman and former five-star prospect joined the Cats from North Carolina, while other contributions are expected from 6-3 sophomore defensive back JQ Hardaway (Cincinnati), 6-foot sophomore defensive back Jantzen Dunn (Ohio State) and 6-2, 217-pound senior linebacker Daveren Rayner (Northern Illinois).

The Cats will spend the next month sorting out their defensive lineups, and White's looking forward to the chance to see his players compete for playing time.

"What we've looked for are guys that fit our system," White said. "I think the success that we've had, especially at inside linebacker — the longer, athletic guys have had a lot of success here. We get big bodies up front that can take blockers off them, but in this day and age, you got to be able to make plays in space.

"As we put pads on and we scrimmage and we go live, we'll really see what we have."