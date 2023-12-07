What is the UK Covid-19 inquiry and how can I watch Boris Johnson's second day of evidence?

Boris Johnson is the latest politician to appear at the UK Covid-19 inquiry, with the former prime minister set to face the second day of questioning over his handling of the pandemic.

On December 6, Mr Johnson admitted that there were decisions that his government “could and should have” made to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

However, he denied that he had made major mistakes and attempted to defend the behaviour of his top leadership team.

The former prime minister also defended the Downing Street culture, rejecting claims that the atmosphere was toxic and dysfunctional. He maintained that the working culture led to better decisions being made.

When questioned about specific events by the inquiry’s lead counsel, Hugo Keith KC, Mr Johnson frequently said he couldn’t recall meetings or what his ministers and advisers had told him.

While admitting to some errors over the virus outbreak, saying there were “clearly things we could and should have done if we had known and understood how fast it was spreading”, Mr Johnson insisted these lessons were only apparent in retrospect.

Earlier, he had denied deleting WhatsApp messages after he had not been able to provide the inquiry with any communications from February to June 2020.

Mr Johnson previously said he had been unable to access WhatsApp messages on an old phone he used at the start of Covid because he could not remember the passcode.

On Thursday (December 7), Mr Johnson will face a second day of questioning, with the focus expected to be on delays to locking down the country for a second time.

It is not known exactly when the second day of his evidence will begin. However, the first day was between 10am and 4.30pm.

Here's all you need to know about the UK Covid-19 inquiry and how to watch Mr Johnson’s evidence.

What is the UK Covid-19 inquiry?

The independent inquiry examines the UK’s response to Covid-19, intending to improve preparedness for any future pandemic. It is chaired by Heather Hallett, a member of the House of Lords and a former Court of Appeal judge.

According to its official website, the Covid inquiry “has been set up to examine the UK’s response to and impact of the Covid pandemic, and learn lessons for the future”.

The inquiry is split into modules, which explore how prepared the UK was for the pandemic, how decisions were made during the pandemic, and how it impacted the healthcare system and the people who work in it and use it.

The inquiry is closely scrutinising the political decisions relating to lockdowns, travel restrictions, and social isolation during the pandemic.

You can find out more about the inquiry here.

When did the UK Covid-19 inquiry begin?

The first module of the Covid inquiry opened on July 21, 2022.

However, the full hearings for the first stage of the investigation began in London on June 13, 2023. For the next six weeks, witnesses provided evidence.

How to watch Boris Johnson give evidence at the UK Covid-19 inquiry

Major television news channels in the UK, such as BBC News and Sky News, will be broadcasting live coverage and highlights of the Covid-19 inquiry.

Several live streams of the inquiry are available online.

The Telegraph will once again be showing Mr Johnson’s testimony on its YouTube channel. Most national news outlets, including the Evening Standard, are covering a live stream or highlights of his testimony.

How long will the UK Covid-19 inquiry last?

Those behind the inquiry said they aimed to complete the public hearings by the summer of 2026. However, legal experts said it will probably last until 2027. It is expected to cost tens of millions of pounds.

Who is speaking at the UK Covid-19 inquiry?

Several key figures are set to speak at the Covid inquiry — and already have.

Lee Cain, the former director of communications for MJohnson, and Imran Shafi, a private secretary, testified in October 2022.

Mr Johnson's former chief aide, Dominic Cummings, gave evidence in November 2023.

England's chief medical officer, Sir Chris Whitty, and his former deputy Jonathan Van-Tam did likewise.

Sir Patrick Vallance, the chief scientific adviser to the Government from 2018 to 2023, also testified in November.

The Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, Michael Gove, is among the ministers to have appeared at the inquiry so far. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will appear next week.