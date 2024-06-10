Who is in UK’s College World Series bracket? What you need to know about Omaha format.

Format has mattered little for the Kentucky baseball team thus far in its historic NCAA Tournament run.

The No. 2 seed Wildcats swept their double-elimination regional with wins against Western Michigan, Illinois and Indiana State, then won the first two games of a best-of-three super regional against Oregon State.

Now Nick Mingione’s team is in for a new challenge in the program’s first College World Series berth.

Here is how the world series bracket plays out.

Which teams are in the College World Series?

As of Monday morning, seven of the eight spots had been filled: No. 1 seed Tennessee, No. 2 seed Kentucky, No. 3 seed Texas A&M, No. 4 seed North Carolina, No. 8 seed Florida State, No. 12 seed Virginia Tech and unseeded Florida. The final spot will go to the winner of Monday’s game between No. 7 seed Georgia and No. 10 seed N.C. State.

When does the College World Series start?

Teams are divided into two four-team pods for a double-elimination bracket to open play. Half the field will play their first games on June 14. The other half will open play on June 15. The double-elimination portion of the event continues through June 20 if the “if necessary” games are needed.

Kentucky would start play on June 15 since it advanced from a Saturday-Monday super regional. The teams that played in the Friday-Sunday super regionals begin world series play on June 14. Two double-elimination games will be played each day with games set to start at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

The full schedule for each team will be revealed later Monday.

Who is in Kentucky’s College World Series bracket?

Since 1999 the NCAA has not reseeded teams once they reach the world series, so Kentucky will open play in a pod with the three other teams from the right side of the NCAA Tournament bracket: Texas A&M, Florida and the winner of Georgia/N.C. State. Kentucky’s first game will be against the Georgia/N.C. State winner.

Tennessee, North Carolina, Florida State and Virginia Tech are in the other bracket, meaning Kentucky cannot face any of those teams until the championship series.

Kentucky’s Devin Burkes celebrates a strikeout in Sunday’s night’s super-regional victory against Oregon State at Kentucky Proud Park.

When is the College World Series championship series?

The winners of each of the four-team, double-elimination brackets will meet in a best-of-three series to determine the national championship.

The championship series begins on June 22 at 7:30 p.m. Game two is scheduled for 2 p.m. on June 23. If a game three is needed, it will be played on June 24 at 7 p.m.

What channel will the College World Series be televised on?

All games in the double-elimination portion of the world series will be broadcast on ESPN and streamed on WatchESPN.com. Game one and three of the championship series will also air on ESPN. Game two will air on ABC.

How can I buy tickets to the College World Series?

UK baseball season ticket holders and Wildcat Reserve donors received an email with College World Series ticket instructions earlier this month. The deadline for ticket requests for those fans is noon on June 10.

The general public can purchase single game tickets directly through Ticketmaster.com.

