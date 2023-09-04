UK could be challenged at European Court of Human Rights over Troubles legacy bill

Micheál Martin, Ireland's foreign minister, says the Irish government will wait for the advice before deciding what to do - PA/Stefan Rousseau

Ireland is taking legal advice ahead of a possible European Court of Human Rights challenge against the Government’s Troubles (Legacy and Reconciliation) Bill.

Westminster is expected to pass the controversial legislation, which offers an amnesty for atrocities committed during Northern Ireland’s 30 years of conflict, in the coming days.

“We have asked for legal advice,” Ireland’s foreign minister Micheál Martin told the Financial Times at a British-Irish Association event in Oxford

“ I’ll get that legal advice in the next fortnight and then we’ll consider that in terms of what action we subsequently take,” the former prime minister said.

Mr Martin said there were concerns the bill did not comply with Article 2 of the European Convention on Human Rights, which protects the right to life.

“Nothing is ruled out and we approach this with victims at the centre of our concerns,” he added.

Both the DUP and Sinn Fein oppose the bill

The bill will stop new inquests and civil cases, and set up an Independent Commission for Reconciliation and Information Recovery.

It returns to the House of Lords on Tuesday and is expected to go to the Commons for approval shortly afterwards.

It is opposed by the DUP and Sinn Fein, as well as the government in Dublin. rights groups and all the other political parties on the island of Ireland.

They argue that its conditional amnesty to accused killers during the Troubles will rob victims of justice from the IRA or British forces.

Sir Keir Starmer has said Labour will repeal the law, which has been amended in a failed attempt to win more support in Northern Ireland, if it wins the next general election.

“The legacy bill will become law,” said Chris Heaton-Harris, the Secretary of State for Northern Ireland.

He said the chances of convictions 25 years after the Troubles ended were slim and called on Dublin to cooperate with the new commission.

Improved UK-Irish relations could be hit

“The bill will not, in our view, deal with legacy comprehensively,” Mr Martin said, “I would still appeal to the British government to pause it.”

If Dublin does launch a legal challenge against legislation in the European Court, it will be only the second brought against London after a case 52 years ago.

The Strasbourg-based court found 14 men were subjected to “inhuman and degrading treatment” by the UK during their interrogation after Dublin brought a case to it in 1971.

The legal challenge could derail improved UK-Irish relations after February’s signing of a new Brexit deal over the Irish Sea border.

The Windsor Framework ended British threats to tear up the Northern Ireland Protocol, which had infuriated Dublin.

Since the Windsor Framework UK-Irish relations have improved - Reuters/Cameron Smith

The Council of Europe, which raised concerns over the legacy bill in June, brought forward the European Convention on Human Rights, which is written into the Good Friday Agreement.

The Council is not an EU institution but an older 46-nation organisation, which the UK remains part of after Brexit.

Some Conservatives have called on the UK to withdraw from the Convention, especially after European judges blocked a flight from Britain taking illegal migrants to Rwanda over human rights concerns.